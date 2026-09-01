The 10 movies you need to see in L.A. this month
-
-
- Share via
John Carpenter discusses his most radical movie, Sofia Coppola presents “Marie Antoinette” with star Kirsten Dunst, and Todd Haynes goes glam in 35mm. September is a good month to live in Los Angeles and go to the movies. The repertory scene continues to offer up an avalanche of riches, with local programmers outdoing themselves.
These screenings feature special guests, archival prints and other surprises. Consider our guide a handy catch-all of the best repertory screenings of the month, reserved for older films playing in unique circumstances.
Whatever your plans may be, change them for the following 10 events.
Planning your weekend?
Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.
‘Barry Lyndon’ (Academy Museum, Sept. 3)
-
- Share via
-
-
“Barry Lyndon” is playing Sept. 3 at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.
‘Amadeus’ (Academy Museum, Sept. 6)
-
- Share via
-
-
“Amadeus” is playing Sept. 6 at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.
‘Stranded in Canton’ (Whammy, Sept. 7)
-
- Share via
-
-
“Stranded in Canton” is playing Sept. 7 at Whammy Analog Media. Tickets here.
Thoughts on our guides? Let’s hear it!
We’re gathering feedback on how our guides can better serve you and help you find the next great restaurant, hike or activity in Los Angeles.
‘Velvet Goldmine’ (Vidiots, Sept. 7)
-
- Share via
-
-
“Velvet Goldmine” is playing Sept. 7 at Vidiots. Tickets here.
‘Red Desert’ (New Beverly, Sept. 10, 11)
-
- Share via
-
-
“Red Desert” is playing Sept 10, 11 at the New Beverly Cinema. Tickets here.
‘Marie Antoinette’ (Academy Museum, Sept. 13)
-
- Share via
-
-
“Marie Antoinette” is playing Sept. 13 at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.
‘Dr. Strangelove’ (Aero, Sept. 19)
-
- Share via
-
-
“Dr. Strangelove” is playing Sept. 19 at the Aero Theatre. Tickets here.
‘Heaven Knows What’ (Brain Dead, Sept. 19)
-
- Share via
-
-
“Heaven Knows What” is playing Sept. 19 at Brain Dead Studios. Tickets here.
‘Beginners’ (Vidiots, Sept. 20)
-
- Share via
-
-
“Beginners” is playing Sept. 20 at Vidiots. Tickets here.
‘They Live’ (Academy Museum, Sept. 27)
-
- Share via
-
-
“They Live” is playing Sept. 27 at the Academy Museum. Tickets here.