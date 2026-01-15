The 101 best Los Angeles movies

What makes a perfect L.A. movie? Some kind of alchemy of curdled glamour, palm trees, ocean spray, conspiracies big and small — and more than a pinch of vanity. From hard-bitten ’40s noirs and vertiginous Hollywood rises (and falls) to the real-life poetry of neighborhood dreamers and nighttime drivers, Los Angeles is always ready for its close-up. The city has long occupied a cinematic place, straddling its gauzy past and a dark, rainy future. Go west, they said, and we came here, a site of fantasy, industry, possibility and obsession.

We asked 17 film writers — staffers, freelancers, critics and reporters — to rank their top 20 movies set in L.A. (not as easy as you think) using a balloting process that blended their painstaking choices to develop this list. Angelenos live among the actual locations in these films; we’ve noted those specific details in each write-up, so you can go out exploring. Of course we didn’t have room for every title. Let us know your favorites, the ones you carry with you. — Joshua Rothkopf, film editor