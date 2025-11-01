The 10 best retro movies to see in L.A. in November

Turkeys? Maybe at the end of November, sure. But not on this list. Los Angeles continues to offer up a cornucopia of screening riches, month after month, with local programmers outdoing themselves. This month brings classic blockbusters, Diane Keaton in a cozy turtleneck and what could be the greatest film of all time (if you believe a worldwide panel of film critics).

These screenings feature special guests, archival prints and other surprises. Consider our guide a handy catch-all of the best special screenings of the month, reserved for older films playing in unique circumstances.

Whatever your plans may be, change them for the following 10 events.