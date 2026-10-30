The 10 movies you need to see in L.A. this month

Watch Sissy Spacek take the stage (no pig’s blood, we promise) and discuss her most iconic role. Revisit a Gen-X teen classic. Prep in 70mm for the return of Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth. November is a good month to live in Los Angeles and go to the movies. The repertory scene continues to offer up an avalanche of riches, with local programmers outdoing themselves.

These screenings feature special guests, archival prints and other surprises. Consider our guide a handy catch-all of the best repertory screenings of the month, reserved for older films playing in unique circumstances.

Whatever your plans may be, change them for the following 10 events.