The 12 movies you need to see in L.A. this month
-
-
- Share via
Hang with the teen witches of “The Craft,” turn a young person onto horror with a Stephen King-scripted blast and listen to Kurt Russell scrap with John Carpenter, the director who understood him best. October is a good month to live in Los Angeles and go to the movies. The repertory scene continues to offer up an avalanche of riches, with local programmers outdoing themselves.
These screenings feature special guests, archival prints and other surprises. Consider our guide a handy catch-all of the best repertory screenings of the month, reserved for older films playing in unique circumstances.
Whatever your plans may be, change them for the following 10 events.
Planning your weekend?
Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.
‘Creepshow’ (Vidiots, Oct. 2)
-
- Share via
-
-
“Creepshow” is playing Oct. 2 at Vidiots. Tickets here.
‘Escape From L.A.’ (Academy Museum, Oct. 3)
-
- Share via
-
-
“Escape From L.A.” and “Escape From New York” are both playing Oct. 3 at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.
‘Stalker’ (Academy Museum, Oct. 7)
-
- Share via
-
-
“Stalker” is playing Oct. 7 at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.
Thoughts on our guides? Let’s hear it!
We’re gathering feedback on how our guides can better serve you and help you find the next great restaurant, hike or activity in Los Angeles.
'My Brother’s Wedding' (Aero, Oct. 9)
-
- Share via
-
-
“My Brother’s Wedding” is playing Oct. 9 at the Aero Theatre. Tickets here.
‘Aliens’ (Academy Museum, Oct. 11)
-
- Share via
-
-
“Aliens” is playing Oct. 11 at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.
'Season of the Witch' (Philosophical Research Society, Oct. 11)
-
- Share via
-
-
“Season of the Witch” is playing Oct. 11 at the Philosophical Research Society. Tickets here.
'Ken Russell's The Devils' (Vista, Aero, Oct. 15-22)
-
- Share via
-
-
“Ken Russell’s The Devils” is playing Oct. 15-22 at the Vista and the Aero Theatre.
'The House of the Devil' (Eastwood Performing Arts Center, Oct. 16, 17)
-
- Share via
-
-
“The House of the Devil” is playing Oct. 16, 17 at Eastwood Performing Arts Center. Tickets here.
‘Something Wicked This Way Comes’ (New Beverly, Oct. 17, 18)
-
- Share via
-
-
“Something Wicked This Way Comes” is playing Oct. 17, 18 at the New Beverly Cinema. Tickets here.
'The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari' (New Beverly, Oct. 25)
-
- Share via
-
-
“The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” is playing Oct. 25 at the New Beverly Cinema. Tickets here.
‘Ed Wood’ (Egyptian, Oct. 25)
-
- Share via
-
-
“Ed Wood” is playing Oct. 25 at the Egyptian Theatre. Tickets here.
'The Craft' (Academy Museum, Oct. 31)
-
- Share via
-
-
“The Craft” is playing Oct. 31 at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.