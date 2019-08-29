Virtually every film coming out this fall

We’ve compiled a list of films set to premiere this fall, from Sept. 6 through Nov. 8. All dates subject to change.
Sept. 6
Becoming Nobody
Documentary on the life and teachings of Ram Dass. Directed by Jamie Catto. Love Serve Remember Films / Google Empathy Lab
Blink of an Eye
Documentary on the supercharged relationship between NASCAR stars Michael Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt. Directed by Paul Taublieb. 1091
The Blonde One
Argentine romantic drama with Alfonso Barón, Justo Calabria, Antonia De Michelis. Directed by Marco Berger. TLA Releasing
Boy Genius
Comedy with Miles Brown, Skylan Brooks, Rita Wilson. Written by Vicky Wight. Directed by Bridget Stokes. Gravitas Ventures
Edie
Drama with Sheila Hancock, Kevin Guthrie, Amy Manson, Paul Brannigan, Wendy Morgan. Written by Elizabeth O’Halloran. Directed by Simon Hunter. Music Box Films
Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel
Baseball documentary directed by Seth Kramer, Daniel A. Miller, Jeremy Newberger. Menemsha Films
It Chapter Two
It’s 27 years later and the evil returns to Derry, Maine. James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, and Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Martell, Wyatt Oleff, Jack Dylan Grazer, Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor. Written by Gary Dauberman, based on the novel by Stephen King. Directed by Andy Muschietti. Warner Bros. / New Line Cinema
The Last Photograph
Drama with Danny Huston, Johan Hauer-King, Stacy Martin, Sarita Choudhury, Vincent Regan, Michelle Ryan, Jaime Winstone. Written by Simon Astaire. Directed by Huston. Freestyle Digital Media
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
Documentary on the pioneering, genre-spanning singer. Featuring Ronstadt, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Bonnie Raitt, Jackson Browne, Don Henley. Directed by Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman. Greenwich Entertainment
Ms. Purple
Korean American siblings reunite to care for their dying father and face their family’s past. With Tiffany Chu, Teddy Lee, Octavio Pizano, James Kang. Written by Justin Chon, Chris Dinh. Directed by Chon. Oscilloscope Laboratories
My Best Friend’s Famous
Comedy with Nick Psinakis, Mindy Sterling, Ryan O’Neal, Anne Akhila, David Ross Paterson, Brady Matthews, Darryl Gudmundson, Alexandra Case, Domenique Fragale. Written by Psinakis, Kevin Ignatius. Directed by Ignatius. Indie Rights
Next Level
Teen dance musical with Lauren Orlando, Emily Skinner, Hayden Summerall, Chloe East, Brooke Elizabeth Butler, Ellarose Kaylor, Chloe Lukasiak. Directed by Ilyssa Goodman. MarVista Entertainment
Night Hunter
Action thriller with Henry Cavill, Alexandra Daddario, Brendan Fletcher, Ben Kingsley, Stanley Tucci, Nathan Fillion and Minka Kelly. Written and directed by David Raymond. Saban Films / Lionsgate / DirecTV
Satanic Panic
Horror with Hayley Griffith, Ruby Modine, Rebecca Romijn, Arden Myrin, Jerry O’Connell. Written by Ted Geoghegan, Grady Hendrix. Directed by Chelsea Stardust. RLJE Films
Strange But True
Mystery-thriller with Amy Ryan, Greg Kinnear, Nick Robinson, Margaret Qualley, Blythe Danner, Brian Cox. Directed by Rowan Athale, based on the novel by John Searles. Lionsgate
Supersize Me 2: Holy Chicken
Fifteen years after taking on the fast food industry, filmmaker Morgan Spurlock returns to the terrain to open his own poultry franchise. Written by Jeremy Chilnick, Spurlock. Samuel Goldwyn Films
What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire
Social justice documentary focuses on African Americans struggling to preserve their cultural heritage in New Orleans. Featuring Judy Hill. Directed by Roberto Minervini. KimStim
The Whistler
Supernatural-horror thriller with Fernando Gaviria, Vladimir Garcia, Martin Marquez, Daniela Bueno. Directed by Gisberg Bermudez. Uncork’d Entertainment / Dark Star Pictures
Sept. 11
How to Say Goodbye
Romance written and directed by and starring Frank Song. Indie Rights
Sept. 13
Another Day of Life
Animated drama about the 1975 Angolan civil war, based on the book by Ryszard “Ricardo” Kapuściński Directed by Raúl de la Fuente, Damian Nenow. GKids
Can You Keep a Secret?
