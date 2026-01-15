Advertisement
Illustration of the 101 best L.A. movies
(Luke McGarry / For The Times)
Movies

The 101 best Los Angeles movies

By Robert Abele
Carlos AguilarGreg BraxtonMatt BrennanJustin ChangMary McNamaraAmy NicholsonMark OlsenJoshua RothkopfJosh RottenbergKenneth TuranKatie WalshGlenn WhippJen YamatoManuel BetancourtTim Grierson and Esther Zuckerman
What makes a perfect L.A. movie? Some kind of alchemy of curdled glamour, palm trees, ocean spray, conspiracies big and small — and more than a pinch of vanity. From hard-bitten ’40s noirs and vertiginous Hollywood rises (and falls) to the real-life poetry of neighborhood dreamers and nighttime drivers, Los Angeles is always ready for its close-up. The city has long occupied a cinematic place, straddling its gauzy past and a dark, rainy future. Go west, they said, and we came here, a site of fantasy, industry, possibility and obsession.

Video: Our ranked list of the best Los Angeles movies, explained

We asked 17 film writers — staffers, freelancers, critics and reporters — to rank their top 20 movies set in L.A. (not as easy as you think) using a balloting process that blended their painstaking choices to develop this list. Angelenos live among the actual locations in these films; we’ve noted those specific details in each write-up, so you can go out exploring. Of course we didn’t have room for every title. Let us know your favorites, the ones you carry with you. — Joshua Rothkopf, film editor

‘Babylon’ (2022)

Comedy-Drama
Margot Robbie, left, and Diego Calva in "Babylon."
(Paramount Pictures)
By Amy Nicholson
Hear me out: Damien Chazelle’s unfairly derided gonzo epic nails the mania of a town suddenly transforming from an oil-and-oranges hamlet into a mecca for dreamers, schemers, freedom-seekers and wild party animals, including the elephant that rampages through a bacchanal filmed at the United Artists Theatre downtown. Anyone who came to this city to make movies at the dawn of the silent era had to be a little nuts. Even after feature-length productions gave the business a bit more prestige, state censors across the country threatened to shut down Hollywood’s burgeoning motion-picture industry before it took root. “Babylon” begins in 1926, but temperamentally, it takes place in the more unhinged 1910s before the Fatty Arbuckle murder trial triggered a citywide hangover. Factually, it’s nonsense. Spiritually, it’s spot-on.
‘Dogtown and Z-Boys’ (2001)

Documentary
Skateboarder Tony Alva is shown in action in an empty swimming pool, in this undated file photo
(Sony Pictures Classics)
By Josh Rottenberg
On its face this is a documentary about skateboarding, but it’s really about a particular stretch of Los Angeles at a particular moment. Director Stacy Peralta looks back at the Santa Monica-Venice borderlands of the mid-1970s, when the old Pacific Ocean Park amusement park was rotting and the area felt largely ignored. A drought emptied backyard swimming pools and a group of kids climbed fences and skated in them anyway. They borrowed moves from surfing and pushed the sport in a rougher, more aggressive direction. The film captures a version of L.A. where new ideas took shape in overlooked spaces before anyone was paying attention.
‘Death Becomes Her’ (1992)

Comedy
Goldie Hawn, left, and Meryl Streep in "Death Becomes Her."
(Universal Pictures)
By Mary McNamara
Before there was “The Substance,” there was this comedic look (now a Broadway musical) at the lengths female actors feel they must go to in order to fulfill modern beauty standards. Though some early scenes take place in New York, the bulk of the film is all L.A., where the aging (as in 40-ish) Madeline Ashton (Meryl Streep) lives in Beverly Hills with her husband (Bruce Willis), whom she “stole” from her friend Helen (Goldie Hawn). When Helen shows up, more lovely than ever, Madeline takes drastic steps that involve a magic potion and many regrettable truths about Hollywood and certain parts of L.A., including the line: “Neighbors? In 12 years in Los Angeles, have you ever seen a neighbor?”
‘Xanadu’ (1980)

