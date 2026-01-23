Sundance 2026: Updates from the final festival in Park City

The 10 movies we’re most excited to see at the Sundance Film Festival

Can it really be the festival’s final year in Park City, Utah? Braced as we are for nostalgia at every world premiere in the Eccles or every late night spent at the Library with a cup of chili, Sundance should supply plenty of newness. Below, find our picks for 10 movies to prioritize. We’ve either seen these already or have it on good authority that your time won’t be wasted. And bookmark this page for all our Sundance coverage: acquisition announcements, critical diaries, video interviews, newsletters and more.

‘The Best Summer’

Thurston Moore, Kim Gordon, Kathleen Hanna, Tobi Vail, Tamra Davis and Alfredo Ortiz in the documentary “The Best Summer.” (Mike Diamond / Sundance Institute)

You know the Instagram meme where people say they don’t want a new year; they’ll take a gently used 1995 instead, accompanied by a photo of them in high school, stovepipe jeans and all? That hit of nostalgia is what I hope “The Best Summer” from director Tamra Davis (“Billy Madison,” “Crossroads,” “Half Baked”) will deliver. The documentary promises never-before-seen concert footage, backstage banter and interviews on tour from the Summersault festival in Australia in 1995. At the time, Davis was recently wed to Mike D of the Beastie Boys, among the artists on the bill. It also features some of the biggest alternative rock artists of the era, including Sonic Youth, Foo Fighters, Pavement, Rancid, Beck, the Amps and Bikini Kill. Even more poignant, the footage was discovered as Davis evacuated her Malibu home in the Palisades fire last January. — Vanessa Franko