The 10 best movie screenings you can catch in L.A. this month
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Several screenings of the now-sort-of-official national Fourth of July movie “Jaws,” an unassailable Brian De Palma classic and what still may be Tom Cruise’s finest performance: July is a good month to live in Los Angeles and go to the movies. The repertory scene continues to offer up an avalanche of riches, with local programmers outdoing themselves.
These screenings feature special guests, archival prints and other surprises. Consider our guide a handy catchall of the best repertory screenings of the month, reserved for older films playing in unique circumstances.
Whatever your plans may be, change them for the following 10 events.
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'Jaws' (Academy Museum, Saturday)
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There is something rather wholesome about the fact that Steven Spielberg’s 1975 seaside horror-thriller has become the unofficial movie of the Fourth of July. Its unlikely blend of ramshackle, good-natured ease and precision-tooled action makes it a movie of the ’70s that also prefigures what was to come in the ’80s. It is easy to villainize “Jaws” for the way in which it helped usher in the blockbuster era: a seemingly unstoppable machine taking out everything in its path much like the predatory shark of the title. But that overlooks just how good and fun it is. From the sun-kissed beaches to the dark ocean depths, it couldn’t have happened to a better killer. The film is screening at several venues across the city — the Vista, the Aero, Vidiots, the Gardena, the Frida — but when it’s playing at the colossal thousand-seat David Geffen Theater at the Academy Museum, it’s hard not to direct you there.
“Jaws” is playing Saturday at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.
“Jaws” is playing Saturday at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.
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'Giant' (Academy Museum, Sunday)
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A hypnotizing deep dish of star wattage, family meltdowns, racial tensions and Texas-sized steaks served for breakfast, George Stevens’ 1956 drama was taken extremely seriously in its moment — 10 Oscar nominations seriously. The most notable of those were for Rock Hudson and, competing against him in lead actor, a posthumously honored James Dean. Taken together, the two represent a fascinating dichotomy that was happening in screen acting, a burrowing into psychology that was leaving other more traditional stars behind. (Elizabeth Taylor and Mercedes McCambridge make for another great pairing in the movie.) Roughly 25 years later, the film would inspire the TV series “Dallas,” even down to having a main character with the initials J.R. Go luxuriate in the original epic.
“Giant” is playing Sunday at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.
“Giant” is playing Sunday at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.
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'Bottle Rocket' (Academy Museum, Monday)
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Now 30 years old, the first feature by filmmaker Wes Anderson seems like something of an outlier in relation to his other work, largely because it is the one that most recognizably takes place in our real world instead of his subsequent diorama realms. Owen Wilson, who co-wrote the screenplay with Anderson, was never better than here as Dignan, an affably deluded sidekick with serious main character energy. There are hints of the stylization that’s to come in Anderson’s work, with the yellow jumpsuits and hyper-specific architecture, as well as James Caan’s uproarious performance as a landscaper-slash-racketeer. But what sets the film apart — then and now — is its bracing, complex emotions and delicate blend of humor and melancholy. In celebration of its anniversary, the movie will be screening in 4K with a rare appearance by Anderson, along with actor Luke Wilson and producer James L. Brooks.
“Bottle Rocket” is playing Monday at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.
“Bottle Rocket” is playing Monday at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.
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'Babylon' (Aero, Wednesday)
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Damien Chazelle’s 2022 salute to the early days of filmmaking in Hollywood placed at No. 101 on our recent list of the best movies about Los Angeles and, as with the dismal initial reaction to this film, it probably deserved better. When it’s cooking, it is truly something, with spirited performances by Margot Robbie, Diego Calva and Brad Pitt, but it also sets an impossible rhythm for itself as the long party sequence that opens the film flows right into a long section about silent-era productions at work. One crazed scene leads into the next in a dizzying, baroque daze, building to a montage about the power of movies that somehow includes “Avatar.” But the too-muchness of it all is part of the point — a tribute to the excess of dreams, gumption, ego and delusion that allowed this town to be built in a place where nothing was meant to be. “Babylon” is screening as part of the American Cinematheque’s ongoing 70-millimeter festival.
“Babylon” is playing Wednesday at the Aero Theatre. Tickets here.
“Babylon” is playing Wednesday at the Aero Theatre. Tickets here.
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'Love Lies Bleeding' (Frida, July 9)
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Some films arrive ready-made to become cult objects and that revival has to start somewhere. So it is with Rose Glass’ 2024 queer crime thriller, which ended up being largely overlooked when it was first released but deserves to inspire an impassioned fandom. Toying with many of the motifs of the classic noir — the dead-end town, the mysterious and alluring drifter, the well-meaning but easily manipulated hero — the film scrambles them into something vivid and horny, genuinely hot and constantly surprising. Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian have a fantastic, electric chemistry that powers the film along, while crime boss Ed Harris brings an undercurrent of creepy danger. When the film takes a late leap into fantasy surrealism, it feels reasonable, as Glass has created a world where anything can happen and love has a power all its own. The Frida Cinema will be showing the film as part of its ongoing Nu-Classics series, along with a conversation between actors and online personalities Maggie Mae Fish and Abigail Thorn.