Musical
Gene Kelly and Olivia Newton-John in the movie "Xanadu," 1980.
(Universal Pictures)
By Greg Braxton
I’ve always been charmed by the ELO soundtrack, plus Gene Kelly’s final film appearance represents its own kind of Hollywood history. But this roller disco musical is also a Los Angeles time capsule: The film spotlights the Pan-Pacific Auditorium, an iconic venue that once hosted major events. The auditorium was already closed and in disrepair during filming and it burned down in 1989. (If you go to Pan Pacific Park, you can see some smaller-scale replicas of its distinctive Art Deco spires.) Other key scenes were performed at the chic Fiorucci showroom in Beverly Hills and the Venice Beach Boardwalk.
‘Demolition Man’ (1993)

Sci-Fi Action
Sylvester Stallone on the set of "Demolition Man," directed by Marco Brambilla.
(Warner Bros. Pictures)
By Greg Braxton
Like “Blade Runner,” “Demolition Man” is set in a futuristic Los Angeles. But in contrast to the bleakness of Ridley Scott’s classic, Marco Brambilla’s action movie offers a fresh and whimsical take, one I remain enchanted by. Los Angeles has been transformed into crime-free “San Angeles,” where graffiti is instantly erased by sprinkler-like machines, citizens are issued fines for cursing and kiosk computers offer pedestrians pep talks. Unleashed on this utopia after being cryogenically thawed, vicious criminal Simon Phoenix (Wesley Snipes) starts a one-man crime wave. In a recent GQ interview, star Sylvester Stallone called the thriller one of his favorites. Come for the showdown, stay for the jokes
‘Smog’ (1962)

Comedy
A scene from the 1962 film "Smog," shot in Los Angeles.
(Titanus)
By Joshua Rothkopf
A quiet revelation after its recent restoration and exhibition, Franco Rossi’s Italian-made comedy — shot entirely in Los Angeles — may have been overshadowed by some bigger directorial names then dominating the scene. But don’t let that be an excuse to skip it. You won’t retain much of the workmanlike plot (an extended layover, an inability to catch a cab, etc.) but these crisp shots of a brand-new LAX are character enough. The moment that will stay in mind the longest: an intimate night swim in a Hollywood Hills private pool at the modernist Stahl House, never before captured this vividly. It took an outsider to notice.
‘Less Than Zero’ (1987)

Drama
The John Lautner Silvertop home is featured in "Less Than Zero." Pictured are Andrew McCarthy and Jami Gertz
(20th Century Fox)
By Manuel Betancourt
The tagline for the film adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ novel was: “It only looks like the good life,” which all but doubles as a mantra for a city that depends on glittering superficiality. A portrait of nihilism and alienation (featuring a breakthrough turn by Robert Downey Jr. as an increasingly desperate coke addict), it relishes in showing the underbelly of 1980s Beverly Hills through the eyes of a disaffected Gen X-er returning home for the holidays. Moreover, Ed Lachman’s cinematography — beautifully capturing neon-lit streets, silver Christmas trees and garishly lavish parties — made L.A. feel cool and cold in equal measure.
‘The Outside Man’ (1972)

Thriller
Ann-Margret as topless bar manager Nancy Robson and Jean-Louis Trintignant as hit man Lucien Bellon in "The Outside Man."
(UCLA Film & Television Archive)
By Mark Olsen
From its opening aerial shots of downtown, few films capture the disorientation of newly arriving in Los Angeles quite like Jacques Deray’s thriller. Marrying a detached European sensibility with gritty genre storytelling, the film follows a French hit man (Jean-Louis Trintignant) who comes to L.A. for a job and is double-crossed, trapped in a foreign place he is desperate to leave. With incredible locations — from sleazy clubs and an abandoned Venice pier to the upscale environs of Beverly Hills — there’s an existential blankness in its depiction of the city, a tone that a painter like De Chirico would have recognized.
Show more Show less
‘Volcano’ (1997)

