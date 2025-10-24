The 13 best horror movies to see in L.A. from now until Halloween
You live in a movie town and there’s never a dearth of things to see. Still, you may not know that, when it comes to reviving classics, Los Angeles is experiencing nothing short of a golden age, with smart repertory programming unspooling everywhere, from classic movie palaces like the Egyptian to local video stores and the luxe, super comfy Academy Museum.
The choices for a local horror fan are more than just an embarrassment of riches. It’s like when you spill out your candy bag after a productive night of trick-or-treating and discover you have enough sweets to last a month and make a dentist scream in fright. Old-school Vincent Price shockers, gooey ’80s gorefests, a recently reclaimed cult classic or two: All await the adventurous. Don’t be discouraged if some of these have sold out — most venues have standby lines.
‘Get Out’ (Vidiots, Oct. 24)
“Get Out” is playing Oct. 24 at Vidiots. Tickets here.
‘Child’s Play’ (New Beverly, Oct. 25, 26)
“Child’s Play” screens on a double-bill with “Dolls” Oct. 25 and 26 at the New Beverly Cinema. Tickets here.
'Jennifer’s Body' (Academy Museum, Oct. 25)
“Jennifer’s Body” is playing Oct. 25 at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.
‘The Love Witch’ (Academy Museum, Oct. 25)
“The Love Witch” is playing Oct. 25 at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.
‘Poltergeist’ (Vidiots, Oct. 25)
“Poltergeist” is playing Oct. 25 at Vidiots. Tickets here.
‘Them!’ (Vidiots, Oct. 26)
“Them!” is playing Oct. 26 at Vidiots. Tickets here.
‘Deep Red’ (Academy Museum, Oct. 30)
“Deep Red” is playing Oct. 30 at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.
‘Hellraiser’ (Vidiots, Oct. 30)
“Hellraiser” is playing Oct. 30 at Vidiots. Tickets here.
'Nosferatu' (Philosophical Research Society, Oct. 30)
“Nosferatu” is playing Oct. 30 at the Philosophical Research Society. Tickets here.
‘Black Sabbath’ (New Beverly, Oct. 31)
“Black Sabbath” plays in a double-bill with “Tales of Terror” Oct. 31 at the New Beverly Cinema. Tickets here.
‘Bride of Frankenstein’ (New Beverly, Oct. 31)
“Bride of Frankenstein” is playing Oct. 31 at the New Beverly Cinema. Tickets here.
‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ (Walt Disney Concert Hall, Oct. 31)
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” is playing Oct. 31 at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Tickets here.
‘King Kong’ (Academy Museum, Oct. 31)
“King Kong” is playing Oct. 31 at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.