Romantic comedy with Alexandra Daddario, Tyler Hoechlin, Laverne Cox, Sunita Mani, Kimiko Glenn. Written by Peter Hutchings and Sophia Kinsella, based on Kinsella’s novel. Directed by Elise Duran. Vertical Entertainment
Chained for Life
Black comedy with Jess Weixler, Adam Pearson, Charlie Korsmo, Sari Lennick, Stephen Plunkett. Directed by Aaron Schimberg. Kino Lorber
D-Day
World War II action with Chuck Liddell, Randy Couture, Weston Cage Coppola and Jesse Kove. Written by Geoff Meed. Directed by Nick Lyon. Cinedigm
Depraved
Horror with David Call, Joshua Leonard, Alex Breaux, Addison Timlin. Written and directed by Larry Fessenden. IFC Midnight
Desolation Center
Punk rock documentary featuring Perry Farrell, Thurston Moore, Mike Watt, Blixa Bargeld, Curt Kirkwood, Lee Ranaldo. Directed by Stuart Swezey. Matson Films
Empathy, Inc.
Sci-fi horror with Zack Robidas, Kathy Searle, Jay Klaitz, Eric Berryman. Directed by Yedidya Gorsetman. Dark Star Pictures
Freaks
Sci-fi thriller with Emile Hirsch, Bruce Dern, Grace Park, Amanda Crew, Lexy Kolker. Written and directed by Adam Stein, Zach Lipovsky. Well Go USA
The Goldfinch
Adaptation of Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestselling novel about a young man dealing with the tragic death of his mother when he was a teen. With Ansel Elgort, Oakes Fegley, Aneurin Barnard, Finn Wolfhard, Sarah Paulson, Luke Wilson, Jeffrey Wright, Nicole Kidman. Written by Peter Straughan, based on the book by Donna Tartt. Directed by John Crowley. Warner Bros. / Amazon Studios
Haunt
Horror-thriller with Katie Stevens, Will Brittain, Lauryn Alisa McClain, Andrew Caldwell, Shazi Raja, Schuyler Helford. Written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. Momentum Pictures
Hustlers
Former strip club workers conspire to take down a group of Wall Street players. With Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Mercedes Ruehl and Cardi B. Written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, inspired by an article by Jessica Pressler. STXfilms
Liam: As It Was
Music documentary on the mercurial Mr. Gallagher. Directed by Charlie Lightening and Gavin Fitzgerald. Screen Media
Monos
Somewhere in Latin America, a ragtag group of teenage guerillas are forced into an unpredictable world of jungle warfare. With Julianne Nicholson, Moisés Arias, Wilson Salazar, Sofia Buenaventura, Deiby Rueda, Laura Castrillón, Julian Giraldo, Paul Cubides, Sneider Castro, Karen Castrillón. Directed by Alejandro Landes. Neon
Neither Wolf Nor Dog
Native American drama with Dave Bald Eagle, Richard Ray Whitman, Christopher Sweeney. Written and directed by Steven Lewis Simpson, based on the novel by Kent Nerburn. InYo Entertainment Film Distribution
Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins
Documentary on the late Texas political columnist. Directed by Janice Engel. Magnolia Pictures
Riot Girls
Action sci-fi with Madison Iseman, Paloma Kwiatkowski, Munro Chambers, Alexandre Bourgeois, Evan Marsh, Ajay Friese. Written by Katherine Collins. Directed by Jovanka Vuckovic. Cranked Up
Seeds
Gothic horror with Trevor Long, Andrea Chen, Garr Long, Chris McGarry. Directed by Owen Long. Uncork’d Entertainment / Dark Star Pictures
The Sound of Silence
A New York City man works as a “house tuner,” diagnosing the sonic mysteries that plague the human soul. With Peter Sarsgaard, Rashida Jones, Tony Revolori, Austin Pendleton. Written by Ben Nabors, Michael Tyburksi. Directed by Tyburski. IFC Films
3 Days With Dad
Comedy with Tom Arnold, Larry Clarke, Julie Ann Emery, Mo Gaffney, Jon Gries, Eric Edelstein, J.K. Simmons, Lesley Ann Warren, Brian Dennehy. Written and directed by Larry Clarke. Unified Pictures North America
The Weekend
Romantic comedy with Sasheer Zamata, Tone Bell, DeWanda Wise, Y’lan Noel, Kym Whitley. Written and directed by Stella Meghie. Lionsgate
Sept. 16
3 From Hell
Horror with Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, Richard Brake, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Dee Wallace, Emilio Rivera with Danny Trejo, Sid Haig. Written and directed by Rob Zombie. Lionsgate / Saban Films
Sept. 20
Ad Astra