Disaster
Mike Roark (Tommy Lee Jones) and his daughter, Kelly (Gaby Hoffman), flee from the deadly destruction in "Volcano"
(20th Century Fox)
By Matt Brennan
Long before I arrived here, I learned L.A.’s unique geography from one of its classic texts: “Volcano.” Starring Anne Heche as a no-nonsense seismologist and Tommy Lee Jones as the gruff emergency manager who heeds her warnings, the 1997 disaster flick practically draws a map from MacArthur Park to Ballona Creek as our heroes fight city hall — well, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority — to save the Westside from disaster. By the time a high-rise condominium was knocked on its side to direct the lava into the sea, the exact location of Cedars-Sinai was seared forever in my brain. I’ll take Mt. Wilshire over Dante’s Peak any day.
Show more Show less
Noir
Victoria Shaw as Christine Downs and James Shigeta as Detective Joe Kojaku in "The Crimson Kimono"
(UCLA Film & Television Archive)
By Kenneth Turan
A hard-boiled wake-me-up from intense, iconoclastic Sam Fuller, who believed film was a battleground and made movies that proved it. This particular battle was in L.A.’s rarely seen Japanese community as two rival LAPD detectives, one a Japanese American, investigate the murder of stripper Sugar Torch, gunned down on downtown’s Main Street. Fuller shot that scene guerilla-style, “live, no rehearsal, in real traffic,” the director reporting, “ironically, I really did not get much dramatic reaction … An almost naked, 6-foot-tall blond is running for her life down the street and nobody does a double take.” Only in L.A.
Show more Show less
Action-Comedy
The movie "Beverly Hills Cop," directed by Martin Brest. Seen here, Eddie Murphy as Det. Axel Foley
(Paramount Pictures)
By Amy Nicholson
Here are some things Detroit police officer Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) cackles at when he arrives in Beverly Hills: blonds in convertibles, Michael Jackson clones and art galleries hawking overpriced mannequin heads. From Fendi to Cartier, mansions to ice sculptures, the luxe life is everywhere — and he’s not impressed. Sylvester Stallone quit the movie two weeks before filming, but his version wasn’t a comedy. Murphy made Martin Brest’s megahit zing, acing both the run-and-gun scenes and the local humor. Handcuffed in the back seat, he deadpans, “This is the cleanest and nicest police car I’ve ever been in in my life.”
Show more Show less
Comedy
Steve Martin and Eddie Murphy in "Bowfinger's Big Thing."
(Universal Pictures)
By Esther Zuckerman
Though “Rebel Without a Cause” may be the most iconic use of Griffith Observatory, “Bowfinger” is certainly the funniest, as screenwriter-star Steve Martin and director Frank Oz stage the ludicrous conclusion to their showbiz spoof at the tourist attraction. This is a comedy about all the creativity and ambition that lives outside the gates of the Hollywood studios and the people who won’t allow executives to dampen their dreams. Teaming up with a celebrity look-alike (an underrated Eddie Murphy in a double role), Martin’s would-be auteur Bobby Bowfinger figures he can use the streets as his soundstage, and his long con sort of works.
Show more Show less
‘Against All Odds’ (1984)

