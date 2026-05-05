The 9 best movie screenings you can only catch in L.A. this month

Modern classics from David Fincher and Tony Scott, the big-screen breakthrough of future “Girls” showrunner Lena Dunham and a rapturous presentation of the diamond-drenched musical that best captured Hollywood’s most iconic star. May is a good month to live in Los Angeles and go to the movies. The repertory scene continues to offer up an embarrassment of riches, with local programmers outdoing themselves.

These screenings feature special guests, archival prints and other surprises. Consider our guide a handy catch-all of the best special screenings of the month, reserved for older films playing in unique circumstances.

Whatever your plans may be, change them for the following nine events.