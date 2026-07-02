The 10 best movie screenings you can catch in L.A. this month

Several screenings of the now-sort-of-official national Fourth of July movie “Jaws,” an unassailable Brian De Palma classic and what still may be Tom Cruise’s finest performance: July is a good month to live in Los Angeles and go to the movies. The repertory scene continues to offer up an avalanche of riches, with local programmers outdoing themselves.

These screenings feature special guests, archival prints and other surprises. Consider our guide a handy catchall of the best repertory screenings of the month, reserved for older films playing in unique circumstances.

Whatever your plans may be, change them for the following 10 events.