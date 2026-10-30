The 10 movies you need to see in L.A. this month
-
-
- Share via
Watch Sissy Spacek take the stage (no pig’s blood, we promise) and discuss her most iconic role. Revisit a Gen-X teen classic. Prep in 70mm for the return of Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth. November is a good month to live in Los Angeles and go to the movies. The repertory scene continues to offer up an avalanche of riches, with local programmers outdoing themselves.
These screenings feature special guests, archival prints and other surprises. Consider our guide a handy catch-all of the best repertory screenings of the month, reserved for older films playing in unique circumstances.
Whatever your plans may be, change them for the following 10 events.
Planning your weekend?
Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.
‘Excalibur’ (New Beverly, Nov. 3, 4)
-
- Share via
-
-
“Excalibur” is playing Nov. 3, 4 at the New Beverly Cinema. Tickets here.
‘Burning’ (Egyptian, Nov. 10, 16, 18)
-
- Share via
-
-
“Burning” is playing Nov. 10, 16 and 18 at the Egyptian Theatre. Tickets here.
'Grace of My Heart' (Vidiots, Nov. 11)
-
- Share via
-
-
“Grace of My Heart” is playing Nov. 11 at Vidiots. Tickets here.
Thoughts on our guides? Let’s hear it!
We’re gathering feedback on how our guides can better serve you and help you find the next great restaurant, hike or activity in Los Angeles.
‘Pretty in Pink’ (Vidiots, Nov. 14)
-
- Share via
-
-
“Pretty in Pink” is playing Nov. 14 at Vidiots. Tickets here.
'The Getaway' (Academy Museum, Nov. 18)
-
- Share via
-
-
“The Getaway” is playing Nov. 18 at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.
'Trouble in Paradise' (UCLA, Nov. 18)
-
- Share via
-
-
“Trouble in Paradise” is playing Nov. 18 at UCLA’s Billy Wilder Theater. Tickets here.
'Carrie' (Academy Museum, Nov. 19)
-
- Share via
-
-
“Carrie” is playing Nov. 19 at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.
‘Fellini’s Casanova’ (Los Feliz 3, Nov. 23)
-
- Share via
-
-
“Fellini’s Casanova” is playing Nov. 23 at Los Feliz 3. Tickets here.
'The Last Waltz' (Vidiots, Nov. 24)
-
- Share via
-
-
“The Last Waltz” is playing Nov. 24 at Vidiots. Tickets here.
‘Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood’ (Academy Museum, Nov. 29)
-
- Share via
-
-
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” is playing Nov. 29 at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.