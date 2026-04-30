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Meryl Streep as editor Miranda Priestly in the 2006 movie “The Devil Wears Prada.”
(20th Century Fox)
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Before ‘Prada 2,’ the evolution of Meryl Streep in 10 performances

Josh Rottenberg. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Josh Rottenberg
Staff Writer Follow

Trying to narrow Meryl Streep’s film career to just 10 performances is a good way to start an argument. Leave off “Out of Africa” and someone will object. Same for “The Bridges of Madison County,” “Julie & Julia,” “The Iron Lady” or “Mamma Mia!” which — money, money, money — remains her highest-grossing film.

Full disclosure: None of those movies, worthy as they may be, are on this list. Then again, with a résumé this absurdly stacked (a record 21 Oscar nominations and three wins spread over nearly five decades of work), somebody was bound to be mad.

Early on, Streep, now 76, became synonymous with impeccable accents and a level of technical precision that could feel almost superhuman. What gets lost in that mythology is how often she confounded expectations just as audiences thought they had her figured out.

Three fashion magazine staffers stride into a meeting with Dior.
Review

The hellishly hot trend in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ is pink slips for the media industry

Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt and an icy Meryl Streep return for a sequel that’s less about fashion, more about the horrors of keeping a magazine alive.

Twenty years after “The Devil Wears Prada” introduced a younger generation to Streep through Miranda Priestly, her terrifyingly composed editor of a high-gloss fashion magazine, “The Devil Wears Prada 2” arrives in theaters Friday, with Miranda now trying to hold on to power as the publishing world around her collapses.

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Streep herself has rarely stayed still for that long. Consider these 10 performances less a list of greatest hits than a map of how she has continually refused to be pinned down.

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‘The Deer Hunter’ (1978)

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Meryl Streep in a scene from the 1978 movie "The Deer Hunter."
(Universal Pictures)
Fresh out of Yale School of Drama with ambitions of a stage career, Streep was still unknown to movie audiences when she landed her first major film role. Released at a time when Hollywood was still struggling to process Vietnam onscreen, Michael Cimino’s sprawling drama about working-class friends from western Pennsylvania heading off to war became a critical and commercial smash. Streep plays Linda, a steel-town woman engaged to Christopher Walken’s fragile Nick but drawn to Robert De Niro’s more stoic Michael — a role so underwritten that Streep had to create much of the character’s inner life herself. In a movie dominated by male bravado, Streep gives Linda a gravity the part might not otherwise have had. By the final act, she becomes one of the film’s clearest reminders of what the war has taken from everyone.
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‘Kramer vs. Kramer’ (1979)

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Dustin Hoffman kisses Meryl Streep in a scene from the film 'Kramer Vs. Kramer', 1979. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)
(Columbia Pictures / Getty Images)
Rather than protect her momentum after “The Deer Hunter,” Streep followed it with a role many actors might have avoided. In Robert Benton’s searing divorce drama, she plays Joanna Kramer, a young mother who walks out on her husband (Dustin Hoffman) and young son, then returns to fight for custody of the child she left behind — a role that could have easily turned her into the film’s villain. Streep brings an uneasy, sometimes explosive mix of volatility and vulnerability to Joanna without asking viewers to fully side with her, whether she’s fighting bitterly with her husband or confronting the pain her absence caused her child. Uncomfortable with how the original script portrayed Joanna, Streep famously rewrote her climactic courtroom testimony, turning what could have been a plea for forgiveness into something more conflicted and emotionally honest.
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‘Sophie’s Choice’ (1982)

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Sophie (Meryl Streep) and Nathan (Kevin Kline) in the movie SOPHIE'S CHOICE. courtesy Universal Pictures, 1982.
(Universal Pictures)
By the early 1980s, Streep already seemed capable of almost anything, and in Alan J. Pakula’s adaptation of William Styron’s bestselling novel, she found a role that required it. She plays Sophie, a Polish Holocaust survivor living in postwar Brooklyn with her charismatic but unstable lover (Kevin Kline) while slowly revealing the trauma that brought her there. The performance works because it isn’t all grief and devastation: Streep makes Sophie flirtatious and funny in the film’s early scenes and her precise Polish accent, along with scenes in which she speaks both Polish and German, helped cement the idea that there wasn’t a dialect on the planet she couldn’t conquer. The unthinkably bleak scene that gives the film its title could have been mawkish or worse. Instead, Streep plays the moment with confusion and disbelief, as if Sophie can’t quite comprehend what’s being asked of her until it’s too late.
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‘Silkwood’ (1983)

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Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
(ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
After the technical bravura of “Sophie’s Choice,” Streep pivoted toward something more grounded. In Mike Nichols’ fact-based drama, she plays Karen Silkwood, the real-life Oklahoma nuclear plant worker and labor activist who uncovered dangerous safety violations at the facility where she worked and later died under suspicious circumstances. Streep makes Karen feel messy, impulsive and recognizably real, whether she’s fighting with her on-again, off-again boyfriend (Kurt Russell) or trading barbs with Cher, who earned an Oscar nomination as her roommate. The film’s most unforgettable scene feels like a nightmare of institutional violation: Karen, contaminated by plutonium, is forced into a decontamination shower while workers in hazmat suits scrub her body and alarms blare around her.
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‘A Cry in the Dark’ (1988)

