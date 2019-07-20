Marvel’s phase 4 plans revealed at epic Comic-Con panel

The energy at Marvel’s Hall H panel Saturday evening could only be compared to that of a rock concert.

Even “Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo had to proffer panel passes to be seated. They were relegated to the cheap seats of the reserved section, with the audience chanting “Russo! Russo!” as they took their seats.

The panel kicked off with a super-cropped montage of scenes from the 23 “Avengers” films in the Infinity Saga accompanied by a voiceover of beloved Iron Man lines. The audience roared with applause the entire time.

In a departure from Hall H’s traditional long table and name cards, the stage was empty. Instead, Marvel President Kevin Feige emerged with a mic and promptly brought to an end two years’ worth of speculation to run down the entire upcoming slate for Marvel’s fourth phase.

Advertisement

First up is “Black Widow,” a prequel story slated for May 1, 2020, and directed by Cate Shortland. The film, which is currently filming in London, will feature Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, OT Fagbenle and Rachel Weisz. A first look was shown, with the villain Taskmaster teased.

Next is “The Eternals,” scheduled for release on Nov. 6, 2020. Feige brought onstage the entire cast including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Don Lee, Lauren Ridloff and Lia McHugh.

The Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is slated for fall 2020. Feige brought out Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, with Mackie donning the Captain America shield that was bequeathed to him in “Endgame.” A short clip confirmed that Daniel Bruhl will reprise his “Captain America: Civil War” role as Helmut Zemo.

The studio will unveil “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on Feb. 12, 2021, starring Simu Liu in the title role and featuring the villain Mandarin, who will be played by Tony Leung. A montage was shown revealing Easter eggs of the rings that had been peppered throughout a few of the previous MCU films including “Iron Man 3.” Destin Cretton will direct and Awkwafina will also appear in the film.

Advertisement

In spring 2021, the studio will release “WandaVision,” “another mega event series we’re doing on Disney+. If you think that logo was strange, wait till you see this show, it’s unlike anything we’ve done before,” said Feige.

He brought out Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, who will reprise their roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision, respectively. Though Feige confirmed that the show would take place after “Endgame,” he didn’t explain the logistics considering Vision’s apparent death in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“Last thing I knew I died in ‘Infinity War’ so I’ve literally never been this confused in front of this many people in my whole life,” said Bettany. Feige also revealed that the show will include an adult iteration of the character Monica Rambeau, whom audiences first caught a glimpse of as a child in “Captain Marvel,” played by Teyonah Parris.

For spring 2021, Marvel will debut the Disney+ series “Loki,” starring Tom Hiddleston. The audience chanted “Loki!” as Hiddleston appeared onstage. According to the actor, the show’s version of Loki will be the un-evolved character who tormented the heroes of the first “Avengers.”

Audiences went wild when Feige introduced “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which is slated for release on May 7, 2021. “Just because Quentin Beck makes up lies about the multiverse doesn’t mean it isn’t real,” said Feige. He also revealed that it would be the first scary MCU film despite boasting a PG-13 rating.

Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as the good doctor, with Scott Derrickson returning to direct. Feige also revealed that Scarlet Witch will appear in the series with the arc explored in “WandaVision” being reflected in the film.

Marvel will also premiere its first-ever animated series, “What If?” exploring different scenarios from events in its films. Feige revealed that MCU actors including Michael B. Jordan, Sebastian Stan, Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Hayley Atwell, Chadwick Boseman, Karen Gillan, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, Michael Rooker, Natalie Portman, Stanley Tucci and Taika Waititi will reprise their roles as animated versions of their characters. The series will be narrated by the character The Watcher, played by Jeffrey Wright.

Later in 2021, the studio will reveal the “Hawkeye” event series and along with Renner’s version of the archer, will introduce the Kate Bishop version of the character. The show will explore his time as Ronin, revealed in “Endgame.”

Advertisement

The final 2021 film will be “Thor: Love and Thunder,” featuring Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson with Waititi returning as director.

Waititi revealed that the film will follow the “Mighty Thor” storyline written by Jason Aaron. “It’s full of emotion and love and thunder and introduces, for the first time, female Thor.” That character will be played by franchise veteran Natalie Portman in an evolution of her Jane Foster role from the first two “Thor” films.

Thompson, whose character Valkyrie was named new king of Asgard at the end of “Endgame,” shared a hint of how she plans to begin her reign.

“As new king, she has to find her queen,” said Thompson. “So that’ll be her first order of business.”