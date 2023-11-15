Advertisement
LA Times Today: ‘May December’ is a nuanced portrait of a most unusual marriage
A May-December romance typically refers to a relationship between two people who have a sizable age gap.

Todd Haynes’ new film examines the fallout of a particularly controversial May-December relationship, and if it can weather the scrutiny of Hollywood.

L.A. Times film critic Justin Chang describes the revelatory performances in the film.
