The 9 best movie screenings you can only catch in L.A. this month
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Modern classics from David Fincher and Tony Scott, the big-screen breakthrough of future “Girls” showrunner Lena Dunham and a rapturous presentation of the diamond-drenched musical that best captured Hollywood’s most iconic star. May is a good month to live in Los Angeles and go to the movies. The repertory scene continues to offer up an embarrassment of riches, with local programmers outdoing themselves.
These screenings feature special guests, archival prints and other surprises. Consider our guide a handy catch-all of the best special screenings of the month, reserved for older films playing in unique circumstances.
Whatever your plans may be, change them for the following nine events.
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‘Seven’ (Academy Museum, May 6)
“Seven” is playing May 6 at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.
‘Popeye’ (Vidiots, May 9)
“Popeye” is playing May 9 at Vidiots. Tickets here.
‘Mamma Mia!’ (Vidiots, May. 10)
“Mamma Mia!” is playing May 10 at Vidiots. Tickets here.
Three Colors Trilogy (Egyptian, May 17)
The Three Colors Trilogy is playing May 17 at the Egyptian Theatre. Tickets here.
'Being There' (Academy Museum, May 20)
“Being There” is playing May 20 at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.
'Tiny Furniture' (Eastwood, May 22, 23)
“Tiny Furniture” is playing May 22 and 23 at the Eastwood Performing Arts Center. Tickets here.
‘Ran’ (Academy Museum, May 23)
“Ran” is playing May 23 at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.
‘Crimson Tide’ (New Beverly, May. 29, 30, 31)
“Crimson Tide” is playing May 29, 30 and 31 at the New Beverly Cinema. Tickets here.
'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes' (Academy Museum, May 31)
“Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” is playing May 31 at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.