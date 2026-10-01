The 12 movies you need to see in L.A. this month

Hang with the teen witches of “The Craft,” turn a young person onto horror with a Stephen King-scripted blast and listen to Kurt Russell scrap with John Carpenter, the director who understood him best. October is a good month to live in Los Angeles and go to the movies. The repertory scene continues to offer up an avalanche of riches, with local programmers outdoing themselves.

These screenings feature special guests, archival prints and other surprises. Consider our guide a handy catch-all of the best repertory screenings of the month, reserved for older films playing in unique circumstances.

Whatever your plans may be, change them for the following 10 events.