‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ topples ‘Lion King’ from box office throne

Universal’s “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” toppled “The Lion King” from the top of the domestic box office this weekend, opening with $60.8 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore — in line with analysts, who had pegged the film to earn between $60 million and $65 million.

The first spinoff in the 18-year-old “Fast & Furious” franchise stars Dwayne Johnson as lawman Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham as mercenary Deckard Shaw. The $200-million film, the ninth entry in the action series, went over well with audiences and critics with an A-minus CinemaScore and a 67% “fresh” rating from review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

Still, “Hobbs & Shaw” had the lowest opening for a “Fast & Furious” movie since 2006’s “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” debuted to $24 million. The franchise’s most recent entry, 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious,” opened with $98.8 million on its way to $1.24 billion in global receipts. That film cost $250 million to make.

“The tremendous global result this weekend demonstrates that a potent combination of actors with great chemistry and a director in David Leitch with a strong vision can deliver a loyal fan base a new and exciting chapter,” said Jim Orr, the studio’s distribution chief. “The cast and filmmakers did an incredible job making this movie fun, thrilling and original while staying true to the ‘Fast & Furious’ DNA that audiences have come to expect.”

Internationally, the film earned $120 million. The $180.8 million global opening is the biggest of 2019 for a non-Disney, non-superhero film as well as the biggest domestic opening of the summer for a non-Disney, non-superhero film.

Disney’s “The Lion King” dropped to second place in its third weekend after spending two consecutive weeks at No. 1. It added $38.2 million for a cumulative $431 million. The film, which crossed the $1-billion mark globally last week, is the fourth Disney movie to surpass that mark this year following “Captain Marvel,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “Aladdin.”

At No. 3, Sony’s “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” added $20 million in its second weekend, a 51% drop, for a cumulative $78.8 million. Analysts had predicted the film would earn $20 million to $22 million this weekend.

In fourth place, Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” added $7.7 million in its fifth weekend for a cumulative $360.3 million. It stands at $1.08 billion in global receipts.

Rounding out the top five, Disney’s “Toy Story 4" added $7.1 million in its seventh weekend for a cumulative $410 million. It stands at $959.3 million in global grosses and will likely become Disney’s fifth film to cross $1 billion before its theatrical run is over.

At No. 6, Universal’s “Yesterday” added $2.4 million in its sixth weekend for a cumulative $67.9 million.

At No. 7, A24’s “The Farewell” added 274 locations and $2.4 million in its fourth weekend — a 60% increase — for a cumulative $6.8 million.

In eighth, Paramount’s “Crawl” added $2.1 million in its fourth weekend for a cumulative $36.1 million.

At No. 9, “Aladdin” added $2 million in its 11th weekend for a cumulative $350.4 million.

Rounding out the top 10: Warner Bros.’ “Annabelle Comes Home” added $875,000 in its sixth weekend for a cumulative $71.6 million.

In limited release, Neon’s drama “Luce” opened in five theaters to $132,916 for a per-screen average of $26,583. It earned a 94% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The studio’s “Honeyland” expanded into five locations after debuting in two theaters last weekend. It grossed $37,671, for a per-screen average of $7,534 and a cumulative $81,827.

The 1091 thriller “Them That Follow” opened in three locations to $15,000 for a per-screen average of $5,000. It earned a 65% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Music Box Films opened “Piranhas” in one location to $3,049. The film will expand into nine additional locations on Friday and boasts a 50% “rotten” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sony Pictures Classics expanded “David Crosby: Remember My Name” into 29 locations in its third weekend (up from 11 last week). It grossed $76,265 for a per-screen average of $2,630 and a cumulative $178,523.

This week, Warner Bros.’ debuts the crime drama “The Kitchen,” Lionsgate premieres the horror film “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” Paramount opens the family-friendly “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” Fox reveals the drama “The Art of Racing in the Rain” and Bleecker Street opens the drama “Brian Banks.”