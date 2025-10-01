The best movies to see in L.A. this month

We expect scary every October, but our local movie scene has really outdone itself this year, showcasing horror classics, cult faves and offbeat obsessions — and even an appearance by an Italian legend.

These screenings feature special guests, archival prints and other surprises. Consider our guide a handy catch-all of the best special screenings of the month, mostly reserved for older films with one slot devoted this time to a new release (a future all-timer) playing on a rare format.

Whatever plans may be, change them for the following 10 events.