Virtually every film coming out this fall

We’ve compiled a list of films set to premiere this fall, from Sept. 6 through Nov. 8. All dates subject to change.

Sept. 6

Becoming Nobody

Documentary on the life and teachings of Ram Dass. Directed by Jamie Catto. Love Serve Remember Films / Google Empathy Lab

Blink of an Eye

Documentary on the supercharged relationship between NASCAR stars Michael Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt. Directed by Paul Taublieb. 1091

The Blonde One

Argentine romantic drama with Alfonso Barón, Justo Calabria, Antonia De Michelis. Directed by Marco Berger. TLA Releasing

Boy Genius

Comedy with Miles Brown, Skylan Brooks, Rita Wilson. Written by Vicky Wight. Directed by Bridget Stokes. Gravitas Ventures

Advertisement

Edie

Drama with Sheila Hancock, Kevin Guthrie, Amy Manson, Paul Brannigan, Wendy Morgan. Written by Elizabeth O’Halloran. Directed by Simon Hunter. Music Box Films

Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel

Baseball documentary directed by Seth Kramer, Daniel A. Miller, Jeremy Newberger. Menemsha Films

It Chapter Two

It’s 27 years later and the evil returns to Derry, Maine. James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, and Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Martell, Wyatt Oleff, Jack Dylan Grazer, Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor. Written by Gary Dauberman, based on the novel by Stephen King. Directed by Andy Muschietti. Warner Bros. / New Line Cinema

(L-r) Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Jmes Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, and Jay Ryan as Ben Hascomb in "IT' Chapter Two." (Brooke Palmer/Warner Bros.)

Advertisement

The Last Photograph

Drama with Danny Huston, Johan Hauer-King, Stacy Martin, Sarita Choudhury, Vincent Regan, Michelle Ryan, Jaime Winstone. Written by Simon Astaire. Directed by Huston. Freestyle Digital Media

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

Documentary on the pioneering, genre-spanning singer. Featuring Ronstadt, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Bonnie Raitt, Jackson Browne, Don Henley. Directed by Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman. Greenwich Entertainment

Ms. Purple

Korean American siblings reunite to care for their dying father and face their family’s past. With Tiffany Chu, Teddy Lee, Octavio Pizano, James Kang. Written by Justin Chon, Chris Dinh. Directed by Chon. Oscilloscope Laboratories

My Best Friend’s Famous

Comedy with Nick Psinakis, Mindy Sterling, Ryan O’Neal, Anne Akhila, David Ross Paterson, Brady Matthews, Darryl Gudmundson, Alexandra Case, Domenique Fragale. Written by Psinakis, Kevin Ignatius. Directed by Ignatius. Indie Rights

Next Level

Teen dance musical with Lauren Orlando, Emily Skinner, Hayden Summerall, Chloe East, Brooke Elizabeth Butler, Ellarose Kaylor, Chloe Lukasiak. Directed by Ilyssa Goodman. MarVista Entertainment

Night Hunter

Henry Cavill, Alexandra Daddario, Stanley Tucci, Nathan Fillion and Ben Kingsley star in the serial-killer action-thriller “Night Hunter.”

Action thriller with Henry Cavill, Alexandra Daddario, Brendan Fletcher, Ben Kingsley, Stanley Tucci, Nathan Fillion and Minka Kelly. Written and directed by David Raymond. Saban Films / Lionsgate / DirecTV

Advertisement

Satanic Panic

Horror with Hayley Griffith, Ruby Modine, Rebecca Romijn, Arden Myrin, Jerry O’Connell. Written by Ted Geoghegan, Grady Hendrix. Directed by Chelsea Stardust. RLJE Films

Strange But True

Mystery-thriller with Amy Ryan, Greg Kinnear, Nick Robinson, Margaret Qualley, Blythe Danner, Brian Cox. Directed by Rowan Athale, based on the novel by John Searles. Lionsgate

Supersize Me 2: Holy Chicken

Fifteen years after taking on the fast food industry, filmmaker Morgan Spurlock returns to the terrain to open his own poultry franchise. Written by Jeremy Chilnick, Spurlock. Samuel Goldwyn Films

What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire

Social justice documentary focuses on African Americans struggling to preserve their cultural heritage in New Orleans. Featuring Judy Hill. Directed by Roberto Minervini. KimStim

The Whistler

Supernatural-horror thriller with Fernando Gaviria, Vladimir Garcia, Martin Marquez, Daniela Bueno. Directed by Gisberg Bermudez. Uncork’d Entertainment / Dark Star Pictures

Sept. 11

How to Say Goodbye

Romance written and directed by and starring Frank Song. Indie Rights

Sept. 13

Another Day of Life

Animated drama about the 1975 Angolan civil war, based on the book by Ryszard “Ricardo” Kapuściński Directed by Raúl de la Fuente, Damian Nenow. GKids

Can You Keep a Secret?