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Sam Neill and Meryl Streep are at the center of the most sensational and bizarre murder case in Australia's history in a scene from the film 'A Cry In The Dark', 1988. (Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images)
(Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images)
Long before memes existed, the oft-misquoted “a dingo ate my baby” became a pop culture punchline — one that unfairly overshadowed one of Streep’s most uncompromising performances. In Fred Schepisi’s drama based on a highly publicized criminal case, Streep plays Lindy Chamberlain, the Australian mother who was wrongly convicted of murder after her nine-week-old daughter was taken by a dingo during a family camping trip in the outback. Streep’s accent was so precise that it sparked fresh awe over her technique, but the performance’s real power lies in its refusal to beg for sympathy. She plays Lindy as emotionally guarded and often difficult to read, qualities that had deepened public suspicion during the real-life case. Her courtroom scenes are riveting because Streep lets viewers sit with that discomfort rather than smoothing it over. Though the film earned strong reviews — and an eighth Oscar nod for Streep — it disappointed at the box office, making it clear that some of her boldest choices were never going to be crowd-pleasers.
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‘Postcards From the Edge’ (1990)

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Meryl Streep is embraced by Dennis Quaid in a scene from the film 'Postcards From The Edge', 1990. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)
(Columbia Pictures / Getty Images)
By the ’90s, Streep had become so associated with prestige dramas and pitch-perfect accents that “Postcards From the Edge” felt like a sly corrective. Reuniting with Nichols for an adaptation of Carrie Fisher’s semiautobiographical novel, she plays Suzanne Vale, a slumping actress fresh out of rehab who moves back in with her larger-than-life movie star mother, played by Shirley MacLaine. Riffing not only on Fisher’s image but her own, Streep leans into the movie’s Hollywood satire without losing sight of Suzanne’s addiction and self-loathing. By the time she belts out the country song “I’m Checkin’ Out” in the film’s final scene, she seems fully in on the joke.
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‘Adaptation’ (2002)

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Screenwriter Charlie Kaufman (Nicolas Cage) trails journalist Susan Orlean (Meryl Streep), seeking to find a way to adapt her book The Orchid Thief to the screen, in "Adaptation."
(Ben Kaller / Columbia Pictures)
Few actors of Streep’s stature would have signed on for something this weird. Director Spike Jonze and screenwriter Charlie Kaufman mutated Susan Orlean’s nonfiction book, “The Orchid Thief,” into an uncategorizable comedy about Kaufman’s own writer’s block, complete with Nicolas Cage playing both Kaufman and his fictional twin brother. Cast as a New Yorker writer who becomes the object of Kaufman’s fixation, Streep initially plays Orlean with cool reserve. Then the character goes increasingly off the rails: She begins an affair with Chris Cooper’s obsessive Florida orchid thief, takes a hallucinogenic flower extract and winds up pursuing Kaufman through the swamp with a gun, intent on killing him before he can expose her. In her early 50s, when Hollywood often starts narrowing the options for women, Streep earned her record-setting 13th Oscar nomination for one of the wildest turns of her career.
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‘The Devil Wears Prada’ (2006)

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Meryl Streep stars as a high-maintainance fashion magazine editor and Anne Hathaway as her put-upon assistant in this adaptation of Lauren Weisberger's novel The Devil Wears Prada . The movie by 20th Century Fox is Directed by David Frankel. Photo by Barry Wetcher 20th Century Fox.
(Barry Wetcher / 20th Century Fox)
Streep had ventured into broad comedy before, most memorably in 1992’s gleefully deranged black comedy “Death Becomes Her,” in which she played a fading Hollywood star willing to drink a magic potion to stay young forever. But as the Anna Wintour-inspired editor in this hit adaptation of Lauren Weisberger’s novel, she avoided any temptation to go big. Miranda Priestly could have been all screaming tantrums and camp villainy. Instead, Streep makes her quieter, colder and much funnier — the kind of boss who can make disappointment with your chosen sweater sound like a death sentence. Occasionally, she lets us see the loneliness behind that control. Three decades into her film career, Streep had somehow landed an entirely new signature role.
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‘Doubt’ (2008)

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Meryl Streep as Sister Aloysius and Philip Seymour Hoffman as Father Flynn in the movie "Doubt."
(Andrew Schwartz / Miramax Film Corp.)
In the same year Streep was singing ABBA songs on a Greek island in “Mamma Mia!” she delivered one of the most severe performances of her career in John Patrick Shanley’s adaptation of his Pulitzer Prize-winning play. She plays Sister Aloysius Beauvier, the rigid Bronx principal of a Catholic school who becomes convinced that a priest, played by Philip Seymour Hoffman, is having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Speaking in a clipped, nasal outer-borough accent, she moves through the school with absolute, sometimes frightening certainty. The film leaves open whether Sister Aloysius is protecting a child or wrongly accusing a priest based on something else, and Streep never tips her hand. Her final scene with Amy Adams, in which Sister Aloysius breaks down and admits, “I have such doubts,” feels like the first real crack in a wall she has spent the entire film building.
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‘The Post’ (2017)

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***For Envelope Costuming Story**** (L-R) - Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep in a scene from the movie "The Post." Credit: Niko Tavernise
(Niko Tavernise / 20th Century Fox)
By the time Streep played Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham in Steven Spielberg’s Pentagon Papers drama, she had become a political lightning rod off-screen. In January of that year, she delivered a fiery Cecil B. DeMille award acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, criticizing then-President-elect Trump and drawing a raucous response inside the room — and a public rebuke from Trump soon after. A movie about a publisher deciding whether to stand up to a hostile administration landed with particular resonance in that moment and still feels timely nearly a decade later, with “All the President’s Men,” the definitive Washington Post movie, turning 50. As Graham, Streep captures a woman learning to trust her own instincts, whether she’s being talked over in boardrooms or quietly realizing that the men around her expect her to stay in her lane. By that point in her career, Streep herself had nothing left to prove.
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