Brad Pitt stars as an astronaut searching for his father in the outer realms of the solar system. With Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland. Written by James Gray, Ethan Gross. Directed by Gray. Twentieth Century Fox
Ambition
Thriller with Katherine Hughes, Giles Matthey, Sonoya Mizuno, Dylan McNamara, Kyanna Simone Simpson, John Kroft, Bryan Batt, Lin Shaye. Written by John Rocco, Jenna Wright. Directed by Bob Shaye. Unique Features
American Dreamer
Crime thriller with Jim Gaffigan, Robbie Jones, Isabel Arizza. Written by Derrick Borte, Daniel Forte. Directed by Borte. Saban Films / Lionsgate
Auggie
Sci-fi drama with Richard Kind, Larisa Oleynik, Susan Blackwell, Christen Harper. Written by Matt Kane, Marc Underhill. Directed by Kane. Samuel Goldwyn Films
Black and Blue
A rookie cop accidentally captures fellow officers committing a murder. With Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson, Frank Grillo, Mike Colter, Reid Scott, Beau Knapp, Nafessa Williams. Written by Peter A. Dowling. Directed by Deon Taylor. Screen Gems
Bloodline
Horror-thriller with Seann William Scott, Mariela Garriga, Dale Dickey, Kevin Carroll. Written by Avra Fox-Lerner, Will Honley, Henry Jacobson. Directed by Jacobson. Momentum Pictures
Buzz
Documentary on “Friday Night Lights” author Buzz Bissinger. Directed by Andrew Shea. HBO Documentary Films
Corporate Animals
Co-workers on a team-building exercise are trapped by a cave-in in this horror comedy. With Demi Moore, Jessica Williams, Ed Helms, Karan Soni, Nasim Pedrad. Written by Sam Bain. Directed by Patrick Brice. Screen Media
Downton Abbey
Creator Julian Fellowes and the original cast bring the highbrow TV phenomenon to theaters as a visit from the King and Queen of England upends the lives of the Crawleys and their staff. With Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Haig, Geraldine James, Robert James-Collier, Simon Jones, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Stephen Campbell Moore, Lesley Nicol, Kate Phillips, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, Penelope Wilton. Written by Fellowes. Directed by Michael Engler. Focus Features
End of the Century
Barcelona-set romantic drama with Juan Barberini, Ramón Pujol, Mía Maestro. Written and directed by Lucio Castro. Cinema Guild
Genèse
French-Canadian drama with Édouard Tremblay-Grenier, Noée Abita, Théodore Pellerin, Paul Ahmarani, Marc Beaupré, Emilie Bierre, Brett Dier. Directed by Phillipe Lesage. Film Movement
Imprisoned
Crime thriller with Laurence Fishburne, Juan Pablo Raba, Juana Acosta, John Heard, Esai Morales, Jon Huertas, Edward James Olmos and Ana Isabelle. Written and directed by Paul Kampf. Cinema Libre Studio
Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements
Cinematic memoir directed by Irene Taylor Brodsky. Abramorama
Promare
Animated action-adventure directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi. GKids
Rambo: Last Blood
Sylvester Stallone’s venerable action hero embarks on a final vengeful adventure. With Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrianna Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim a.k.a. Yenah Han, Joaquin Cosio, Oscar Jaenada. Written by Matthew Cirulnick, Stallone, based on the character created by David Morrell. Directed by Adrian Grunberg. Lionsgate
Running With the Devil
Crime thriller with Nicolas Cage, Laurence Fishburne, Barry Pepper, Adam Goldberg, Leslie Bibb, Clifton Collins Jr., Peter Facinelli, Christian Tappan, Natalia Reyes, Cole Hauser. Written and directed by Jason Cabell. Quiver Distribution
Say Amen, Somebody
Restored version of 1982 documentary on gospel music. Directed by George T. Nierenberg. Milestone Films
Trauma is a Time Machine
Drama with Augie Duke, Gabe Fazio Written and directed by Angelica Zollo. Vertical Entertainment
Villains
Dark comedy with Bill Skarsgård, Maika Monroe, Jeffrey Donovan, Kyra Sedgwick. Written and directed by Dan Berk, Robert Olsen. Gunpowder & Sky
The Wedding Year
Romantic comedy with Sarah Hyland, Anna Camp, Tyler James Williams, Jenna Dewan, Wanda Sykes. Directed by Robert Luketic. Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
Where’s My Roy Cohn?
