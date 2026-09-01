The 10 movies you need to see in L.A. this month

John Carpenter discusses his most radical movie, Sofia Coppola presents “Marie Antoinette” with star Kirsten Dunst, and Todd Haynes goes glam in 35mm. September is a good month to live in Los Angeles and go to the movies. The repertory scene continues to offer up an avalanche of riches, with local programmers outdoing themselves.

These screenings feature special guests, archival prints and other surprises. Consider our guide a handy catch-all of the best repertory screenings of the month, reserved for older films playing in unique circumstances.

Whatever your plans may be, change them for the following 10 events.