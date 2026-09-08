The 33 best L.A. crime movies, ranked
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Why do Los Angeles and crime go so well together on screen? A paradise this sunny must be hiding something dark and not quite on the up and up. The earliest noir writers like Raymond Chandler and James M. Cain noticed this; so many of the classic pulp novels are L.A. stories. Hollywood added another layer of pretending: a place where killer instincts are honed. Add to it Los Angeles’ real-life history of municipal corruption and you begin to wonder why every crime film isn’t set here.
Our list of the 101 best Los Angeles movies is as sprawling as the city, and includes “Chinatown,” “Clueless,” “Blade Runner,” “Mulholland Drive,” “Heat,” “Pulp Fiction,” “The Big Lebowski” and “La La Land.”
When we dove into the project of ranking the 101 best Los Angeles movies, it was — in a thorough sense — a tour of a criminal underworld, the flip side of Disneyland. Our most genius modern directors have taken their own midnight drives through the crime movie: wisecracking gangsters, femme fatales in shades and the laconic detective, half beach bum, half Philip Marlowe. They may not all be ready for their close-ups but that late-afternoon haze will do the rest. — Joshua Rothkopf, film editor
1. ‘Chinatown’ (1974)
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2. ‘Sunset Boulevard’ (1950)
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3. ‘Double Indemnity’ (1944)
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4. ‘The Long Goodbye’ (1973)
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5. ‘Heat’ (1995)
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6. ‘L.A. Confidential’ (1997)
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7. ‘The Player’ (1992)
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8. ‘Nightcrawler’ (2014)
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9. ‘Pulp Fiction’ (1994)
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10. ‘Collateral’ (2004)
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11. ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ (1988)
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12. ‘Jackie Brown’ (1997)
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13. ‘Mildred Pierce’ (1945)
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14. ‘Speed’ (1994)
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15. ‘Training Day’ (2001)
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16. ‘Drive’ (2011)
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17. ‘The Big Sleep’ (1946)
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18. ‘Die Hard’ (1988)
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19. ‘To Live and Die in L.A.’ (1985)
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20. ‘In a Lonely Place’ (1950)
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21. ‘Kiss Me Deadly’ (1955)
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22. ‘Point Break’ (1991)
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23. ‘The Fast and the Furious’ (2001)
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24. ‘The Limey’ (1999)
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25. ‘The Driver’ (1978)
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26. ‘Devil in a Blue Dress’ (1995)
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27. ‘Point Blank’ (1967)
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28. ‘Under the Silver Lake’ (2018)
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29. ‘Inherent Vice’ (2014)
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30. ‘The Bling Ring’ (2013)
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31. ‘Against All Odds’ (1984)
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32. ‘The Crimson Kimono’ (1959)
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33. ‘The Outside Man’ (1972)
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