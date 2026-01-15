The 101 best Los Angeles movies
What makes a perfect L.A. movie? Some kind of alchemy of curdled glamour, palm trees, ocean spray, conspiracies big and small — and more than a pinch of vanity. From hard-bitten ’40s noirs and vertiginous Hollywood rises (and falls) to the real-life poetry of neighborhood dreamers and nighttime drivers, Los Angeles is always ready for its close-up. The city has long occupied a cinematic place, straddling its gauzy past and a dark, rainy future. Go west, they said, and we came here, a site of fantasy, industry, possibility and obsession.
We asked 17 film writers — staffers, freelancers, critics and reporters — to rank their top 20 movies set in L.A. (not as easy as you think) using a balloting process that blended their painstaking choices to develop this list. Angelenos live among the actual locations in these films; we’ve noted those specific details in each write-up, so you can go out exploring. Of course we didn’t have room for every title. Let us know your favorites, the ones you carry with you. — Joshua Rothkopf, film editor
‘Babylon’ (2022)
‘Dogtown and Z-Boys’ (2001)
‘Death Becomes Her’ (1992)
‘Xanadu’ (1980)
‘Demolition Man’ (1993)
‘Smog’ (1962)
‘Less Than Zero’ (1987)
‘The Outside Man’ (1972)
‘Volcano’ (1997)
‘The Crimson Kimono’ (1959)
‘Beverly Hills Cop’ (1984)
‘Bowfinger’ (1999)
‘Against All Odds’ (1984)
‘The Bling Ring’ (2013)
‘Inherent Vice’ (2014)
‘One of Them Days’ (2025)
‘Quinceañera’ (2006)
‘Under the Silver Lake’ (2018)
‘Mur Murs’ (1981)
‘Point Blank’ (1967)
‘Falling Down’ (1993)
‘The Karate Kid’ (1984)
‘Totally F***ed Up’ (1993)
‘To Sleep With Anger’ (1990)
‘S.O.B.’ (1981)
‘Repo Man’ (1984)
‘Inland Empire’ (2006)
‘El Norte’ (1983)
‘Her’ (2013)
‘Sherlock Jr.’ (1924)
‘Model Shop’ (1969)
‘Devil in a Blue Dress’ (1995)
‘The Driver’ (1978)
‘Slums of Beverly Hills’ (1998)