Romantic comedy with Alexandra Daddario, Tyler Hoechlin, Laverne Cox, Sunita Mani, Kimiko Glenn. Written by Peter Hutchings and Sophia Kinsella, based on Kinsella’s novel. Directed by Elise Duran. Vertical Entertainment

Advertisement

Chained for Life

Black comedy with Jess Weixler, Adam Pearson, Charlie Korsmo, Sari Lennick, Stephen Plunkett. Directed by Aaron Schimberg. Kino Lorber

D-Day

World War II action with Chuck Liddell, Randy Couture, Weston Cage Coppola and Jesse Kove. Written by Geoff Meed. Directed by Nick Lyon. Cinedigm

Depraved

Horror with David Call, Joshua Leonard, Alex Breaux, Addison Timlin. Written and directed by Larry Fessenden. IFC Midnight

Desolation Center

Punk rock documentary featuring Perry Farrell, Thurston Moore, Mike Watt, Blixa Bargeld, Curt Kirkwood, Lee Ranaldo. Directed by Stuart Swezey. Matson Films

Empathy, Inc.

Sci-fi horror with Zack Robidas, Kathy Searle, Jay Klaitz, Eric Berryman. Directed by Yedidya Gorsetman. Dark Star Pictures

Freaks

Sci-fi thriller with Emile Hirsch, Bruce Dern, Grace Park, Amanda Crew, Lexy Kolker. Written and directed by Adam Stein, Zach Lipovsky. Well Go USA

The Goldfinch

(L-r) Nicole Kidman as Mrs. Barbour and Ansel Elgort as Theo Decker in "The Goldfinch." (Macall Polay/Warner Bros.)

Adaptation of Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestselling novel about a young man dealing with the tragic death of his mother when he was a teen. With Ansel Elgort, Oakes Fegley, Aneurin Barnard, Finn Wolfhard, Sarah Paulson, Luke Wilson, Jeffrey Wright, Nicole Kidman. Written by Peter Straughan, based on the book by Donna Tartt. Directed by John Crowley. Warner Bros. / Amazon Studios

Haunt

Horror-thriller with Katie Stevens, Will Brittain, Lauryn Alisa McClain, Andrew Caldwell, Shazi Raja, Schuyler Helford. Written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. Momentum Pictures

Hustlers

“Hustlers” follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. It stars Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Cardi B. and more.

Former strip club workers conspire to take down a group of Wall Street players. With Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Mercedes Ruehl and Cardi B. Written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, inspired by an article by Jessica Pressler. STXfilms

Liam: As It Was

Music documentary on the mercurial Mr. Gallagher. Directed by Charlie Lightening and Gavin Fitzgerald. Screen Media

Monos

Somewhere in Latin America, a ragtag group of teenage guerillas are forced into an unpredictable world of jungle warfare. With Julianne Nicholson, Moisés Arias, Wilson Salazar, Sofia Buenaventura, Deiby Rueda, Laura Castrillón, Julian Giraldo, Paul Cubides, Sneider Castro, Karen Castrillón. Directed by Alejandro Landes. Neon

Neither Wolf Nor Dog

Native American drama with Dave Bald Eagle, Richard Ray Whitman, Christopher Sweeney. Written and directed by Steven Lewis Simpson, based on the novel by Kent Nerburn. InYo Entertainment Film Distribution

Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins

Documentary on the late Texas political columnist. Directed by Janice Engel. Magnolia Pictures

Riot Girls

Action sci-fi with Madison Iseman, Paloma Kwiatkowski, Munro Chambers, Alexandre Bourgeois, Evan Marsh, Ajay Friese. Written by Katherine Collins. Directed by Jovanka Vuckovic. Cranked Up

Seeds

Gothic horror with Trevor Long, Andrea Chen, Garr Long, Chris McGarry. Directed by Owen Long. Uncork’d Entertainment / Dark Star Pictures

The Sound of Silence

A New York City man works as a “house tuner,” diagnosing the sonic mysteries that plague the human soul. With Peter Sarsgaard, Rashida Jones, Tony Revolori, Austin Pendleton. Written by Ben Nabors, Michael Tyburksi. Directed by Tyburski. IFC Films

3 Days With Dad

Comedy with Tom Arnold, Larry Clarke, Julie Ann Emery, Mo Gaffney, Jon Gries, Eric Edelstein, J.K. Simmons, Lesley Ann Warren, Brian Dennehy. Written and directed by Larry Clarke. Unified Pictures North America

The Weekend

Romantic comedy with Sasheer Zamata, Tone Bell, DeWanda Wise, Y’lan Noel, Kym Whitley. Written and directed by Stella Meghie. Lionsgate

Sept. 16

3 From Hell

Horror with Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, Richard Brake, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Dee Wallace, Emilio Rivera with Danny Trejo, Sid Haig. Written and directed by Rob Zombie. Lionsgate / Saban Films

Sept. 20

Ad Astra

Brad Pitt stars in "Ad Astra." (Twentieth Century Fox)

Brad Pitt stars as an astronaut searching for his father in the outer realms of the solar system. With Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland. Written by James Gray, Ethan Gross. Directed by Gray. Twentieth Century Fox

Ambition

Thriller with Katherine Hughes, Giles Matthey, Sonoya Mizuno, Dylan McNamara, Kyanna Simone Simpson, John Kroft, Bryan Batt, Lin Shaye. Written by John Rocco, Jenna Wright. Directed by Bob Shaye. Unique Features