Thriller
Jeff Bridges and Rachel Ward affectionate with one an other in bed in a scene from the film 'Against All Odds,' 1984
(Columbia Pictures)
By Greg Braxton
Maybe your memory of this one has something to do with Phil Collins, a sultry Mexican tryst and a shirtless Jeff Bridges. But elsewhere, director Taylor Hackford mounts a scary and thrilling high-speed Porsche-Ferrari race along a winding stretch of Sunset Boulevard near Bel Air and UCLA, one that deserves comparison to the chase in William Friedkin’s “The French Connection.” Other locations include the Palace nightclub in Hollywood and the Ginger Man, a celebrity hangout owned by Carroll O’Connor (“All in the Family”).
Show more Show less
Drama
Emma Watson at Paris Hilton's house in the movie "The Bling Ring."
Emma Watson at Paris Hilton’s house in the movie The Bling Ring. - Merrick Morton
(A24)
By Matt Brennan
“I wanna rob.” Hip cocked, midriff bared, cigarette pressed between her lips, Emma Watson’s indelible plea to “visit” Paris (as in Hilton) encapsulates the perfect inside-baseball deadpan of Sofia Coppola’s crime saga — not least because Hilton opened up her Mulholland Estates home for scenes of the Bling Ring burglarizing it. No film crystallizes the shallow, amoral bluff of Hollywood’s high-tabloid era with such icy precision, from the flat affect of the teenage protagonists to the late Harris Savides’ minimalist digital photography. Largely misunderstood upon its release, “The Bling Ring” now registers as an incisive comedy of manners for a society of influencers just then being born.
Show more Show less
Crime
Joquin Phoenix as Larry "Doc" Sportello and Katherine Waterston as Shasta Fay Hepworth in "Inherent Vice."
(Warner Bros. Pictures)
By Tim Grierson
The Los Angeles of Paul Thomas Anderson’s movies isn’t just a place but a specific state of mind, each film encompassing a different way of experiencing the city. In this adaptation of Thomas Pynchon’s 2009 novel, he takes viewers back to 1970, immersing us in the already curdling promise of the counterculture, embodied by Joaquin Phoenix’s burnout hippie-detective who’s going to seed alongside the film’s South Bay hangouts and Topanga Canyon mansions. “Inherent Vice” is Anderson’s most bittersweet, dreamlike portrait of L.A., eulogizing its utopian allure of endless summers, beautiful beaches and free love that never came to be.
Show more Show less
Comedy
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Keke Palmer, left, and SZA in a scene from "One of them Days."
(Sony Pictures Releasing)
By Esther Zuckerman
Any movie that begins with the sounds of REAL 92.3 and a loving shot of a Norms restaurant belongs on a list of the greatest L.A. movies, even if it’s relatively new. Keke Palmer and SZA’s riotously funny buddy comedy follows in the footsteps of hangs like “Friday,” but has a distinctly 2025 view of life in Baldwin Village and its surrounding environs. As the two women at the center of the story scramble around the city to make rent, it’s also incredibly evident how gentrification is encroaching. But the soul of these neighborhoods hangs on.
Show more Show less
Drama
Emily Rios as Magdalena and J.R. Cruz as Herman in "Quinceañera"
(Sony Pictures Classics)
By Carlos Aguilar
Early on in this story about tradition and defiance, longtime Echo Park resident Tio Tomas (Chalo González) pushes his cart up and down the hilly streets selling champurrado. But before he reaches his first customers, he runs into a white gay couple who are his new landlords. They’ve just bought the property where he lives in this predominantly Latino part of town. (The movie’s writer-directors, Richard Glatzer and Wash Westmoreland, were themselves a gay couple new to Echo Park.) As much as the film grapples with characters overcoming personal circumstances, it’s also a portrait of a changing city where individuals from distinct social classes and cultural backgrounds clash and sometimes connect.
Show more Show less
Thriller
Still of Andrew Garfield in the movie "Under the Silver Lake."
(A24)
By Joshua Rothkopf
David Robert Mitchell chased his sinuous, unrelenting “It Follows” with this deep-dish conspiracy comedy, as tangential as his prior film was linear. That could account for the mystified reaction it got. But there’s a similar lure here, a compulsion for puzzle-solving that makes like-minded viewers feel seen. Mitchell’s L.A. is the besotted one of a transplant: Bronson Caves in Griffith Park (better known from TV’s “Batman”); downtown’s The Last Bookstore; the inky blackness of the title reservoir. It’s the work of someone swinging for the fences, trying to make his own semi-stoned “The Big Lebowski.” That’s impossible not to love.
Show more Show less
Documentary
A scene from the movie "Mur Murs"
(UCLA Film & Television Archive)
By Robert Abele
Agnès Varda’s documentary is an unabashed appreciation for vibrant outdoor mural art, turning L.A.’s ever-present billboards into unwanted extras. In elegant, sometimes playfully illusory tracking shots that punctuate neighborhood life, we get a rolling gallery show of eccentricity and resistance, from the developer-threatened wilds of outsider Venice and the Afrofuturism of Watts, to the bold Chicano expressionism of Boyle Heights. The city isn’t merely providing tantalizing canvases but serving as a muse for grand visions, impossible-to-ignore humanity and, when the focus is on artists like Judy Baca, Willie Herrón III and the Asco collective, a galvanizing political consciousness.
Show more Show less
Thriller
2AW6TYG LE POINT DE NON RETOUR POINT BLANK 1967 de John Boorman Lee Marvin
(TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo/Alamy Stock Photo)
By Kenneth Turan
This classic modern noir may begin on Alcatraz, but its heart and soul reside in our town. Using previously ignored locations like the Los Angeles River’s concrete flood channels and the massive support columns that hold up the city’s freeways, the film has a great eye for the beauty inherent in emptiness and sterility, presenting an L.A. that is removed and distant but undeniably striking. And Lee Marvin’s footsteps as he strides tirelessly down an empty LAX corridor are unforgettable.
Show more Show less
‘Falling Down’ (1993)