Documentary traces the infamous attorney whose presence darkened the American political landscape from the 1950s until his death in 1986. Featuring Cohn, Roger Stone, Barbara Walters. Directed by Matt Tyrnauer. Sony Pictures Classics
Zeroville
Comedy-drama with James Franco, Megan Fox, Seth Rogen, Joey King, Danny McBride, Craig Robinson, Jacki Weaver. Written by Paul Felton, Ian Olds, based on the novel by Steve Erickson. Directed by Franco. myCinema
Sept. 25
Anthroprocene: The Human Epoch
Environmental documentary narrated by Alicia Vikander. Directed by Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier and Edward Burtynsky. Kino Lorber
Sept. 27
Abominable
Teens attempt to reunite a lost young Yeti with his family in this animated adventure. Voices of Chloe Bennet, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Albert Tsai, Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson, Tsai Chin, Michelle Wong. Written and directed by Jill Culton. Universal
Bliss
Horror with Dora Madison, Tru Collins, Rhys Wakefield. Written and directed by Joe Begos. Dark Sky Films
The Day Shall Come
A Miami man on a mission betrays his beliefs and unwittingly finds himself in the FBI’s crosshairs. With Marchánt Davis, Anna Kendrick, Danielle Brooks, Denis O’Hare. Written by Chris Morris, Jesse Armstrong. Directed by Morris. IFC Films
The Death of Dick Long
Bad decision after bad decision hamper a pair none-too-bright Alabama musicians’ attempts to cover up a misadventure with their bandmate. With Michael Abbott Jr., Andre Hyland, Virginia Newcomb, Jess Weixler, Sarah Baker, Roy Wood Jr., Sunita Mani. Written by Billy Chew. Director Daniel Scheinert. A24
Don’t Be Nice
Poetry slam documentary directed by Max Powers. Juno Films
First Love
Yakuza noir with Masataka Kubota, Shôta Sometani, Nao Ohmori. Directed by Takaski Miike. Well Go USA
The Game Changers
Documentary on the rise of plant-based eating among professional athletes. Featuring James Wilks. Directed by Louie Psihoyos. The Game Changers Team / ReFuel Productions
The Harvesters
South African drama with Brent Vermeulen, Alex van Dyk, Juliana Venter. Written and directed by Etienne Kallos. Altered Innocence
Jim Allison: Breakthrough
Documentary on the Nobel Prize-winning immunologist. Narrated by Woody Harrelson. Written and directed by Bill Haney. Dada Films
Judy
Renée Zellweger stars as Judy Garland, living large while performing a five-week run in 1968 London. With Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell, Michael Gambon. Written by Tom Edge; based on a play by Peter Quilter. Directed by Rupert Goold. LD Entertainment / Bleecker Street
The Lake Vampire
Crime thriller with Eduardo Gulino, Miguel Angel Landa, Carla Muller. Directed by Carl Zitelmann. Uncork’d Entertainment / Dark Star Pictures
The Laundromat
Meryl Streep stars as a woman whose investigation into a fake insurance policy leads to a global morass that helps the world’s wealthiest hide their money. With Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas, Jeffrey Wright, Melissa Rauch, Jeff Michalski, Jane Morris, Robert Patrick, David Schwimmer, Cristela Alonzo, Larry Clarke, Will Forte, Chris Parnell, Nonso Anozie, Larry Wilmore, Jessica Allain, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Matthias Schoenaerts, Rosalind Chao, Kunjue Li, Ming Lo, James Cromwell and Sharon Stone. Written by Scott Z. Burns, based on the book by Jake Bernstein. Directed by Steven Soderbergh. Netflix, Oct. 18
Loro
A resourceful grifet works his way up in Silvio Berlusconi’s scandal-plagued Italy. With Toni Servillo, Elena Sofia Ricci, Riccardo Scamarcio, Kasia Smutniak. Written by Paolo Sorrentino, Umberto Contarello. Directed by Sorrentino. Sundance Selects
Sister Aimee
Drama with Anna Margaret Hollyman, Michael Mosley, Andrea Suarez Paz, Julie White, Amy Hargreaves, Macon Blair, Luis Bordonada, Nathan Zellner, Blake DeLong, Lee Eddy, John Merriman, Bill Wise. Written and directed by Samantha Buck, Marie Schlingmann. 1091
10 Minutes Gone
Action-crime thriller with Michael Chiklis, Bruce Willis, Meadow Williams, Kyle Schmid, Lydia Hull, Lala Kent, Texas Battle, Swen Temmel, John Hickman, Sergio Rizzuto, Tyler Jon Olson. Written by Kelvin Mao, Jeff Jingle. Directed by Brian A. Miller. Lionsgate
The Times of Bill Cunningham Documentary on the photographer directed by Mark Bozek. Narrated by Sarah Jessica Parker. Greenwich Entertainment
Oct. 4
Cuck
Political thriller with Zachary Ray Sherman, Sally Kirkland, Timothy V. Murphy, Monique Parent, David Diaan, Hugo Armstrong, Albert Abraham, Travis Hammer. Written by Rob Lambert and Joe Varkle. Directed by Rob Lambert. Gravitas Ventures
The Current War
Thomas Edison, George Westinghouse and Nikolai Tesla squre off in a race to illuminate the modern world. With Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, Nicholas Hoult, Katherine Waterston, Tom Holland, Tuppence Middleton, Matthew Macfadyen. Written by Michael Mitnick. Directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon. 101 Studios
The Disappearance of My Mother
Documentary featuring Benedetta Barzini, Beniamino Barrese, Lauren Hutton. Directed by Barrese. Kino Lorber
Dolemite Is My Name
Eddie Murphy stars as Rudy Ray Moore, who shot from failing comedian to Blaxploitation star in the 1970s. With Keegan-Michael Key, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Wesley Snipes, Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, Tituss Burgess, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Snoop Dogg, Ron Cephas Jones, Barry Shabaka Henley, Tip ‘TI’ Harris, Luenell, Tasha Smith. Written by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski. Directed by Craig Brewer. Netflix, Oct. 25
The Golden Glove
German serial killer drama with Jonas Dassler. Written and directed by Fatih Akin. Strand Releasing
Joker
Joaquin Phoenix takes on the role of Gotham’s most notorious mad clown in this standalone character study. With Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Bill Camp, Glenn Fleshler, Shea Whigham, Brett Cullen, Douglas Hodge, Josh Pais. Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, based on characters from DC. Directed by Phillips. Warner Bros.