American Dreamer

Crime thriller with Jim Gaffigan, Robbie Jones, Isabel Arizza. Written by Derrick Borte, Daniel Forte. Directed by Borte. Saban Films / Lionsgate

Auggie

Sci-fi drama with Richard Kind, Larisa Oleynik, Susan Blackwell, Christen Harper. Written by Matt Kane, Marc Underhill. Directed by Kane. Samuel Goldwyn Films

Black and Blue

A rookie cop accidentally captures fellow officers committing a murder. With Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson, Frank Grillo, Mike Colter, Reid Scott, Beau Knapp, Nafessa Williams. Written by Peter A. Dowling. Directed by Deon Taylor. Screen Gems

Bloodline

Horror-thriller with Seann William Scott, Mariela Garriga, Dale Dickey, Kevin Carroll. Written by Avra Fox-Lerner, Will Honley, Henry Jacobson. Directed by Jacobson. Momentum Pictures

Buzz

Documentary on “Friday Night Lights” author Buzz Bissinger. Directed by Andrew Shea. HBO Documentary Films

Corporate Animals

Co-workers on a team-building exercise are trapped by a cave-in in this horror comedy. With Demi Moore, Jessica Williams, Ed Helms, Karan Soni, Nasim Pedrad. Written by Sam Bain. Directed by Patrick Brice. Screen Media

Downton Abbey

The television series “Downton Abbey” followed the lives of the Crawley family and the servants who worked for them at the turn of the 20th century in an Edwardian English country house.

Creator Julian Fellowes and the original cast bring the highbrow TV phenomenon to theaters as a visit from the King and Queen of England upends the lives of the Crawleys and their staff. With Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Haig, Geraldine James, Robert James-Collier, Simon Jones, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Stephen Campbell Moore, Lesley Nicol, Kate Phillips, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, Penelope Wilton. Written by Fellowes. Directed by Michael Engler. Focus Features

End of the Century

Barcelona-set romantic drama with Juan Barberini, Ramón Pujol, Mía Maestro. Written and directed by Lucio Castro. Cinema Guild

Genèse

French-Canadian drama with Édouard Tremblay-Grenier, Noée Abita, Théodore Pellerin, Paul Ahmarani, Marc Beaupré, Emilie Bierre, Brett Dier. Directed by Phillipe Lesage. Film Movement

Imprisoned

Crime thriller with Laurence Fishburne, Juan Pablo Raba, Juana Acosta, John Heard, Esai Morales, Jon Huertas, Edward James Olmos and Ana Isabelle. Written and directed by Paul Kampf. Cinema Libre Studio

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements

Cinematic memoir directed by Irene Taylor Brodsky. Abramorama

Promare

Animated action-adventure directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi. GKids

Rambo: Last Blood

Sylvester Stallone’s venerable action hero embarks on a final vengeful adventure. With Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrianna Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim a.k.a. Yenah Han, Joaquin Cosio, Oscar Jaenada. Written by Matthew Cirulnick, Stallone, based on the character created by David Morrell. Directed by Adrian Grunberg. Lionsgate

Running With the Devil

Crime thriller with Nicolas Cage, Laurence Fishburne, Barry Pepper, Adam Goldberg, Leslie Bibb, Clifton Collins Jr., Peter Facinelli, Christian Tappan, Natalia Reyes, Cole Hauser. Written and directed by Jason Cabell. Quiver Distribution

Say Amen, Somebody

Restored version of 1982 documentary on gospel music. Directed by George T. Nierenberg. Milestone Films

Trauma is a Time Machine

Drama with Augie Duke, Gabe Fazio Written and directed by Angelica Zollo. Vertical Entertainment

Villains

Dark comedy with Bill Skarsgård, Maika Monroe, Jeffrey Donovan, Kyra Sedgwick. Written and directed by Dan Berk, Robert Olsen. Gunpowder & Sky

The Wedding Year

Romantic comedy with Sarah Hyland, Anna Camp, Tyler James Williams, Jenna Dewan, Wanda Sykes. Directed by Robert Luketic. Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

Where’s My Roy Cohn?

Documentary traces the infamous attorney whose presence darkened the American political landscape from the 1950s until his death in 1986. Featuring Cohn, Roger Stone, Barbara Walters. Directed by Matt Tyrnauer. Sony Pictures Classics

Zeroville

Comedy-drama with James Franco, Megan Fox, Seth Rogen, Joey King, Danny McBride, Craig Robinson, Jacki Weaver. Written by Paul Felton, Ian Olds, based on the novel by Steve Erickson. Directed by Franco. myCinema

Sept. 25

Anthroprocene: The Human Epoch

Environmental documentary narrated by Alicia Vikander. Directed by Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier and Edward Burtynsky. Kino Lorber

Sept. 27

Abominable

Jin (Tenzing Norgay Trainor), Peng (Albert Tsai) and Yi (Chloe Bennet) with the Yeti, Everest, in "Abominable," written and directed by Jill Culton. (© 2019 DreamWorks Animation LLC. )