Drama
Michael Douglas in "Falling Down" 1993 Warner Bros.
(Warner Bros. Pictures)
By Amy Nicholson
How flammable was this city in the early ’90s? The night before Michael Douglas’ rampaging William “D-FENS” Foster was scheduled to fire a semiautomatic in a fast-food joint for being three minutes late to order from the breakfast menu, production had to pause when the Los Angeles riots lit up the streets. Reality and fiction had merged as, according to co-producer Dan Kolsrud, the owner of Angelo’s Burgers in Lynwood slept at the filming location, guarding his restaurant-turned-set with a shotgun. The scene wouldn’t be shot for two more weeks, but director Joel Schumacher must have taken a strange solace in knowing his movie was destined to hit a nerve.
Show more Show less
Drama
William Zabka, left, and Ralph Macchio in "The Karate Kid," 1984.
(Columbia Pictures)
By Jen Yamato
From Encino mansions to NoHo’s Cobra Kai dojo and Cal State Northridge (site of the All Valley Karate Championship), transplanted Jersey teen Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) encounters romance and bullies across the San Fernando Valley in John G. Avildsen’s class-conscious coming-of-age tale. The cultural richness of this Reseda-set ’80s classic, however, comes from Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita), the Okinawan martial arts master who takes Daniel-san under his wing, still haunted by the deaths of his wife and child at Manzanar — a nod to the thousands of Japanese Americans, mostly from Los Angeles, who were incarcerated there during WWII.
Show more Show less
Drama
A scene from "Totally F***ed Up," 1993.
(The Criterion Channel)
By Carlos Aguilar
You won’t find touristy vistas in Gregg Araki’s ensemble piece about ’90s queer youth because the characters’ lives are enmeshed in the fabric of the city, which is presented not as a temporary playground but as the space where they search for love and meaning in their adrift days. Mentions of the New Beverly Cinema, the Hollywood Palladium and other places situate their personal plights within a geographical and cultural context. “L.A. is so f—ing weird,” says Ian (Alan Boyce), a Minneapolis transplant, to his date, Andy (James Duval), who later responds, “It’s the alienation capital of the world.” A home for outsiders.
Show more Show less
Comedy
A scene from "To Sleep With Anger," 1990.
(The Criterion Channel)
By Kenneth Turan
Written and directed by the protean Charles Burnett, this film does more than vividly illuminate South-Central’s rarely portrayed Black middle class. A deft domestic horror story, it’s a contemporary tale with a folkloric twist that has old friend Harry (Danny Glover) visiting a married couple and gradually revealing himself to be a trickster with trouble on his mind. A fine companion piece to Burnett’s “Killer of Sheep” (also on this list), “Anger” won four Spirit awards and boasts a career-best performance by Glover, supported by a terrific ensemble headed by Mary Alice and Paul Butler as the couple in question.
Show more Show less
‘S.O.B.’ (1981)

