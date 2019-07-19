Russo brothers poll Comic-Con audience for which Avenger has the best butt

When you’ve directed the year’s biggest movie — and the second biggest movie ever (at least in raw dollars) — what do you do for an encore?

At their Comic-Con Hall H panel on Friday, “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo talked about their time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and what’s to come for the duo now that the Infinity Saga has wrapped. Here’s what we learned from the 50-minute panel.

The Avengers

1. Secrets from the set: Among the Avengers, Scarlett Johansson nails her scenes in one shot while Anthony Mackie and Mark Ruffalo ruin the most takes. “Ruffalo gets lost inside his performance and Mackie gets lost outside of it because he makes a lot of jokes,” Joe said.

2. Of the five MCU movies the Russos have directed, “Infinity War” was the most difficult, and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” was the least, based on the level of complexity of each film’s plot.

3. The Avengers actors sent in videos with “fan questions” for the Russos. Ruffalo asked whether Hulk is now the smartest Avenger due to the symbiotic merge of Bruce Banner and Hulk revealed in “Endgame.” The directors didn’t answer directly, but Anthony said his daughter thinks Shuri is the smartest Avenger.

4. Paul Rudd asked which of the Avengers is truly “America’s ass.” Audience consensus confirmed the honor definitively goes to Chris Evans.

The other stuff

The Russos also offered more information about the upcoming slate of films in development through their production company AGBO, many of which will feature alums from the “Avengers” films:

1. The previously announced drama “Cherry,” about a war veteran struggling under the opioid crisis and starring Tom Holland, will begin filming in October in Cleveland, where the Russos are from. It will be rated R.

2. The Russo-produced drama “Dhaka” was shot in India with Chris Hemsworth and was directed by Sam Hargrave. Hargrave started out as Evans’ stunt double on “Captain America” before advancing to stunt coordinator, second unit director and finally director.

3. They premiered a trailer for the Chadwick Boseman-led thriller “21 Bridges,” featuring Taylor Kitsch, Stephan James, J.K. Simmons and Sienna Miller. The film was directed by Brian Kirk and is scheduled for release in September.

Also in early stages of development are an animated adaptation of “Magic the Gathering” for Netflix (the Russos teased that a live-action spinoff could come in the future); “The Thomas Crown Affair” featuring Michael B. Jordan; “The Electric State,” which will be written by “Endgame” screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely; an adaptation of the comic “Grim Jack"; and an adaptation of the cartoon “Battle of the Planets.”

“We’re slowly hunting down all of our favorite IP from childhood,” Joe said.