Teens attempt to reunite a lost young Yeti with his family in this animated adventure. Voices of Chloe Bennet, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Albert Tsai, Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson, Tsai Chin, Michelle Wong. Written and directed by Jill Culton. Universal

Bliss

Horror with Dora Madison, Tru Collins, Rhys Wakefield. Written and directed by Joe Begos. Dark Sky Films

The Day Shall Come

A Miami man on a mission betrays his beliefs and unwittingly finds himself in the FBI’s crosshairs. With Marchánt Davis, Anna Kendrick, Danielle Brooks, Denis O’Hare. Written by Chris Morris, Jesse Armstrong. Directed by Morris. IFC Films

The Death of Dick Long

Bad decision after bad decision hamper a pair none-too-bright Alabama musicians’ attempts to cover up a misadventure with their bandmate. With Michael Abbott Jr., Andre Hyland, Virginia Newcomb, Jess Weixler, Sarah Baker, Roy Wood Jr., Sunita Mani. Written by Billy Chew. Director Daniel Scheinert. A24

Don’t Be Nice

Poetry slam documentary directed by Max Powers. Juno Films

First Love

Yakuza noir with Masataka Kubota, Shôta Sometani, Nao Ohmori. Directed by Takaski Miike. Well Go USA

The Game Changers

Documentary on the rise of plant-based eating among professional athletes. Featuring James Wilks. Directed by Louie Psihoyos. The Game Changers Team / ReFuel Productions

The Harvesters

South African drama with Brent Vermeulen, Alex van Dyk, Juliana Venter. Written and directed by Etienne Kallos. Altered Innocence

Jim Allison: Breakthrough

Documentary on the Nobel Prize-winning immunologist. Narrated by Woody Harrelson. Written and directed by Bill Haney. Dada Films

Judy

Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland in the upcoming film JUDY Photo credit David Hindley Courtesy of LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions (David Hindley/LD Entertainment / Roadside Attractions)

Renée Zellweger stars as Judy Garland, living large while performing a five-week run in 1968 London. With Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell, Michael Gambon. Written by Tom Edge; based on a play by Peter Quilter. Directed by Rupert Goold. LD Entertainment / Bleecker Street

The Lake Vampire

Crime thriller with Eduardo Gulino, Miguel Angel Landa, Carla Muller. Directed by Carl Zitelmann. Uncork’d Entertainment / Dark Star Pictures

The Laundromat

Meryl Streep stars as a woman whose investigation into a fake insurance policy leads to a global morass that helps the world’s wealthiest hide their money. With Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas, Jeffrey Wright, Melissa Rauch, Jeff Michalski, Jane Morris, Robert Patrick, David Schwimmer, Cristela Alonzo, Larry Clarke, Will Forte, Chris Parnell, Nonso Anozie, Larry Wilmore, Jessica Allain, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Matthias Schoenaerts, Rosalind Chao, Kunjue Li, Ming Lo, James Cromwell and Sharon Stone. Written by Scott Z. Burns, based on the book by Jake Bernstein. Directed by Steven Soderbergh. Netflix, Oct. 18

Loro

A resourceful grifet works his way up in Silvio Berlusconi’s scandal-plagued Italy. With Toni Servillo, Elena Sofia Ricci, Riccardo Scamarcio, Kasia Smutniak. Written by Paolo Sorrentino, Umberto Contarello. Directed by Sorrentino. Sundance Selects

Sister Aimee

Drama with Anna Margaret Hollyman, Michael Mosley, Andrea Suarez Paz, Julie White, Amy Hargreaves, Macon Blair, Luis Bordonada, Nathan Zellner, Blake DeLong, Lee Eddy, John Merriman, Bill Wise. Written and directed by Samantha Buck, Marie Schlingmann. 1091

10 Minutes Gone

Action-crime thriller with Michael Chiklis, Bruce Willis, Meadow Williams, Kyle Schmid, Lydia Hull, Lala Kent, Texas Battle, Swen Temmel, John Hickman, Sergio Rizzuto, Tyler Jon Olson. Written by Kelvin Mao, Jeff Jingle. Directed by Brian A. Miller. Lionsgate

The Times of Bill Cunningham Documentary on the photographer directed by Mark Bozek. Narrated by Sarah Jessica Parker. Greenwich Entertainment

Oct. 4

Cuck

Political thriller with Zachary Ray Sherman, Sally Kirkland, Timothy V. Murphy, Monique Parent, David Diaan, Hugo Armstrong, Albert Abraham, Travis Hammer. Written by Rob Lambert and Joe Varkle. Directed by Rob Lambert. Gravitas Ventures

The Current War

Thomas Edison, George Westinghouse and Nikolai Tesla squre off in a race to illuminate the modern world. With Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, Nicholas Hoult, Katherine Waterston, Tom Holland, Tuppence Middleton, Matthew Macfadyen. Written by Michael Mitnick. Directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon. 101 Studios

The Disappearance of My Mother

Documentary featuring Benedetta Barzini, Beniamino Barrese, Lauren Hutton. Directed by Barrese. Kino Lorber

