Sundance 2026: Updates from the final festival in Park City

Chris Pine and Jenny Slate give messy dating advice and L.A. date recs
We caught up with Chris Pine and Jenny Slate ahead of the “Carousel” premiere on Thursday and asked the stars of the romance movie for dating recs and advice.
‘American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez’ brings Chicano history to Sundance
A “brujo,” a “magician,” “a social arsonist” and the “father of Chicano Theater” — these are just a few of the monikers that have been bestowed upon Luis Valdez over the course of his decades-long career. The 85-year-old filmmaker and playwright is responsible for “La Bamba” and “Zoot Suit,” films that raised a generation of Latinos and are now upheld as classics — both were inducted to the National Film Registry of the U.S. Library of Congress.
By exploring L.A.’s racial injustice, Luis Valdez’s ‘Zoot Suit’ gave birth to Chicano theater
‘Zoot Suit’ is by far the most influential play by a Chicano writer, and the only one to reach Broadway. It changed Los Angeles’ historical memory and the American theater forever
The 10 movies we’re most excited to see at the Sundance Film Festival
Can it really be the festival’s final year in Park City, Utah? Braced as we are for nostalgia at every world premiere in the Eccles or every late night spent at the Library with a cup of chili, Sundance should supply plenty of newness. Below, find our picks for 10 movies to prioritize. We’ve either seen these already or have it on good authority that your time won’t be wasted. And bookmark this page for all our Sundance coverage: acquisition announcements, critical diaries, video interviews, newsletters and more.
‘The Best Summer’
You know the Instagram meme where people say they don’t want a new year; they’ll take a gently used 1995 instead, accompanied by a photo of them in high school, stovepipe jeans and all? That hit of nostalgia is what I hope “The Best Summer” from director Tamra Davis (“Billy Madison,” “Crossroads,” “Half Baked”) will deliver. The documentary promises never-before-seen concert footage, backstage banter and interviews on tour from the Summersault festival in Australia in 1995. At the time, Davis was recently wed to Mike D of the Beastie Boys, among the artists on the bill. It also features some of the biggest alternative rock artists of the era, including Sonic Youth, Foo Fighters, Pavement, Rancid, Beck, the Amps and Bikini Kill. Even more poignant, the footage was discovered as Davis evacuated her Malibu home in the Palisades fire last January. — Vanessa Franko