The 33 best L.A. crime movies, ranked

Why do Los Angeles and crime go so well together on screen? A paradise this sunny must be hiding something dark and not quite on the up and up. The earliest noir writers like Raymond Chandler and James M. Cain noticed this; so many of the classic pulp novels are L.A. stories. Hollywood added another layer of pretending: a place where killer instincts are honed. Add to it Los Angeles’ real-life history of municipal corruption and you begin to wonder why every crime film isn’t set here.

When we dove into the project of ranking the 101 best Los Angeles movies, it was — in a thorough sense — a tour of a criminal underworld, the flip side of Disneyland. Our most genius modern directors have taken their own midnight drives through the crime movie: wisecracking gangsters, femme fatales in shades and the laconic detective, half beach bum, half Philip Marlowe. They may not all be ready for their close-ups but that late-afternoon haze will do the rest. — Joshua Rothkopf, film editor

