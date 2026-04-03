The 8 best movie screenings you can only catch in L.A. this month
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Spring has sprung, but is it ever a bad time to see a movie in Los Angeles? Not really, especially when local programmers keep upping their game. This month brings the third edition of the Los Angeles Festival of Movies, an event that’s growing in ambition. Meanwhile, we’re about as far away from Halloween as we can get, yet the thrillers keep coming: Martin Scorsese’s ominous remake of “Cape Fear,” David Fincher’s landmark “Zodiac” and (the sometimes scary!) “Pinocchio.”
These screenings feature special guests, archival prints and other surprises. Consider our guide a handy catch-all of the best special screenings of the month, mostly reserved for older films playing in unique circumstances.
Whatever your plans may be, change them for the following 8 events.
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'The Bigamist' (Now Instant, April 8)
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“The Bigamist” is playing April 8 at Now Instant Image Hall. Tickets here.
‘Maddie's Secret’ (Vidiots, April 9)
“Maddie’s Secret” is playing April 9 at Vidiots as part of the Los Angeles Festival of Movies. Tickets here.
‘Pinocchio’ (Vista, April 11, 12)
“Pinocchio” is playing April 11 and 12 at the Vista Theatre. Tickets here.
‘King Creole’ (Egyptian, April 11)
“Kid Creole” is playing April 11 at the Egyptian Theatre. Tickets here.
‘Zodiac’ (Academy Museum, April 11)
“Zodiac” is playing April 11 at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.
‘Cape Fear’ (Vista, April 17, 18)
“Cape Fear” is playing April 17 and 18 at the Vista Theatre. Tickets here.
‘Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping’ (Egyptian, April 17)
“Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping” is playing April 17 at the Egyptian Theatre. Tickets here.
‘La La Land’ (Academy Museum, April 29)
“La La Land” is playing April 29 at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.