The 13 best horror movies to see in L.A. from now until Halloween

You live in a movie town and there’s never a dearth of things to see. Still, you may not know that, when it comes to reviving classics, Los Angeles is experiencing nothing short of a golden age, with smart repertory programming unspooling everywhere, from classic movie palaces like the Egyptian to local video stores and the luxe, super comfy Academy Museum.

The choices for a local horror fan are more than just an embarrassment of riches. It’s like when you spill out your candy bag after a productive night of trick-or-treating and discover you have enough sweets to last a month and make a dentist scream in fright. Old-school Vincent Price shockers, gooey ’80s gorefests, a recently reclaimed cult classic or two: All await the adventurous. Don’t be discouraged if some of these have sold out — most venues have standby lines.