Review: Liam Hemsworth’s crime thriller ‘Killerman’ is even dumber than it sounds

Screaming and cursing count as acting — and apparently screenwriting — in this bleak, boring crime film. Despite the presence of theoretically interesting elements such as dirty cops, amnesia and money-laundering, “Killerman” is two hours of pure boredom.

Liam Hemsworth stars as Moe Diamond (seriously), a diamond-district criminal who turns his connections in the New York neighborhood into literal gold. He works with his partner, Skunk (Emory Cohen), laundering cash for Skunk’s uncle, Perico (Zlatko Buric).

Skunk persuades his friend to use money they’re holding to finance a big drug deal. But when it goes south, Moe and Skunk find themselves running from both Perico and dirty cops, who each want the cash and the stash. When Moe gets a head injury while on the run, he struggles to remember his own identity and why he has bags of drugs and money.

“Killerman” is somehow dumber than it sounds — and dumber than its title, which gets even worse when it is finally explained. Writer-director Malik Bader clearly has a love of classic ’70s and ’80s crime films, whose influence is present here in the movie’s synth-heavy score and gritty look at New York City. The nihilistic “Killerman,” however, contains none of their substance or their emotional weight. Hemsworth’s Moe isn’t someone we care for or even care to watch, making this a forgettable experience.

‘Killerman’ Rated: R, for violence, pervasive language, drug material and some sexuality



Running time: 1 hour, 51 minutes



Playing: Starts Aug. 30 in general release