Dolemite Is My Name

***EXCLUSIVE***FALL 2019 SNEAKS***DO NOT USE BEFORE SEPTEMBER 1st.Eddie Murphy in DOLEMITE IS MY NAME!, 2019, (Francois Duhamel/Netflix)

Eddie Murphy stars as Rudy Ray Moore, who shot from failing comedian to Blaxploitation star in the 1970s. With Keegan-Michael Key, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Wesley Snipes, Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, Tituss Burgess, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Snoop Dogg, Ron Cephas Jones, Barry Shabaka Henley, Tip ‘TI’ Harris, Luenell, Tasha Smith. Written by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski. Directed by Craig Brewer. Netflix, Oct. 25

The Golden Glove

German serial killer drama with Jonas Dassler. Written and directed by Fatih Akin. Strand Releasing

Joker

Joaquin Phoenix takes on the role of Gotham’s most notorious mad clown in this standalone character study. With Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Bill Camp, Glenn Fleshler, Shea Whigham, Brett Cullen, Douglas Hodge, Josh Pais. Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, based on characters from DC. Directed by Phillips. Warner Bros.

Low Tide

Dramatic thriller with Keean Johnson, Alex Neustaedter, Daniel Zolghadri, Kristine Froseth, Shea Whigham, Jaeden Martell. Written and directed by Kevin McMullin. A24

Memory: The Origins of Alien

Documentary on the making of the 1979 sci-fi classic featuring Veronica Cartwright, Roger Christian, Tom Skerritt, Ronald Shusett, Roger Corman. Directed by Alexandre O. Philippe. Screen Media

Midnight Traveler

Filmmaker Hassan Fazili documents his family’s journey after the Taliban puts a bounty on his head and they must flee Afghanistan. Oscilloscope Laboratories

Pain and Glory

Antonio Banderas as Salvador in "Pain and Glory." ( Manolo Pavón/Sony Pictures Classics)

Antonio Banderas stars in writer-director Pedro Almodóvar autobiographically influenced story about a Spanish filmmaker remembering his life and its connection to his creative expression. With Penélope Cruz, Asier Etxeandia. Sony Pictures Classics

The Parts You Lose

Action thriller with Aaron Paul, Scoot McNairy, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Danny Murphy. Written by Darren Lemke. Directed by Christopher Cantwell. Samuel Goldwyn Films

Rogue Warfare

Action with Will Yun Lee, Jermaine Love, Rory Markham, Bertrand-Xavier Corbi, Katie Keene, Fernando Chien, Gina Decesare, Michael Blalock, Mike McKee, Essam Ferris, Chris Mulkey, Stephen Lang. Written and directed by Mike Gunther. Saban Films

Semper Fi

Dramatic thriller with Jai Courtney, Nat Wolff, Finn Wittrock, Beau Knapp, Arturo Castro, Leighton Meester. Written by Henry-Alex Rubin, Sean Mullin. Directed by Rubin. Lionsgate

Wrinkles the Clown

Documentary on a mysterious viral video phenomenon. Directed by Michael Beach Nichols, Christopher K. Walkers. Magnet Releasing

Oct. 11

The Addams Family

Charlize Theron as the voice of Morticia Addams (left) and Oscar Isaac as the voice of Gomez Addams (right) in "The Addams Family," directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan. (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures)

Cartoonist Charles Addams’ creepy, kooky and altogether spooky clan returns to the big screen in animated form. Voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, Allison Janney. Directed by Conrad Vernon, Greg Tiernan. United Artists Releasing

Albanian Gangster

Crime drama with John Rezaj, Ashley C. Williams. Written and directed by Matthew A. Brown. KDMG

Along Came the Devil 2

Horror-thriller with Bruce Davison, Laura Slade Wiggins, Mark Ashworth, Cassius DeVan, Tiffany Fallon, Heather DeVan. Written by Jason DeVan, Heather DeVan. Directed by Jason DeVan. Gravitas Ventures

El Guardia

Drama with Michael Stuart, Edgardo Gonzalez, Ivee Colon, Carla Alvarado, Tatiana Bascope, Koldo Fombellida. Written by Tatiana Bascope, Jaco Dukes. Directed by Dukes. Adler & Associates Entertainment

Gemini Man

Ang Lee directs Will Smith in this action-thriller about an elite assassin on the run. With Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong. Paramount

Gift

Inspired by the Lewis Hyde book “The Gift: Creativity and the Artist in the Modern World.” Directed by Robin McKenna. Matson Films

High Strung Free Dance

Romantic musical dance drama with Thomas Doherty, Harry Jarvis, Juliet Doherty, Jane Seymour, Ace Bhatty, Desmond Richardson. Written by Janeen Damian, Michael Damian. Directed by Michael Damian. GVN Releasing

Jexi

Adam Devine plays a pop culture writer addicted to his phone, the latest version of which comes with an A.I. assistant that gradually takes over his life. With Alexandra Shipp, Ron Funches, Charlyne Yi, Wanda Sykes, Justin Hartley, Kid Cudi, Michael Peña, Rose Byrne. Written and directed by Jon Lucas, Scott Moore. CBS Films