“Love Lies Bleeding” is playing July 9 at the Frida Cinema. Tickets here.
“Love Lies Bleeding” is playing July 9 at the Frida Cinema. Tickets here.
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'Risky Business' (New Beverly, July 9 and 10)
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We’re hearing lots of talk about “Digger,” the upcoming awards-season hopeful said to contain a totally transformed Tom Cruise. But are the unadorned performances of the beginning of Cruise’s career still his best? “Risky Business” makes that case beautifully. This is a Cruise happy to come across like a dork sliding around in his underwear to a Bob Seger song. He’s nervous about getting into college, nervous about Rebecca De Mornay, nervous about breaking his parents’ super-expensive crystal sculpture. But over the course of a few days, a confident entrepreneur emerges (to the synth strains of Tangerine Dream). To watch this movie is to understand how an actor becomes a star — and then some. It plays on a double bill with the L.A. classic “Miracle Mile,” about the final night in our city before civilization ends in a nuclear war.
“Risky Business” is playing July 9 and 10 at the New Beverly Cinema. Tickets here.
“Risky Business” is playing July 9 and 10 at the New Beverly Cinema. Tickets here.
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'Blow Out' (Academy Museum, July 10)
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We mock Brian De Palma, we tease him for his trashiness, for loving Hitchcock too much, for ogling his leading ladies. But if the Jersey-born thriller specialist has a high point of relative seriousness, it’s this film: an early ’80s masterpiece of paranoia that should be talked about with a lot more respect. At its center is John Travolta, fully committing to a believable portrayal of a conspiracy-minded sound recordist who unwittingly captures a murder on tape. To watch Travolta confidently working the machinery — and De Palma assembling wordless sequences of pure craft — is to be taken to a place of delirious audience satisfaction. Go to this 35-millimeter screening and join the cult of De Palma superfans. (And we’ll see you at “Body Double.”)
“Blow Out” is playing July 10 at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.
“Blow Out” is playing July 10 at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.
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'Summer of Sam' (Vidiots, July 11)
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Spike Lee had already definitively captured the way summer heat pushes people to extremes with “Do the Right Thing,” so when he returned to the tale of another crazy summer, it was with a different set of interests. Placing the story very specifically within a small section of the Bronx during 1977, when the serial killer known as the “Son of Sam” was holding the city in a state of anxious tension, the film explores how outside cultural influences, such as a citywide blackout or how the Yankees are doing that season, can coalesce to have an outsize impact on the lives of everyday people. Even something as seemingly innocuous as a preference for disco over punk can become a dividing line, pushing lifelong friends apart. Arguably most successful at simply re-creating 1970s New York City, with a stacked ensemble cast that includes John Leguizamo, Adrien Brody and Mira Sorvino, the movie shouldn’t be missed with an audience.
“Summer of Sam” is playing July 11 at Vidiots. Tickets here.
“Summer of Sam” is playing July 11 at Vidiots. Tickets here.
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'Sweet Smell of Success' (Los Feliz 3, July 12)
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Burt Lancaster and Tony Curtis coil and lunge like vipers in this vicious 1957 drama set in the world of gossip columnists and talent handlers — come to think of it, everyone gets handled to some degree in this movie. You can let James Wong Howe’s gorgeous black-and-white cinematography wash over you, or chomp down on the script’s many zingers (“I’d hate to take a bite out of you — you’re a cookie full of arsenic”). But in the case of this special screening, you can just lean back and let ace screenwriter Shane Black (“Kiss Kiss Bang Bang”) explain his personal obsession with the movie. He’ll introduce it.
“Sweet Smell of Success” is playing July 12 at the Los Feliz 3. Tickets here.
“Sweet Smell of Success” is playing July 12 at the Los Feliz 3. Tickets here.
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'Hudson Hawk' (Brain Dead, July 13)
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Hear us out: Now that “Ishtar” has been well and fully reclaimed as the cracked masterwork it is, those of us with a taste for the willfully demented, delightfully out of step and purposefully wrongheaded may need something new to set our sights on. So may we present “Hudson Hawk,” a playful, self-aware crime caper starring Bruce Willis and Danny Aiello as cutup thieves, with Richard E. Grant and Sandra Berhhard as outrageous villains. The film was a huge career-derailing bomb for many involved at the time, but now has a clear feeling of “I wish they still made movies for pure fun like this.” Brain Dead’s 35th anniversary screening will be on 35mm, with screenwriter Daniel Waters and director Michael Lehmann (who made “Heathers” together) in attendance.
“Hudson Hawk” is playing July 13 at Brain Dead Studios. Tickets here.
“Hudson Hawk” is playing July 13 at Brain Dead Studios. Tickets here.
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