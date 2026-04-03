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Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in “La La Land,” at the Academy Museum in 35mm on April 29.
(Lionsgate)
Movies

The 8 best movie screenings you can only catch in L.A. this month

Los Angeles Times reporter Mark Olsen
Los Angeles Times staffer Joshua Rothkopf
By Mark Olsen and Joshua Rothkopf

Spring has sprung, but is it ever a bad time to see a movie in Los Angeles? Not really, especially when local programmers keep upping their game. This month brings the third edition of the Los Angeles Festival of Movies, an event that’s growing in ambition. Meanwhile, we’re about as far away from Halloween as we can get, yet the thrillers keep coming: Martin Scorsese’s ominous remake of “Cape Fear,” David Fincher’s landmark “Zodiac” and (the sometimes scary!) “Pinocchio.”

These screenings feature special guests, archival prints and other surprises. Consider our guide a handy catch-all of the best special screenings of the month, mostly reserved for older films playing in unique circumstances.

Whatever your plans may be, change them for the following 8 events.

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'The Bigamist' (Now Instant, April 8)

Chinatown Movie Theater
A woman lies on a bed.
(Kino International Corp.)
By Mark Olsen
Considered the first Hollywood film of the sound era to be directed by its female star — the dynamic Ida Lupino — this is much more than some footnote of movie history. Edmond O’Brien plays a traveling salesman caught in a web of lies between a San Francisco businesswoman (Joan Fontaine) and an L.A. waitress (Lupino). Just to add some extra energy to it all, the film was written and produced by Collier Young, Lupino’s ex-husband who had remarried none other than Fontaine. This screening at Now Instant Image Hall will feature a conversation with film critic Melissa Anderson, who will be signing copies of her new book “The Hunger: Film Writing 2012-2024.”

“The Bigamist” is playing April 8 at Now Instant Image Hall. Tickets here.
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‘Maddie's Secret’ (Vidiots, April 9)

Eagle Rock Movie Theater
A scene from the movie "Maddie's Secret."
(TIFF)
By Mark Olsen
The opening night film of this year’s Los Angeles Festival of Movies is the debut as writer-director from comedian John Early, who also stars. In a bold, tender and vulnerable performance, Early plays Maddie, an aspiring L.A. food influencer who secretly suffers from bulimia. A loving homage to movie-of-the-week-style TV melodramas, the film is made with such affection, care and earnestness that it pulls off the tightrope walk of being deeply emotional and screamingly funny. Screening at Vidiots and 2220 Arts+ Archives, seeing the movie in the parts of town it was shot in with audiences steeped in the world it depicts will make these shows very special. (It will also hit theaters later this summer.)

“Maddie’s Secret” is playing April 9 at Vidiots as part of the Los Angeles Festival of Movies. Tickets here.
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‘Pinocchio’ (Vista, April 11, 12)

Los Feliz Movie Theater
Pinocchio, lobbycard, from left: Figaro, Cleo the Fish, Jiminy Cricket, , 1940. (Photo by LMPC via Getty Images)
(LMPC via Getty Images)
By Joshua Rothkopf
Watching the 1940 animated original in a theater with a crowd of children responding to the screen is such a delicate, enchanting experience. There’s danger and moments of rapt silence, as well as cheers and hoots at daring escapes and various donkey-eared shenanigans. The movie is often called a formative experience for many generations; what’s less noted is how formative the adventure remains after a lifetime of viewing. Go and get recalibrated. The Vista will be screening an I.B. Tech 35mm print, which in layman’s terms means: This is the way to see it.

“Pinocchio” is playing April 11 and 12 at the Vista Theatre. Tickets here.
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‘King Creole’ (Egyptian, April 11)

Hollywood Movie Theater
Elvis Presley in King Creole (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)
(Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images)
By Mark Olsen
Directed by “Casablanca’s” Michael Curtiz, this is the most legitimately good movie starring Elvis Presley, absent any kitsch and conveying his powerful charisma but also a sense of inner torment and struggle. The last film he made before entering the Army, the film spotlights Elvis’ then-emergent and quite genuine talent as a dramatic actor. The story finds him playing a New Orleans high schooler who gets caught up in a world of nightclubs and low-level criminals. The cast includes Walter Matthau and Carolyn Jones. Seeing the movie at the Egyptian Theatre as part of the American Cinematheque’s “Noir City” series will be a fantastic context for a fresh look. A live musical performance by singer Elizabeth Bougerol and the Nick Rossi Trio is also planned.