The King

Steven Elder, Timothe Chalamet, Sean Harris in "The King." (Netflix)

Obstinate young Prince Hal ascends to the English throne as Henry V under the tutelage of the wily Falstaff. With Timothée Chalamet, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn, Robert Pattinson, Lily-Rose Depp. Written by David Michôd, Edgerton. Directed by Michôd. Netflix, Nov. 1

Lucky Day

Thriler with Luke Bracey, Nina Dobrev, Crispin Glover, Clé Bennett, Clifton Collins Jr. Written and directed by Roger Avary. Lionsgate

Mary

Horror-thriller with Gary Oldman, Emily Mortimer, Jennifer Esposito, Stefanie Scott. Written by Anthony Jaswinski. Directed by Michael Goi. RLJE Films

Mister America

Political comedy with Tim Heidecker, Gregg Turkington. Directed by Eric Notarnicola. Magnolia Pictures

Mr. Klein

Rerelease of 1976 crime drama with Alain Delon, Jeanne Moreau. Directed by Joseph Losey. Rialto Pictures

Parasite

So-dam Park and Woo-sik Choi and in "Parasite." (NEON)

Director Bong Joon-Ho’s Palme d’Or-winning domestic thriller about two Korean families — one rich, one not so much — whose fates intertwine. With Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Yeo Jeong, Choi Woo Shik, Park So Dam, Lee Jung Eun, Chang Hyae Jin. Neon

The Sky is Pink

Romance with Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Suresh. Directed by Shonali Bose. RSVP Movies

Oct. 15

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Comedy with Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes. Written and directed by Smith. Saban Films

Oct. 18

The Cave

Documentary on a female-led team of civilians and medical professionals, including aspiring pediatrician Dr. Amani, who provide care to locals at a secret underground hospital in Syria. Directed by Feras Fayyad. National Geographic

Greener Grass

Writer-director-stars Jocelyn DeBoer and Dawn Luebbe’s “Stepford Wives-on-acid” satire. With Beck Bennett, Neil Casey, Mary Holland, D’Arcy Carden. IFC Midnight

Jojo Rabbit

In “Jojo Rabbit,” director Taika Waititi brings to life a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic.

In World War II Germany, a little boy discovers his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in the attic. With Roman Griffin Davis, Scarlett Johansson, Thomasin McKenzie, Taika Waititi. Written and directed by Waititi. Fox Searchlight

Les Misérables

A drone captures an out-of-control arrest by an anti-crime unit amid tensions in Paris suburb of Montfermeil. With Damien Bonnard, Alexis Manenti, Djebril Zonga. Written by Ladj Ly, Giordano Gederlini, Alexis Manenti. Directed by Ly. Amazon Studios

The Lighthouse

Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe star as lighthouse keepers on an isolated island in New England in the 1890s. With Valeriia Karaman. Written by Robert Eggers, Max Eggers. Directed by Robert Eggers. A24

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

***SNEAKS FALL 2019***DO NOT USE PRIOR TO 9/1/2019***Angelina Jolie is Maleficent in DisneyÕs MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL. (Courtesy of Disney/Disney Enterprises)

Angelina Jolie returns, badder than ever, in this sequel to the 2014 fantasy adventure. With Elle Fanning, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville, Michelle Pfeiffer. Written by Linda Woolverton, Noah Harpster, Micah Fitzerman-Blue. Directed by Joachim Rønning. Walt Disney Studios

Miss Virginia

Drama with Uzo Aduba, Matthew Modine, Aunjanue Ellis. Written by Erin O’Connor. Directed by R. J. Daniel Hanna. Vertical Entertainment

Portals

Genre-bending terror story created by Chris White and directed by Eduardo Sanchez, Gregg Hale, Timo Tjahjanto and Liam O’Donnell. Screen Media

Serendipity

Documentary featuring and directed by multi-disciplinary French artist Prune Nourry. Cohen Media

Trick

Horror with Omar Epps, Kristina Reyes, Jamie Kennedy, Tom Atkins. Written by Todd Farmer, Patrick Lussier. Directed by Lussier. RLJE Films

Zombieland: Double Tap

Madison (Zoey Deutch), Wichita (Emma Stone), Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) and Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) in Columbia Pictures' "Zombieland 2: Double Tap." (Jessica Miglio/Columbia Pictures)

Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin and Emma Stone reunite in this horror-comedy sequel that finds the slaying quartet fighting new strains of the undead from D.C. to Middle America. With Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Luke Wilson. Written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Dave Callaham. Directed by Ruben Fleischer. Columbia Pictures

Oct. 25

By the Grace of God

French drama with Melvil Poupaud, Denis Ménochet Swann Arlaud. Written and directed by François Ozon. Music Box Films

The Cat and the Moon

Jazz drama with Alex Wolff, Mike Epps, Skyler Gisondo, Stefania LaVie Owen. Written and directed by Wolff. FilmRise

Fantastic Fungi

Documentary on mushrooms. Written by Mark Monroe. Directed by Louie Schwartzberg. Area23a

Farming

Hoping for a better life for their son, a Nigerian family “farms” him out to a British one with unexpected consequences. With Kate Beckinsale, Damson Idris, John Dagleish, Jaime Winstone, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Based on the writer/director Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s childhood. Momentum Pictures

Frankie

“Frankie” stars Isabelle Huppert, Brendan Gleeson, Marisa Tomei and Greg Kinnear.

