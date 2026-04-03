The 8 best movie screenings you can only catch in L.A. this month

Spring has sprung, but is it ever a bad time to see a movie in Los Angeles? Not really, especially when local programmers keep upping their game. This month brings the third edition of the Los Angeles Festival of Movies, an event that’s growing in ambition. Meanwhile, we’re about as far away from Halloween as we can get, yet the thrillers keep coming: Martin Scorsese’s ominous remake of “Cape Fear,” David Fincher’s landmark “Zodiac” and (the sometimes scary!) “Pinocchio.”

These screenings feature special guests, archival prints and other surprises. Consider our guide a handy catch-all of the best special screenings of the month, mostly reserved for older films playing in unique circumstances.

Whatever your plans may be, change them for the following 8 events.