LA Times Today: Live Nation faces scrutiny after Astroworld and Drakeo’s deaths

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

L.A. rapper Drakeo the Ruler was a rising star in the West Coast rap scene. His low-key delivery is credited with defining the sound for a new generation of L.A. hip hop artists. He was set to take the stage at a major music festival in December of last year, but he never made it. Drakeo was killed in an altercation backstage.



His family is now suing the festival promoter. L.A. Times music writer August Brown joined L.A. Times Today with the story.