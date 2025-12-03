The 10 best movie screenings you can only catch in L.A. this month

Another year in the rearview? Not so fast. There’s still a December of choice screenings: holiday classics old and new, a 100-year-old silent comedy and the regal, spooky presence of John Carpenter in person. Los Angeles continues to offer up an avalanche of riches, month after month, with local programmers outdoing themselves.

These screenings feature special guests, archival prints and other surprises. Consider our guide a handy catch-all of the best special screenings of the month, reserved for older films playing in unique circumstances.

Whatever your plans may be, change them for the following 10 events.