Comedy
Julie Andrews holding flower in a scene from the film 'S.O.B.', 1981. (Photo by Paramount/Getty Images)
(Paramount Pictures)
By Mark Olsen
Every era of Hollywood tends to satirize itself, so Blake Edwards’ lacerating “S.O.B.” captures the moment when the freewheeling New Hollywood of the 1970s was giving way to the more corporate-minded environment of the 1980s. The sexual and social politics of the movie are certainly a snapshot of its era, especially the good-time, hang-out vibes of the Malibu beach house party circuit with all sorts of hangers-on coming and going. Akin in many ways to Seth Rogen’s recent series “The Studio,” the film is proof that while much may change over time in Hollywood, fragile egos and buffoonish behavior are eternal.
Show more Show less
Comedy
Emilo Estevez as Otto on the movie Repo Man. Credit: Courtesy of The Criterion Collection
(The Criterion Collection)
By Josh Rottenberg
A punk-inflected sci-fi comedy, “Repo Man” takes place in the ratty Los Angeles most movies ignore. Director Alex Cox fills the frame with strip malls, liquor stores, industrial streets and parking lots that feel bleached of personality. Emilio Estevez plays a directionless kid who falls into repossession work and drifts through a city ruled by errands and bad ideas. Products have no brand names; conversations sound like manifestos. A Chevy Malibu carries something dangerous enough to kill anyone who gets too close, yet barely anyone seems impressed. The movie treats nuclear waste, aliens and government agents with the same shrug. L.A. doesn’t panic. It absorbs the weirdness and keeps going.
Show more Show less
Drama
LAURA DERN stars in director David Lynch's 2006 movie "INLAND EMPIRE."
(Studio Canal)
By Joshua Rothkopf
David Lynch carved out his own dream terrain, a scary place that has paradoxically become comforting to revisit to in his absence. Even though his final feature includes a weird family of rabbits and an overall layer of consumer-grade video cruddiness, it somehow punctures through to something true about L.A.’s desperation. Much of that is carried on the heroic shoulders of Laura Dern, fearless when working with Lynch, who plays a celebrity, Nikki Grace, finding herself down on Hollywood Boulevard interacting with prostitutes. A weaponized screwdriver plays a part. Is she Nikki or Sue Blue? The film dares us to connect it literally to the outside regions of the city, but Lynch had been living in his own inland empire for decades.
Show more Show less
Drama
Still from the movie "El Norte" 1983 of Rosa (Zaide Silvia Gutierrez)
(Cinecom International Films)
By Carlos Aguilar
“You think gringos want to live around Mexicans?” asks Nacha (Lupe Ontiveros), an undocumented woman, to her de facto mentee Rosa (Zaide Silvia Gutiérrez), who’s just arrived in L.A. from Guatemala. Rosa is surprised not to see any white people in downtown — mostly those who look like her. Like countless others before her and since, Rosa and her brother Enrique (David Villalpando) become part of the city’s unseen and underappreciated immigrant workforce. The raids and hardship the siblings face on-screen mirror what many have endured over the last year, making this one extra timely.
Show more Show less
‘Her’ (2013)