Low Tide
Dramatic thriller with Keean Johnson, Alex Neustaedter, Daniel Zolghadri, Kristine Froseth, Shea Whigham, Jaeden Martell. Written and directed by Kevin McMullin. A24
Memory: The Origins of Alien
Documentary on the making of the 1979 sci-fi classic featuring Veronica Cartwright, Roger Christian, Tom Skerritt, Ronald Shusett, Roger Corman. Directed by Alexandre O. Philippe. Screen Media
Midnight Traveler
Filmmaker Hassan Fazili documents his family’s journey after the Taliban puts a bounty on his head and they must flee Afghanistan. Oscilloscope Laboratories
Pain and Glory
Antonio Banderas stars in writer-director Pedro Almodóvar autobiographically influenced story about a Spanish filmmaker remembering his life and its connection to his creative expression. With Penélope Cruz, Asier Etxeandia. Sony Pictures Classics
The Parts You Lose
Action thriller with Aaron Paul, Scoot McNairy, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Danny Murphy. Written by Darren Lemke. Directed by Christopher Cantwell. Samuel Goldwyn Films
Rogue Warfare
Action with Will Yun Lee, Jermaine Love, Rory Markham, Bertrand-Xavier Corbi, Katie Keene, Fernando Chien, Gina Decesare, Michael Blalock, Mike McKee, Essam Ferris, Chris Mulkey, Stephen Lang. Written and directed by Mike Gunther. Saban Films
Semper Fi
Dramatic thriller with Jai Courtney, Nat Wolff, Finn Wittrock, Beau Knapp, Arturo Castro, Leighton Meester. Written by Henry-Alex Rubin, Sean Mullin. Directed by Rubin. Lionsgate
Wrinkles the Clown
Documentary on a mysterious viral video phenomenon. Directed by Michael Beach Nichols, Christopher K. Walkers. Magnet Releasing
Oct. 11
The Addams Family
Cartoonist Charles Addams’ creepy, kooky and altogether spooky clan returns to the big screen in animated form. Voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, Allison Janney. Directed by Conrad Vernon, Greg Tiernan. United Artists Releasing
Albanian Gangster
Crime drama with John Rezaj, Ashley C. Williams. Written and directed by Matthew A. Brown. KDMG
Along Came the Devil 2
Horror-thriller with Bruce Davison, Laura Slade Wiggins, Mark Ashworth, Cassius DeVan, Tiffany Fallon, Heather DeVan. Written by Jason DeVan, Heather DeVan. Directed by Jason DeVan. Gravitas Ventures
El Guardia
Drama with Michael Stuart, Edgardo Gonzalez, Ivee Colon, Carla Alvarado, Tatiana Bascope, Koldo Fombellida. Written by Tatiana Bascope, Jaco Dukes. Directed by Dukes. Adler & Associates Entertainment
Gemini Man
Ang Lee directs Will Smith in this action-thriller about an elite assassin on the run. With Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong. Paramount
Gift
Inspired by the Lewis Hyde book “The Gift: Creativity and the Artist in the Modern World.” Directed by Robin McKenna. Matson Films
High Strung Free Dance
Romantic musical dance drama with Thomas Doherty, Harry Jarvis, Juliet Doherty, Jane Seymour, Ace Bhatty, Desmond Richardson. Written by Janeen Damian, Michael Damian. Directed by Michael Damian. GVN Releasing
Jexi
Adam Devine plays a pop culture writer addicted to his phone, the latest version of which comes with an A.I. assistant that gradually takes over his life. With Alexandra Shipp, Ron Funches, Charlyne Yi, Wanda Sykes, Justin Hartley, Kid Cudi, Michael Peña, Rose Byrne. Written and directed by Jon Lucas, Scott Moore. CBS Films
The King
Obstinate young Prince Hal ascends to the English throne as Henry V under the tutelage of the wily Falstaff. With Timothée Chalamet, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn, Robert Pattinson, Lily-Rose Depp. Written by David Michôd, Edgerton. Directed by Michôd. Netflix, Nov. 1
Lucky Day
Thriler with Luke Bracey, Nina Dobrev, Crispin Glover, Clé Bennett, Clifton Collins Jr. Written and directed by Roger Avary. Lionsgate
Mary
Horror-thriller with Gary Oldman, Emily Mortimer, Jennifer Esposito, Stefanie Scott. Written by Anthony Jaswinski. Directed by Michael Goi. RLJE Films
