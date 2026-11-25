Los Angeles has never been particularly good at holding onto its past. Old buildings get torn down, longtime businesses disappear and entire neighborhoods change almost beyond recognition. For filmmakers looking to re-create the city as it was half a century ago, that can present something of a challenge.

Fortunately, Quentin Tarantino and David Fincher know their way around town.

Tarantino has long mined the city where he grew up for inspiration, from the diners and coffee shops of “Pulp Fiction” to the South Bay neighborhoods of “Jackie Brown” and, most memorably, the lovingly re-created Hollywood of 1969 in his 2019 film “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.” The Colorado-born Fincher, meanwhile, has lived in L.A. since 1984, when he arrived as a young commercial and music video director. “I love L.A.,” he told The Times in a recent interview. “It’s my home. It’s a chosen home.”

For Netflix’s “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” which opens in Imax theaters Wednesday before arriving on the streaming service Dec. 23, Fincher has taken over directing duties from Tarantino, who wrote the screenplay. Set eight years after “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” the film brings Brad Pitt’s unflappable, occasionally lethal stuntman-turned-fixer back to a city that has lost much of its late-’60s innocence. Tarantino may have rewritten history to spare Sharon Tate and her friends, but the passage of time — and the less savory workings of the movie business — have apparently taken their toll anyway.

“The first movie was that sort of glossier version of L.A., that fun swinging ’60s,” says supervising location manager Mandi Dillin, speaking over Zoom from her L.A. home. Dillin, who also worked on locations for Ti West’s Hollywood-set horror film “MaXXXine,” began scouting for the project when Tarantino was still planning to direct it himself. “This is darker. It’s 1977. Hollywood took a turn. The world took a turn. So I was trying to find the grittier side of things.”

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Finding the right locations meant scouring the city for places that had somehow escaped the wrecking ball and the urge to modernize. Sometimes the filmmakers got lucky and found a pizza parlor or movie theater that looked almost exactly as it needed to. Other times, they had to get creative.

Here are nine places that helped bring Cliff Booth’s Hollywood back to life.