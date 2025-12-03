The 10 best movie screenings you can only catch in L.A. this month
Another year in the rearview? Not so fast. There’s still a December of choice screenings: holiday classics old and new, a 100-year-old silent comedy and the regal, spooky presence of John Carpenter in person. Los Angeles continues to offer up an avalanche of riches, month after month, with local programmers outdoing themselves.
These screenings feature special guests, archival prints and other surprises. Consider our guide a handy catch-all of the best special screenings of the month, reserved for older films playing in unique circumstances.
Whatever your plans may be, change them for the following 10 events.
‘Escape from L.A.’ (Egyptian, Dec. 4)
Hollywood Movie Theater
The Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. (a group Mark and I both belong to) brings its year-long 50th anniversary screening series to a close with John Carpenter’s lovable 1996 sequel, selected by the filmmaker himself, who will discuss in person (with the paper’s own Amy Nicholson) the many factors that lured him back to his classic sci-fi-action premise. Carpenter consistently says this was a fun one to make and I believe him. Much of that energy is up on screen: basketball jokes, Hollywood cracks, surfing. This screening of an archival 35mm print should send the director’s truest fans into ecstasy.
“Escape from L.A.” is playing Dec. 4 at the Egyptian Theatre. Tickets here.
‘Danger: Diabolik’ (Million Dollar Theater, Dec. 13)
Downtown L.A. Movie Theater
Make no mistake: This will be a holiday party. Many will come in costume. Late-’60s grooviness will rule the day. A 35mm print is promised. But ultimately, you’re going for Mario Bava’s cartoon-inspired masterwork, a riot of psychedelic colors and the uncannily beautiful pairing of John Phillip Law and Marisa Mell. For all his other accomplishments, Ennio Morricone may have outdone himself here with this movie’s fuzz-laden theme song, “Deep Down,” which outclasses Shirley Bassey. The music he puts under a nightclub scene will colonize your head for days.
“Danger: Diabolik” is playing Dec. 13 at Secret Movie Club at the Million Dollar Theater. Tickets here.
‘Home Alone’ (Academy Museum, Dec. 13)
Mid-Wilshire Movie Theater
The Academy Museum will host a 35th-anniversary screening of 1990’s “Home Alone” with star Macaulay Culkin and director Chris Columbus in attendance. With a screenplay by John Hughes, the film was a huge smash and has remained a favorite across generations, as young Kevin McCallister (Culkin) fends off a pair of bumbling thieves (Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern) trying to break into his family home after he is accidentally left behind at the holidays. Having come to terms over the years with its enduring legacy, Culkin has recently been on a national tour with the film, but this rare appearance also alongside Columbus should make for a unique event.
“Home Alone” is playing Dec. 13 at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.
‘The Gold Rush’ (Egyptian, Dec. 14)
Hollywood Movie Theater
On a June night a century ago, people gathered in this same forecourt to see the world premiere of Charlie Chaplin’s latest comedy, loaded with the type of set pieces that had already made him famous worldwide. Red-carpet galas were only then becoming ritualized; Chaplin himself had started making features just a few years prior. But a robust industry had sprouted up by 1925 (even if there were no Oscars yet), driven by audiences enraptured by the moving image. If you come to this anniversary screening, you may have cosmic thoughts like these and be reminded of both the resilience of Hollywood and how far it has strayed. Or you may just come for the laughs, which is what Chaplin would have wanted.
“The Gold Rush” is playing Dec. 14 at the Egyptian Theatre. Tickets here.
‘A New Leaf’ (Academy Museum, Dec. 17)
Mid-Wilshire Movie Theater
Any opportunity to see one of the too-few films directed by Elaine May in a giant theater is to be taken advantage of, as they just work a special magic on audiences. In May’s 1971 debut feature as writer-director, a middle-aged layabout (Walter Matthau) whose trust fund is fast depleting hatches a scheme to meet, marry and then murder a wealthy woman for her money. Enter May herself as an awkward, timid (and very rich) botanist. Even though “A New Leaf” as we know it is truncated from May’s original vision, it is a work of mordant genius: a comedy about loneliness and the absurdity of affluence. This screening will be introduced by writer-producers Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith (“Legally Blonde”) and Katie Silberman (“Booksmart”).
