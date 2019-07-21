Disney live-action ‘Lion King’ beats box office predictions

Disney continued its box office winning streak this weekend as the studio’s live-action adaptation of “The Lion King” roared into theaters to the tune of $185 million in North American receipts, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.

Analysts had pegged the film to open between $150 million and $175 million. Internationally, the film made $269.4 million this weekend for a global cumulative of $531 million to date, $25.2 million of which came from IMAX tickets.

A photorealistic version of the animated 1994 musical, “The Lion King” was met with mixed reception with an A CinemaScore and a 55% “rotten” rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

Disney’s grosses have accounted for roughly 35% of the year’s domestic ticket sales, according to Box Office Mojo, not counting the Fox films it has distributed. In fact, the studio has been behind four of the top five movies at the global box office this year: “Captain Marvel,” “Aladdin,” “Toy Story 4" and “Avengers: Endgame,” which surpassed “Avatar” on Saturday as the top-grossing global release of all time with $2.79 billion. The fifth, Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” was co-produced by Disney’s Marvel Studios.

“Far From Home” finished in second place for the weekend, adding $21 million in its third weekend for a cumulative $319.7 million.