David Fincher chats ‘Zodiac’ with Bong Joon Ho, plus the week’s best films in L.A.

Hello! I’m Mark Olsen. Welcome to another edition of your regular field guide to a world of Only Good Movies.

If one were to make a double (or even triple) bill out of this weekend’s notable new releases, I keep wondering what order to watch them in. Perhaps some of you have thoughts about a correct viewing lineup?

I think I would definitely end on “Faces of Death,” the latest from filmmaker Daniel Goldhaber. Not exactly a remake of the notorious 1978 original, which sold itself as a documentary made up of footage of actual deaths caught on film (they were, in fact, staged), the new film nevertheless examines our current era of viral violence.

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Barbie Ferreira stars as Margot, an online content moderator who realizes the series of videos she keeps seeing are the work of someone reenacting the kills from the original “Faces,” bringing her into the orbit of Arthur (Dacre Montgomery), a crazed serial killer.

Dacre Montgomery in the movie “Faces of Death.” (IFC Films / Shudder)

In her review, Amy Nicholson writes, “To be terminally online is a brain sickness and most of us have some stage of it. … ‘Faces of Death’ doesn’t tell us anything we don’t already know and frankly, it’s not trying to. This is splashy entertainment with a few sharp elbows, like when Arthur grins, saying that ‘the algorithm loves remakes.’ As a satire, it’s almost too implied — the filmmakers barely bother to develop their ideas, figuring correctly that people already agree the internet is, at best, a neutral-evil. I liked it and was impatient with it in equal measure, the way a teacher feels about a lazy, gifted child.”

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I spoke to Goldhaber, Ferreira and co-writer and executive producer Isa Mazzei about the film’s exploration of the push-pull of living in a too-online world, where murder and mayhem are just a click away, and how “Faces of Death” was the perfect vehicle to explore the topic.

“What is it like living in a world in which you can see anything you want at any time that you want?” Goldhaber asked. “What does it mean when the most cursed and terrifying piece of media that most people could name is now beamed into everybody’s pocket 24 hours a day? And the largest tech companies in the world are extracting profit from it? That feels like a profoundly disturbing shift in our relationship to violence and media.”

Elsewhere, Steven Soderbergh is back with the deceptively simple “The Christophers,” in which Ian McKellen plays a retired painter and Michaela Coel is an art restorer sent to recover (and, if needed, forge) any of his lost works. Along the way, the two of them verbally spar and match wits on a variety of topics.

In her review, Amy Nicholson sees both depth and something fairly simple. “Out of magnanimity, I’ll liken this trifle to a Rothko. The more I think about ‘The Christophers,’ the more I imagine it has interesting layers. But I won’t fault anyone who just sees a simple square.”

Michaela Coel and Ian McKellen in the movie “The Christophers,” directed by Steven Soderbergh. (Neon)

Emily Zemler spoke to McKellen at his London townhouse, where he looked back on his career on stage and screen. As to whether his role in “The Christophers” made him consider his own legacy, the actor merely shrugged, saying “No, I don’t think so.”

Soderbergh, on the other hand, had more to say on the topic, adding, “The worst possible outcome for a creative person is utter irrelevance. You’d rather be somebody that makes things that get people angry than things that generate a shrug or, worse, nothing. I kept thinking: How do you physicalize that idea? My fear led me to this idea of an artist at the end of their career who’s not relevant anymore.”

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A potential third film in this weekend’s imaginary lineup? Maybe it’s François Ozon’s adaptation of Albert Camus’ “The Stranger” starring Benjamin Voisin and Rebecca Marder. Or perhaps it’s the Japanese subway-set thriller “Exit 8,” a sensation at last year’s Cannes. Delve.

This weekend also marks the third edition of the Los Angeles Festival of Movies. Things kicked off Thursday with the U.S. premiere of John Early’s comedic melodrama “Maddie’s Secret,” which has an encore screening tonight. Presenting 11 features over four days, along with three shorts programs and two artist conversations, the festival will wrap up Sunday with the U.S. premiere of Sophy Romvari’s family drama “Blue Heron.”

The ongoing obsessions of ‘Zodiac’

Elias Koteas, from left, Anthony Edwards, Mark Ruffalo and John Carroll Lynch in the 2007 film “Zodiac.” (Paramount Pictures)

Over the next few days, the Academy Museum is presenting “A Weekend with Bong Joon Ho” along with an ongoing series, “A Lifetime of Inspiration,” with films selected by the filmmaker himself. As part of the series, there will be a 4K screening of Bong’s most recent movie, the sci-fi comedy “Mickey 17,” with the director and producer Dooho Choi present.

But the weekend’s highlight will undoubtedly be a screening of David Fincher’s 2007 “Zodiac” along with a conversation between Fincher and Bong. Anyone who was there for Bong’s talk with John Carpenter last year following “The Thing” knows this is going to be an absolute blast: fun and insightful.

“Zodiac,” like Michael Mann’s “Heat,” was undervalued in its day, receiving no Oscar nominations, but has in the years since come to be seen as the work that best distills all of the filmmaker’s formal and thematic interests into a single powerful statement. An exhaustive retelling of the Zodiac murders in Northern California of the late 1960s and early 1970s, the film stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. as three men whose obsession with the killer grinds them down over the years. The case is still officially unsolved.

