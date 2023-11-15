LA Times Today: ‘May December’ is a nuanced portrait of a most unusual marriage
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
A May-December romance typically refers to a relationship between two people who have a sizable age gap.
Todd Haynes’ new film examines the fallout of a particularly controversial May-December relationship, and if it can weather the scrutiny of Hollywood.
L.A. Times film critic Justin Chang describes the revelatory performances in the film.
Todd Haynes’ new film examines the fallout of a particularly controversial May-December relationship, and if it can weather the scrutiny of Hollywood.
L.A. Times film critic Justin Chang describes the revelatory performances in the film.