Mister America
Political comedy with Tim Heidecker, Gregg Turkington. Directed by Eric Notarnicola. Magnolia Pictures
Mr. Klein
Rerelease of 1976 crime drama with Alain Delon, Jeanne Moreau. Directed by Joseph Losey. Rialto Pictures
Parasite
Director Bong Joon-Ho’s Palme d’Or-winning domestic thriller about two Korean families — one rich, one not so much — whose fates intertwine. With Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Yeo Jeong, Choi Woo Shik, Park So Dam, Lee Jung Eun, Chang Hyae Jin. Neon
The Sky is Pink
Romance with Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Suresh. Directed by Shonali Bose. RSVP Movies
Oct. 15
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
Comedy with Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes. Written and directed by Smith. Saban Films
Oct. 18
The Cave
Documentary on a female-led team of civilians and medical professionals, including aspiring pediatrician Dr. Amani, who provide care to locals at a secret underground hospital in Syria. Directed by Feras Fayyad. National Geographic
Greener Grass
Writer-director-stars Jocelyn DeBoer and Dawn Luebbe’s “Stepford Wives-on-acid” satire. With Beck Bennett, Neil Casey, Mary Holland, D’Arcy Carden. IFC Midnight
Jojo Rabbit
In World War II Germany, a little boy discovers his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in the attic. With Roman Griffin Davis, Scarlett Johansson, Thomasin McKenzie, Taika Waititi. Written and directed by Waititi. Fox Searchlight
Les Misérables
A drone captures an out-of-control arrest by an anti-crime unit amid tensions in Paris suburb of Montfermeil. With Damien Bonnard, Alexis Manenti, Djebril Zonga. Written by Ladj Ly, Giordano Gederlini, Alexis Manenti. Directed by Ly. Amazon Studios
The Lighthouse
Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe star as lighthouse keepers on an isolated island in New England in the 1890s. With Valeriia Karaman. Written by Robert Eggers, Max Eggers. Directed by Robert Eggers. A24
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Angelina Jolie returns, badder than ever, in this sequel to the 2014 fantasy adventure. With Elle Fanning, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville, Michelle Pfeiffer. Written by Linda Woolverton, Noah Harpster, Micah Fitzerman-Blue. Directed by Joachim Rønning. Walt Disney Studios
Miss Virginia
Drama with Uzo Aduba, Matthew Modine, Aunjanue Ellis. Written by Erin O’Connor. Directed by R. J. Daniel Hanna. Vertical Entertainment
Portals
Genre-bending terror story created by Chris White and directed by Eduardo Sanchez, Gregg Hale, Timo Tjahjanto and Liam O’Donnell. Screen Media
Serendipity
Documentary featuring and directed by multi-disciplinary French artist Prune Nourry. Cohen Media
Trick
Horror with Omar Epps, Kristina Reyes, Jamie Kennedy, Tom Atkins. Written by Todd Farmer, Patrick Lussier. Directed by Lussier. RLJE Films
Zombieland: Double Tap
Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin and Emma Stone reunite in this horror-comedy sequel that finds the slaying quartet fighting new strains of the undead from D.C. to Middle America. With Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Luke Wilson. Written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Dave Callaham. Directed by Ruben Fleischer. Columbia Pictures
Oct. 25
By the Grace of God
French drama with Melvil Poupaud, Denis Ménochet Swann Arlaud. Written and directed by François Ozon. Music Box Films
The Cat and the Moon
Jazz drama with Alex Wolff, Mike Epps, Skyler Gisondo, Stefania LaVie Owen. Written and directed by Wolff. FilmRise
Fantastic Fungi
Documentary on mushrooms. Written by Mark Monroe. Directed by Louie Schwartzberg. Area23a
Farming
