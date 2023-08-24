LA Times Today: Misty Copeland is putting on for her village of dancers by paying it forward

Ballerina Misty Copeland’s performances have captivated audiences for years, performing roles like Odette in “Swan Lake’’ and the Sugar Plum Fairy in “The Nutcracker” with American Ballet Theater.



Copeland’s latest project takes her from the stage to the screen, in the short film “Flower.”



Misty Copeland joined Lisa McRee to talk about her groundbreaking career and her new film.