Watch Taylor Swift and Idris Elba prance as weird felines in ‘Cats’

Taylor Swift as Bombalurina in the new “Cats” trailer.
(Universal Pictures)
By Carlos De Loerawriter  
July 18, 2019
2:52 PM
Universal Pictures on Thursday released the first trailer for its hotly anticipated version of “Cats,” Tom Hooper’s adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved and enduring musical.

The two-and-a-half minute clip shows the all-star cast, which features Taylor Swift, James Corden, Idris Elba, Judi Dench and Jennifer Hudson, as the titular CGI-furred cat-human hybrids.

Playing over the entirety of trailer is Hudson’s rendition of the former Broadway musical’s hit number “Memory” as cats dance freely.

Reaction to the clip was immediate on Thursday, with many viewers confused by it, while others were inspired to crack jokes and make memes.

“Cats” is scheduled to hit theaters this Christmas.

Carlos De Loera
Carlos De Loera is a 2019 intern with Arts and Entertainment at the Los Angeles Times.