Hoping for a better life for their son, a Nigerian family “farms” him out to a British one with unexpected consequences. With Kate Beckinsale, Damson Idris, John Dagleish, Jaime Winstone, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Based on the writer/director Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s childhood. Momentum Pictures
Frankie
Three generations of a family find love and depth while vacationing in Portugal. With Isabelle Huppert, Brendan Gleeson, Marisa Tomei, Jérémie Renier, Greg Kinnear. Written by Ira Sachs, Mauricio Zacharias. Directed by Sachs. Sony Pictures Classics
Girl on the Third Floor
Horror with Phil Brooks, Trieste Kelly Dunn, Sarah Brooks, Elissa Dowling. Written and directed by Travis Stevens. Dark Sky Films
The Great Alaskan Race
Action adventure with Brian Presley, Brad Leland, Treat Williams, Henry Thomas, Brea Bree, Bruce Davison. Written and directed by Presley. P12 Films
The Kill Team
Action drama with Nat Wolff, Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Long, Jonathan Whitesell, Brian “Sene” Marc, Rob Morrow. Written and directed by Dan Krauss. A24
The Kingmaker
Director Lauren Greenfield profiles Imelda Marcos, the former first lady of the Philippines, in this documentary. Showtime Documentary Films
Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound
Documentary featuring George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, David Lynch, Barbra Streisand, Ryan Coogler, Robert Redford, Sofia Coppola, Christopher Nolan, Ang Lee. Directed by Midge Costin. Matson Films
No Safe Spaces
Free speech documentary featuring Adam Carolla, Dennis Prager, Tim Allen, Van Jones, Jordan Peterson, Alan Dershowitz, Ben Shapiro, Cornel West, Dave Rubin. Directed by Justin Folk. Atlas Distribution
The Prey
Action thriller with Byron Bishop, Sahajak Boonthanakit, Vithaya Pansringarm. Directed by Jimmy Henderson. Dark Star Pictures
Oct 30
17 Blocks
Drawn from more than 20 years of footage, this documentary chronicles the lives of a Washington, D.C., family through tumultuous times. Directed by Davy Rothbart. MTV Documentary Films
Nov. 1
Badlands
Western with Kevin Makely, Mira Sorvino, Trace Adkins, Bruce Dern, Wes Studi, Tony Todd, Ryan Kelley and Jeff Fahey. Written and directed by Justin Lee. Cinedigm
Bloody Marie
Action thriller with Susanne Wolff, Dragos Bucur, Alexia Lestiboudois. Directed by Lennert Hillege, Guido van Driel. Uncork’d Entertainment
Earthquake Bird
A love triangle among two westerners and a photographer in Tokyo pivots on a series of secrets. With Alicia Vikander, Riley Keough, Naoki Koba yashi, Kiki Sukezane, Yoshiko Sakuma, Kazuhiro Muroyama, Ken Yamamura, Akiko Iwase, Crystal Kay, Jack Huston. Written and directed by Wash Westmoreland, based on the novel by Susanna Jones. Netflix, Nov. 15
Harriet
Cynthia Erivo stars as 19th century American freedom fighter Harriet Tubman, who escaped from slavery and freed hundreds of other slaves . With Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles, Clarke Peters. Written by Gregory Allen Howard, Kasi Lemmons. Directed by Lemmons. Focus Features
The Irishman
Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci headline director Martin Scorsese’s tale of organized crime in post-war America from the perspective of union official and assassin Frank Sheeran. With Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Stephen Graham, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Jack Huston, Kathrine Narducci, Jesse Plemons, Domenick Lombardozzi, Paul Herman, Gary Basaraba, Marin Ireland. Written by Steven Zaillian, based on a novel by Charles Brandt. Netflix, Nov. 27
Motherless Brooklyn
Edward Norton stars as a lonely private eye with Tourette’s Syndrome tracking his mentor’s killer in 1950s New York. With Bruce Willis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, Michael Kenneth Williams, Leslie Mann, Ethan Suplee, Dallas Roberts, Josh Pais, Robert Ray Wisdom, Fisher Stevens, Alec Baldwin and Willem Dafoe. Written and directed by Norton, from the novel by Jonathan Lethem. Warner Bros.