“A New Leaf” is playing Dec. 17 at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.
‘Eyes Wide Shut’ (New Beverly, Dec. 19–21)
Fairfax Movie Theater
What would December in Los Angeles be without screenings of “Eyes Wide Shut,” Stanley Kubrick’s final film? Starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, it begins as a comedy of manners and evolves into an enigmatic psychosexual journey of self-realization. Playing for three nights at the New Beverly in 35mm, the movie is set at Christmastime, making it a perverse holiday classic, though its core conflict is a couple struggling with jealousy and disconnection. Amid its many mysteries is the implied intrigue that a secret cabal of the wealthy and powerful traffic women for sex, which has made the film an unlikely touchstone for Jeffrey Epstein conspiracists, so anyone so inclined can look for new clues from recent newsworthy revelations.
“Eyes Wide Shut” is playing Dec. 19–21 at the New Beverly Cinema. Tickets here.
‘Love & Basketball’ (Academy Museum, Dec. 20)
Mid-Wilshire Movie Theater
Writer-director Gina Prince-Bythewood will present this 25th anniversary screening of her confident, accomplished 2000 debut feature. Working as both a sports film and a romantic drama (with special attention paid to the challenges faced by female athletes), the film stars Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps as neighbors growing up who share a passion for basketball and, over time, each other as they try to reconcile their athletic ambitions with their undeniable romantic connection. Sexy, playful and emotional, pushed along by dynamic performances, Prince-Bythewood’s script is wise about all the genuine work it takes to realize one’s dreams and to make a relationship function, and how those things can come into inevitable conflict.
“Love & Basketball” is playing Dec. 20 at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.
‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ (Egyptian, Dec. 20)
Hollywood Movie Theater
For some people, this one just proves how essential the actor playing James Bond is. Perhaps someone else could push Sean Connery out of mind for a couple of hours, but it wasn’t going to be George Lazenby, stepping in to the vacant role for a single film. Still, to a vast many others (we’ll all be at this screening), here’s where the architecture of a perfect Bond contraption really shines. Apart from franchise composer John Barry’s most ominous and voluptuous score, there’s a proper love story with Diana Rigg and epic snowy set pieces that still inspire filmmakers like Christopher Nolan.
“On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” is playing Dec. 20 at the Egyptian Theatre. Tickets here.
‘Die Hard’ (New Beverly, Dec. 23-24)
Fairfax Movie Theater
Recently on a flight, I found this to be far and away the best option to cease my endless scrolling. I caught some other passengers looking over my shoulder; it’s still as grabby as ever. Now imagine watching the ultimate Christmas action movie in 35mm with a semi-respectful audience. Hard to beat. In a lot of ways, “Die Hard” crystalizes high-concept ’80s Hollywood blockbusting. But it may be more productive to think of it as the faintest beginnings of the decade to come, one that would unleash a phalanx of wisecracking antiheroes making Roy Rogers jokes. Los Angeles shines throughout: a pink haze on the horizon, a place of crazy showdowns and heroic redemptions.
“Die Hard” is playing Dec. 23 and 24 at the New Beverly Cinema. Tickets here.
‘Boogie Nights’ (Vidiots, Dec. 31)
Eagle Rock Movie Theater
The tale of the rise and fall of a fictional porn star called Dirk Diggler (Mark Wahlberg), “Boogie Nights” would be a pinnacle of craft, maturity and achievement for most filmmakers. But for writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson, 27 when the film was released, it was only a starting point of a career that also includes this year’s “One Battle After Another.” The story hinges in part on a New Year’s Eve party as the 1970s turn to the 1980s, which makes this 35mm screening at Vidiots on the afternoon of the final day of the year smartly timed — though the fact that this turns out to be an awful party where terrible things happen hopefully won’t be a bad sign for anyone’s impending 2026.
“Boogie Nights” is playing Dec. 31 at Vidiots. Tickets here.
