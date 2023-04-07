LA Times Today: Why Hollywood isn’t — and can’t be — just about blockbusters

Years ago, business at a theater’s box office was largely driven by mid-budget comedies, rom coms and thrillers. But today they’ve taken a back seat to giant studio movies with $200 million budgets and to a flood of tiny independent productions.



Ryan Faughnder, senior editor of the Los Angeles Times’ Company Town team covers the business of entertainment and joined us with more.