‘Marriage Story': Watch Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in his-and-hers trailers

Every marriage has a story. Sometimes happy, sometimes sad, always told from at least two points of view.

Now Netflix is serving up a taste or two of its “Marriage Story,” starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver as a bicoastal couple working through things together as their relationship comes apart.

The streaming service dropped his-and-hers teaser trailers Tuesday for the film, written and directed by Noah Baumbach. He previously collaborated with Netflix for “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected),” pulling a heartfelt performance from Adam Sandler. The new movie has “awards contender” written all over it.

The teaser trailers for “Marriage Story” hint at what brought the couple — she’s an L.A. actress, he’s a New York director — together in the first place.

Advertisement

“She’s a great dancer. Infectious. She’s a mother who plays — really plays. She gives great presents. She’s competitive. She knows when to push me and when to leave me alone,” says Driver’s character, Charlie, in the “What I Love About Nicole” part of the trailer pair.

“Marriage Story” teaser trailer (What I Love About Charlie)

“He loves being a dad. It’s almost annoying how much he likes it,” says Johansson’s Nicole in the matching clip. “He cries easily in movies. He’s very competitive. He’s very clear about what he wants. He’s a great dresser, never looks embarrassing, which is hard for a man. He takes all of my moods steadily. He doesn’t make me feel bad about them. He rarely gets defeated, which I feel like I always do.”

Both trailers end the same, with the couple awkwardly having a “We should talk” moment. But they don’t know how to start that conversation.

“Marriage Story” costars Laura Dern, Alan Alda and Ray Liotta. It will screen during the fall film festival season in Venice, Toronto and New York, and is rumored to be on the Telluride Film Festival list.

Advertisement

Look for a limited run in theaters this fall before the movie starts streaming on Netflix.