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Robert Downey Jr. and Jake Gyllenhaal in the 2007 movie “Zodiac.” (Paramount Pictures)

In his original 2007 review, Kevin Crust wrote, “It comes as something of a surprise that Fincher’s latest, ‘Zodiac,’ is primarily a complex character study, despite the film’s grim and gruesome subject matter. … [Screenwriter James] Vanderbilt and Fincher are far more interested in the psychological elements, particularly the toll that reaches beyond the victims, although the story is sometimes overwhelmed by the vast amount of detail they shoehorn into the film.”

Writing about the film for its initial home video release later in 2008, Dennis Lim drew parallels between “Zodiac” and Bong’s “Memories of Murder.” Of “Zodiac,” Lim said,“It’s a paean to obsession, a dream match of subject and filmmaker. … In sticking to the facts, ‘Zodiac’ is notably indifferent to the requirements of the typical crime movie. The canvas is bigger, the time span longer, the plot more detailed, the overall shape more diffuse and the resolution altogether less reassuring. ‘Zodiac’ does not subvert so much as methodically exhaust the genre, and therein lies its unexpected genius.”

Points of interest

‘King Creole’

Elvis Presley in the 1958 movie “King Creole.” (Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images)

Playing as part of the venerable “Noir City” series at the Egyptian, Michael Curtiz’s 1958 “King Creole” will play on Saturday night. The last film starring Elvis Presley before he was inducted into the Army, it features what is by far Presley’s finest dramatic acting and in many ways feels like a path not traveled for his career in Hollywood.

Combining his charisma as a musical performer with his love of the externalized torment of James Dean and Marlon Brando, Presley plays a New Orleans high schooler who becomes mixed up with a nightclub owner and racketeer played by Walter Matthau, all while torn between bad girl Carolyn Jones (the future Morticia Addams!) and good girl Dolores Hart.

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A notice in The Times from July 1958 stated “Elvis Presley demonstrates considerable acting ability in this New Orleans-situated and musicalized version of the novel ‘A Story for Danny Fisher,’ the story of a slum boy trying to make the grade and live decently.”

“King Creole” will be playing on a double bill with Curtiz’s 1950 “Young Man with a Horn,” starring Kirk Douglas as a troubled musician. Other upcoming events as part of the Noir City series include Robert Altman’s “The Long Goodbye” with Elliott Gould for a Q&A, Alexander Mackendrick’s “Sweet Smell of Success” and Otto Preminger’s “The Man with the Golden Arm.”

‘Alfie’ in 35mm

Jane Asher and Michael Caine in the 1966 movie “Alfie.” (Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the Academy Museum will show a new 35mm print of Lewis Gilbert’s 1966 “Alfie.” Michael Caine received his first Oscar nomination for the movie, in which he plays a caddish lothario at the peak of Swinging London, with a cast that also includes Shelley Winters, Jane Asher and Vivien Merchant.

Writing about the film in October 1966, Philip K. Scheuer said, “Michael Caine, last of ‘The Ipcress File,’ etches an exasperatingly clever portrait — as different from his Harry Palmer as can be imagined — of this new anti-hero, who knocks off the birds one by one and lives to rue the nights … but not for long.”

In a January 1966 interview during his first trip to California to shoot “Gambit,” Caine told The Times of “Alfie” (still to be released), “In ‘Alfie,’ I’m a Cockney Casanova, but the story doesn’t indulge the Casanova aspect — a tragi-comedy, I’d call it, a morality tale. You should wind up hating Alfie, but way down you don’t.”

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Patricia Cardoso’s ‘Real Women Have Curves’

America Ferrera in the 2002 film “Real Women Have Curves.” (Nicola Goode / HBO Films / Newmarket Films)

On Tuesday, Vidiots will screen Patricia Cardoso’s 2002 “Real Women Have Curves,” with the director in person. Winner of the audience award when it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, it went on to become the first Latina-directed film in the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry.

The film explores the generational and cultural conflicts between a mother (Lupe Ontiveros) and her daughter (America Ferrera, in her breakthrough role) living in L.A.’s Boyle Heights. In his original review, Kevin Thomas called the movie “honest and wise enough to strike the right bittersweet note.”

In a 2021 interview with The Times’ Jessica Gelt, Cardoso spoke about how intentional it was to push against stereotypes whenever possible, from the depiction of Boyle Heights to characters’ lives at home and at work.

“I was aware that we as Latinx people were not portrayed in our full experiences,” Cardoso said. “And in East L.A., I always saw beauty.”

In other news

Save the Cinerama Dome campaign hits pause

The Cinerama Dome, pictured in 2003. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

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Ben Steinberg has been a tireless advocate for the historic Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, keeping attention focused on the fact that the historic theater has been closed for what is now a full six years. Last weekend, Steinberg led a protest that included projections onto the building that finally ran afoul of the property owners. After an interaction with the LAPD, Steinberg has suspended activities for his Save the Cinerama Dome campaign.

In an interview with The Times, Steinberg spoke about what drives him to remain so committed to this issue.

“When I first posted about it, I thought people wouldn’t care,” said Steinberg. “But it seems like the whole world cares about the Cinerama Dome. And I think, too, it’s more than the Cinerama Dome at this point. I think it just kind of represents the overall landscape of L.A. and America and how these large corporations can own historic buildings and keep them abandoned and then sort of push away people who want [them] to reopen.”