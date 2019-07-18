The internet bares its claws for new ‘Cats’ trailer

Where were you when the “Cats” trailer dropped?

The first look at Tom Hooper’s adaptation of the Broadway musical caused such a stir online Thursday that it may just go down as the “JFK assassination of this generation,” joked Slate editor Sam Adams.

There were reaction videos. There were memes. And there was a lot of -- wait for it -- cattiness.

The Universal Pictures film, which is set for a Christmas release, was first teased to audiences at CinemaCon in April. The studio showcased a behind-the-scenes featurette at the annual convention of theater owners, and it didn’t go over well, exactly. Hooper -- who was also behind 2012’s “Les Miserables” -- revealed that the movie was shot from the animals’ point of view, and promised impressive “digital fur technology.” The concept seemed bizarre at best and utterly bananas at worst.

But if Universal was hoping the finished trailer would really sell audiences on the musical, it might still have its work cut out for it. Twitter pounced on the teaser -- mainly fixated on the strange, almost disturbing look of the human-cat hybrids played by the likes of Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, James Corden, Judi Dench and Jason Derulo.

Since there’s a strong possibility that the reactions to the trailer will be better than the movie itself, we’ve rounded up some of the most hilarious for you below.

TELL ME WHY CAT JUDI DENCH LOOKS LIKE ITS BEEN EDITED THE SAME WAY AS THE SUN FROM THE TELETUBBIES pic.twitter.com/VcUl4zUDcP — abbie (@gyllenhIs) July 18, 2019

might sue this CATS Trailer for emotional distress — Quinta Brunson (@quintabrunson) July 18, 2019

Cats giving me the same feeling as when the cast of the today show dressed up as characters from the Charlie Brown movie — Sarah Hagi (@geekylonglegs) July 18, 2019

Imagine being a human in that world and your cat looks like this pic.twitter.com/QJLM145Zcu — alanna bennett (@AlannaBennett) July 18, 2019

BC actually stands for Before Cats so you are witnessing the dawn of a new era — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) July 18, 2019

my mom did not like the Cats trailer pic.twitter.com/I0CA0NQJlb — Erin Strecker (@ErinStrecker) July 18, 2019

I don't know why you're all freaking out over miniature yet huge cats with human celebrity faces and sexy breasts performing a demented dream ballet for kids. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) July 18, 2019