“Kid Creole” is playing April 11 at the Egyptian Theatre. Tickets here.
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‘Zodiac’ (Academy Museum, April 11)

Mid-Wilshire Movie Theater
Dermot Mulroney, from left, Adam Goldberg and Mark Ruffalo in a scene from the 2007 Paramount Pictures movie, "Zodiac."
(Merrick Morton / Paramount Pictures)
By Mark Olsen
Like Michael Mann’s “Heat,” this film was wildly underappreciated in its day, with zero Oscar nominations, but has gone on to be seen as a towering filmmaker’s most grandly totalizing work. This tale of obsession and its repercussions is told through the prism of the still officially unsolved mystery of the Zodiac, a serial killer who terrified San Francisco in the late ’60s and early ’70s. Mark Ruffalo, Jake Gyllenhaal and Robert Downey Jr. star as men whose lives are irretrievably altered by trying to track him down. This screening at the Academy Museum’s colossal David Geffen Theater could become the stuff of legend, with director David Fincher in conversation with fellow filmmaker Bong Joon Ho.

“Zodiac” is playing April 11 at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.
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‘Cape Fear’ (Vista, April 17, 18)

Los Feliz Movie Theater
Robert DeNiro stars in Universal Pictures "Cape Fear," 1991.
(Universal Pictures)
By Joshua Rothkopf
Has Martin Scorsese ever done a remake? Of course he has, notably his Oscar-winning “The Departed” (a Bostonization of Hong Kong’s “Infernal Affairs”) and this one, which might be his scariest. Screenwriter Wesley Strick beautifully updates the marital tensions — Nick Nolte and Jessica Lange are vipers — to a level of viciousness the 1962 original could never approach. For their sins, they are visited by Robert De Niro’s ominous Max Cady, a robustly physical performance that improves on Robert Mitchum’s. As for Bernard Herrmann’s trumpeting, apocalyptic score, one of his all-time best, not a note has been changed (the right call).

“Cape Fear” is playing April 17 and 18 at the Vista Theatre. Tickets here.
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‘Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping’ (Egyptian, April 17)

Hollywood Movie Theater
Andy Samberg in "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping."
(Universal Pictures)
By Mark Olsen
The American Cinematheque’s “This Is Not a Fiction” documentary series is both an unlikely and perfect slot for a 10th anniversary screening of this delightful faux-doc satire of contemporary music stardom. Co-directed by Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone (Schaffer will be there for a Q&A), the film stars Andy Samberg as Conner4Real, a worldwide sensation facing the dawning reality of his waning popularity. A box-office flop when it was first released, the movie’s regard has grown over the years as audiences have come to recognize it as the most fully realized example of the absurdist whimsy of Samberg, Schaffer and Taccone’s shared sensibility as, collectively, the Lonely Island.

“Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping” is playing April 17 at the Egyptian Theatre. Tickets here.
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‘La La Land’ (Academy Museum, April 29)

Mid-Wilshire Movie Theater
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in the film "La La Land."
(Lionsgate)
By Joshua Rothkopf
When we were assembling our list of the 101 best L.A. movies of all time, did we expect this effervescent musical to make the cut? Sure. But to rank as highly as No. 35? Call it a sign of the movie’s enormous charm that it has vaulted to immediate status as a local classic. As impressive as Ryan Gosling is in the new “Project Hail Mary,” this is still his most rounded performance, comedy and romance perfectly balanced in self-deprecation with Emma Stone. The 35mm screening will also have a discussion with three members of the movie’s creative team: choreographer Mandy Moore, music supervisor Steven Gizicki and stunt coordinator Mark Kubr.

“La La Land” is playing April 29 at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.
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