Three generations of a family find love and depth while vacationing in Portugal. With Isabelle Huppert, Brendan Gleeson, Marisa Tomei, Jérémie Renier, Greg Kinnear. Written by Ira Sachs, Mauricio Zacharias. Directed by Sachs. Sony Pictures Classics

Girl on the Third Floor

Horror with Phil Brooks, Trieste Kelly Dunn, Sarah Brooks, Elissa Dowling. Written and directed by Travis Stevens. Dark Sky Films

The Great Alaskan Race

Action adventure with Brian Presley, Brad Leland, Treat Williams, Henry Thomas, Brea Bree, Bruce Davison. Written and directed by Presley. P12 Films

The Kill Team

Action drama with Nat Wolff, Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Long, Jonathan Whitesell, Brian “Sene” Marc, Rob Morrow. Written and directed by Dan Krauss. A24

The Kingmaker

Director Lauren Greenfield profiles Imelda Marcos, the former first lady of the Philippines, in this documentary. Showtime Documentary Films

Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound

Documentary featuring George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, David Lynch, Barbra Streisand, Ryan Coogler, Robert Redford, Sofia Coppola, Christopher Nolan, Ang Lee. Directed by Midge Costin. Matson Films

No Safe Spaces

Free speech documentary featuring Adam Carolla, Dennis Prager, Tim Allen, Van Jones, Jordan Peterson, Alan Dershowitz, Ben Shapiro, Cornel West, Dave Rubin. Directed by Justin Folk. Atlas Distribution

The Prey

Action thriller with Byron Bishop, Sahajak Boonthanakit, Vithaya Pansringarm. Directed by Jimmy Henderson. Dark Star Pictures

Oct 30

17 Blocks

Drawn from more than 20 years of footage, this documentary chronicles the lives of a Washington, D.C., family through tumultuous times. Directed by Davy Rothbart. MTV Documentary Films

Nov. 1

Badlands

Western with Kevin Makely, Mira Sorvino, Trace Adkins, Bruce Dern, Wes Studi, Tony Todd, Ryan Kelley and Jeff Fahey. Written and directed by Justin Lee. Cinedigm

Bloody Marie

Action thriller with Susanne Wolff, Dragos Bucur, Alexia Lestiboudois. Directed by Lennert Hillege, Guido van Driel. Uncork’d Entertainment

Earthquake Bird

***EXCLUSIVE***FALL 2019 SNEAKS***DO NOT USE BEFORE SEPTEMBER 1st. Riley Keough and Alicia Vikander in "Earthquake Bird" on Netflix (Netflix)

A love triangle among two westerners and a photographer in Tokyo pivots on a series of secrets. With Alicia Vikander, Riley Keough, Naoki Koba yashi, Kiki Sukezane, Yoshiko Sakuma, Kazuhiro Muroyama, Ken Yamamura, Akiko Iwase, Crystal Kay, Jack Huston. Written and directed by Wash Westmoreland, based on the novel by Susanna Jones. Netflix, Nov. 15

Harriet

***EXCLUSIVE***FALL 2019 SNEAKS***DO NOT USE BEFORE SEPTEMBER 1st.Cynthia Erivo stars as Harriet Tubman in HARRIET, a Focus Features release. Credit: Glen Wilson / Focus Features (Glen Wilson/Focus Features)

Cynthia Erivo stars as 19th century American freedom fighter Harriet Tubman, who escaped from slavery and freed hundreds of other slaves . With Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles, Clarke Peters. Written by Gregory Allen Howard, Kasi Lemmons. Directed by Lemmons. Focus Features

The Irishman

Robert De Niro (Frank Sheeran) and Joe Pesci in "The Irishman." (Netflix)

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci headline director Martin Scorsese’s tale of organized crime in post-war America from the perspective of union official and assassin Frank Sheeran. With Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Stephen Graham, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Jack Huston, Kathrine Narducci, Jesse Plemons, Domenick Lombardozzi, Paul Herman, Gary Basaraba, Marin Ireland. Written by Steven Zaillian, based on a novel by Charles Brandt. Netflix, Nov. 27

Motherless Brooklyn

Edward Norton stars as a lonely private eye with Tourette’s Syndrome tracking his mentor’s killer in 1950s New York. With Bruce Willis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, Michael Kenneth Williams, Leslie Mann, Ethan Suplee, Dallas Roberts, Josh Pais, Robert Ray Wisdom, Fisher Stevens, Alec Baldwin and Willem Dafoe. Written and directed by Norton, from the novel by Jonathan Lethem. Warner Bros.