Murderous Trance
Psychological thriller with Josh Lucas, Pilou Asbæk, Rade Serbedzija. Directed by Arto Halone. myCinema
Paradise Hills
Fantasy sci-fi thriller with Emma Roberts, Danielle Macdonald, Awkwafina, Jeremy Irvine, Arnaud Valois, Eiza Gonzalez, Milla Jovovich. Written by Nacho Vigalondo, Brian DeLeeuw. Directed by Alice Waddington. Samuel Goldwyn Films
Spell
Black comedy-thriller with Barak Hardley, Jackie Tohn, Rivers Cuomo, Magnús Jónsson. Written by Hardley, John Lullo, Brendan Walter. Directed by Walter. Dark Star Pictures
Synonyms
French-Israeli drama with Tom Mercier, Quentin Dolmaire, Louise Chevillotte. Directed by Nadav Lapid. Kino Lorber
Terminator: Dark Fate
Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger are back in the latest chapter of the time-bending cyborg franchise. With Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, Diego Boneta. Directed by Tim Miller. Paramount
Waves
A suburban African American family pulls together in the face of loss. With Kelvin Harrison Jr., Lucas Hedges, Taylor Russell, Alexa Demie, Neal Huff, Clifton Collins, Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sterling K. Brown. Written and directed by Trey Edward Shults. A24
When Lambs Become Lions
Documentary on the plummeting elephant population in Africa. Directed by Jon Kabe. Oscilloscope Laboratories
Nov. 6
Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver star in writer-director Noah Baumbach’s exploration of an eroding relationship. With Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta. Netflix, Dec. 6
Nov. 8
Acceleration
Action-crime drama with Sean Patrick Flanery, Dolph Lundgren, Chuck Liddell, Natalie Burn, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Danny Trejo. Written by Michael Merino. Directed by Merino, Daniel Zirilli. Cinedigm
American Dharma
Filmmaker Errol Morris interviews Stephen K. Bannon on his background, belief system, feelings on President Trump and how movies shaped his worldview in this documentary. Utopia
Burning Cane
Drama with Wendell Pierce, Karen Kaia Livers, Dominique McClellan, Braelyn Kelly, Emyri Crutchfield. Written and directed by Phillip Youmans. Array
Cold Brook
Comedy-drama with William Fichtner, Kim Coates, Harold Perrineau. Written by Fichtner, Cain DeVore. Directed by Fichtner. Vertical Entertainment
Cosmos
Sci-fi with Tom England, Joshua Ford, Arjun Singh Panam, Ben Vardy. Written and directed by Elliot Weaver, Zander Weaver. Gravitas Ventures
Crown Vic
Crime drama with Thomas Jane, Luke Kleintank, David Krumholtz, Josh Hopkins, Bridget Moynahan, Scottie Thompson, Gregg Bello. Directed by Joel Souza. Screen Media
Danger Close
Action with Travis Fimmel, Luke Bracey, Daniel Webber, Alexander England, Aaron Glenane, Nicholas Hamilton, Myles Pollard, Matt Dordan, Anthony Hayes, Richard Roxburgh. Written by Stuart Beattie. Directed by Kriv Stenders. Saban Films
Doctor Sleep
Forty years after the events of “The Shining,” the now grown Danny Torrance joins forces with a similarly gifted teen to batted dark forces. With Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran, Carl Lumbly, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Bruce Greenwood, Jocelin Donahue, Cliff Curtis. Written and directed by Mike Flanagan, based on the book by Stephen King. Warner Bros.
Honey Boy
Shia LaBeouf wrote and stars in this autobiographical drama about his troubled youth and attempts to reconcile with his father. With Noah Jupe, Lucas Hedges, FKA twigs. Directed by Alma Har’el. Amazon Studios
Klaus
An everyman postal worker meets an enigmatic toymaker when he is assigned to bring mail service to a remote northern village. With Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones, JK Simmons, Joan Cusack, Norm MacDonald, Will Sasso. Written by Zach Lewis, Jim Mahoney, Sergio Pablos. Directed by Pablos. Netflix, Nov. 15
Last Christmas
In a holiday romantic comedy inspired by the music of George Michael, a young Londoner meets a guy who seems to good to be true. With Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Emma Thompson. Written by Thompson, Bryony Kimmings. Directed by Paul Feig. Universal
Love is Blind
Romantic drama-comedy with Shannon Tarbet, Aidan Turner, Benjamin Walker, Matthew Broderick, Chloë Sevigny. Written by Jennifer Schuur. Directed by Monty Whitebloom. Uncork’d Entertainment
Midway
The story of the critical World War II Pacific Theater battle between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy in June 1942. With Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Etsushi Toyokawa, Tadanobu Asano, Luke Kleintank, Jun Kunimura, Darren Criss, Keean Johnson, Alexander Ludwig, with Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, Woody Harrelson. Written by Wes Tooke. Directed by Roland Emmerich. Lionsgate
Playing With Fire
Firefighters find their lives turned upside down when they rescue three siblings but can’t find the kids’ parents. With John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo, Tyler Mane, Brianna Hildebrand, Christian Convery, Finley Rose Slater. Written by Dan Ewen, Matt Lieberman. Directed by Andy Fickman. Paramount
Primal
Action-crime thriller with Nicolas Cage, Famke Janssen, Kevin Durand, Michael Imperioli. Written by Richard Leder. Directed by Nick Powell. Saban Films
Fall TBD
Downtown 81
Revival of 1981 film on NYC music scene with Jean Michel Basquiat, Kid Creole and the Coconuts, DNA, James White and the Blacks. Written by Glenn O’Brien. Directed by Edo Bertoglio. Metrograph Pictures
Seberg
American actress Jean Seberg is targeted by the FBI’s Counter Intelligence Program because of her political and romantic involvement with civil rights activist Hakim Jamal. With Kristen Stewart, Anthony Mackie, Jack O’Connell, Margaret Qualley, Zazie Beetz, Vince Vaughn. Written by Joe Shrapnel, Anna Waterhouse. Directed by Benedict Andrews. Amazon Studios
Send Me to the Clouds
Comedy-drama with Yao Chen. Directed by Teng Congcong. Cheng Cheng