Science Fiction
Joaquin Phoenix is Theodore in "Her."
(Warner Bros. Pictures)
By Manuel Betancourt
The year is 2025 and Los Angeles looks both like and unlike itself: sun-dappled, all but devoid of cars and awash in skyscrapers. In the world of Spike Jonze’s film, there’s a brightness to its forward-looking image of urbanity — vintage and bespoke, dotted with green spaces. That’s because “Her” stitched Santa Monica’s beaches to Shanghai’s skylines to create a hazy, ethereal vision of a futurist city that could play the perfect backdrop to a melancholy meditation on romance and loneliness, as Theodore Twombly (Joaquin Phoenix) falls for his AI assistant, Samantha (voiced by Scarlett Johansson).
Show more Show less
Comedy
Buster Keaton in a publicity still from "Sherlock Jr." 1924
(The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences)
By Amy Nicholson
Buster Keaton’s special-effects showcase opens on a small-town theater operator who needs cash, love and sleep. Wrongly accused of theft by his girlfriend’s father, a weary Keaton takes a nap in the projectionist booth and his dream self steps into the movie. As the fictional film-within-a-film changes scenery, the disoriented man tumbles from one Los Angeles location to another, cutting from Hollywood Boulevard to a hilltop to the desert to the beach, in the process giving audiences insight into how this city creates fantasies — not just his own stunts but all the talented craftspeople behind the screen.
Show more Show less
Drama
Gary Lockwood as would-be architect George Mathews and Anouk Aimee as Lola in the movie MODEL SHOP (1969)
(UCLA Film & Television Archive)
By Robert Abele
From a vista point in the hills above Sunset, Gary Lockwood’s broke architect George admires the “baroque harmony” of L.A. in temporary French transplant Jacques Demy’s urban travelogue of disenchantment and dreams. George drives his vintage MG around town, from a Venice Beach shack to the gridded, sunlit reality of storefront Hollywood. As Vietnam and the repo man loom, hustling the 1960s to the exit, a balmy day in the basin makes for a poetically existential way station. Though a flop in 1969, Demy’s mesmerizing SoCal mood piece has since earned its time-capsule status (Tarantino’s a fan).
Show more Show less
Thriller
"Devil in a Blue Dress"
(TriStar Pictures)
By Tim Grierson
When filmmaker Carl Franklin adapted Walter Mosley’s period novel, he strove to capture the look — and, more important, the feel — of Central Avenue circa 1948, interviewing older jazz musicians who told him stories from the time. The result is a moody, lived-in noir that chronicles the vibrancy of the city’s historic Black communities. Although Franklin shoots beloved sites such as the 6th Street Viaduct and Griffith Observatory majestically, he never takes his eye off the city’s moral rot. His movie’s hero, Easy Rawlins (Denzel Washington), might crack the case, but he can’t solve the institutional racism surrounding him.
Show more Show less
‘The Driver’ (1978)

Crime
RYAN O'NEAL, "THE DRIVER," 1978
(20th Century Fox / Studio Canal)
By Robert Abele
Before Michael Mann brought crime cool to L.A., director Walter Hill seeded the field with this spare, efficient urban western, turning downtown’s latticework into a stoic getaway driver’s solitary turf. Ryan O’Neal has no name and few lines, but his speed and steering speak for him. Even wild-eyed Bruce Dern is just called the Cop and Los Angeles itself is anonymous. But there’s Torchy’s bar (a favorite location of the director), Union Station and, for vertical appreciation of the city at night, the Bonaventure’s glass elevators. Nothing beats the screech and fire of a suspicious O’Neal demolishing an orange Mercedes in a South Flower garage: subterranean parking as one wheelman’s rage room.
Show more Show less
Comedy-Drama
Alan Arkin, Natasha Lyonne and Jessica Walter star in "Slums of Beverly Hills"
(Fox Searchlight Pictures)
By Ester Zuckerman
It can be difficult to explain to people who aren’t from Los Angeles that not everyone who lives in the city and its surrounding environs is absurdly wealthy. Filmmaker Tamara Jenkins captures this in her semi-autobiographical period piece about a Jewish family in the 1970s. The Abromowitz clan wants to take advantage of Beverly Hills’ luxuries (specifically the good schools) but shack up in the kind of rundown, low-rise apartment building with small rooms and plenty of outdoor space that is instantly recognizable to anyone from the area.
Show more Show less
Thriller Watch Here