Murderous Trance

Psychological thriller with Josh Lucas, Pilou Asbæk, Rade Serbedzija. Directed by Arto Halone. myCinema

Paradise Hills

Fantasy sci-fi thriller with Emma Roberts, Danielle Macdonald, Awkwafina, Jeremy Irvine, Arnaud Valois, Eiza Gonzalez, Milla Jovovich. Written by Nacho Vigalondo, Brian DeLeeuw. Directed by Alice Waddington. Samuel Goldwyn Films

Spell

Black comedy-thriller with Barak Hardley, Jackie Tohn, Rivers Cuomo, Magnús Jónsson. Written by Hardley, John Lullo, Brendan Walter. Directed by Walter. Dark Star Pictures

Synonyms

French-Israeli drama with Tom Mercier, Quentin Dolmaire, Louise Chevillotte. Directed by Nadav Lapid. Kino Lorber

Terminator: Dark Fate

Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger are back in the latest chapter of the time-bending cyborg franchise. With Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, Diego Boneta. Directed by Tim Miller. Paramount

Waves

(L-R) Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell, Sterling K. Brown and Renée Elise Goldsberry, in "Waves." (A24 Films)

A suburban African American family pulls together in the face of loss. With Kelvin Harrison Jr., Lucas Hedges, Taylor Russell, Alexa Demie, Neal Huff, Clifton Collins, Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sterling K. Brown. Written and directed by Trey Edward Shults. A24

When Lambs Become Lions

Documentary on the plummeting elephant population in Africa. Directed by Jon Kabe. Oscilloscope Laboratories

Nov. 6

Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, from left, Azhy Robertson and Adam Driver in the movie "Marriage Story." (Netflix)

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver star in writer-director Noah Baumbach’s exploration of an eroding relationship. With Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta. Netflix, Dec. 6

Nov. 8

Acceleration

Action-crime drama with Sean Patrick Flanery, Dolph Lundgren, Chuck Liddell, Natalie Burn, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Danny Trejo. Written by Michael Merino. Directed by Merino, Daniel Zirilli. Cinedigm

American Dharma

Filmmaker Errol Morris interviews Stephen K. Bannon on his background, belief system, feelings on President Trump and how movies shaped his worldview in this documentary. Utopia

Burning Cane

Drama with Wendell Pierce, Karen Kaia Livers, Dominique McClellan, Braelyn Kelly, Emyri Crutchfield. Written and directed by Phillip Youmans. Array

Cold Brook

Comedy-drama with William Fichtner, Kim Coates, Harold Perrineau. Written by Fichtner, Cain DeVore. Directed by Fichtner. Vertical Entertainment

Cosmos

Sci-fi with Tom England, Joshua Ford, Arjun Singh Panam, Ben Vardy. Written and directed by Elliot Weaver, Zander Weaver. Gravitas Ventures

Crown Vic

Crime drama with Thomas Jane, Luke Kleintank, David Krumholtz, Josh Hopkins, Bridget Moynahan, Scottie Thompson, Gregg Bello. Directed by Joel Souza. Screen Media

Danger Close

Action with Travis Fimmel, Luke Bracey, Daniel Webber, Alexander England, Aaron Glenane, Nicholas Hamilton, Myles Pollard, Matt Dordan, Anthony Hayes, Richard Roxburgh. Written by Stuart Beattie. Directed by Kriv Stenders. Saban Films

Doctor Sleep

Forty years after the events of “The Shining,” the now grown Danny Torrance joins forces with a similarly gifted teen to batted dark forces. With Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran, Carl Lumbly, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Bruce Greenwood, Jocelin Donahue, Cliff Curtis. Written and directed by Mike Flanagan, based on the book by Stephen King. Warner Bros.

Honey Boy

Noah Jupe stars in "Honey Boy." (Amazon Studios)

Shia LaBeouf wrote and stars in this autobiographical drama about his troubled youth and attempts to reconcile with his father. With Noah Jupe, Lucas Hedges, FKA twigs. Directed by Alma Har’el. Amazon Studios

Klaus

An everyman postal worker meets an enigmatic toymaker when he is assigned to bring mail service to a remote northern village. With Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones, JK Simmons, Joan Cusack, Norm MacDonald, Will Sasso. Written by Zach Lewis, Jim Mahoney, Sergio Pablos. Directed by Pablos. Netflix, Nov. 15

Last Christmas

In a holiday romantic comedy inspired by the music of George Michael, a young Londoner meets a guy who seems to good to be true. With Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Emma Thompson. Written by Thompson, Bryony Kimmings. Directed by Paul Feig. Universal

Love is Blind

Romantic drama-comedy with Shannon Tarbet, Aidan Turner, Benjamin Walker, Matthew Broderick, Chloë Sevigny. Written by Jennifer Schuur. Directed by Monty Whitebloom. Uncork’d Entertainment

Midway

The story of the critical World War II Pacific Theater battle between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy in June 1942. With Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Etsushi Toyokawa, Tadanobu Asano, Luke Kleintank, Jun Kunimura, Darren Criss, Keean Johnson, Alexander Ludwig, with Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, Woody Harrelson. Written by Wes Tooke. Directed by Roland Emmerich. Lionsgate

Playing With Fire

Firefighters find their lives turned upside down when they rescue three siblings but can’t find the kids’ parents. With John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo, Tyler Mane, Brianna Hildebrand, Christian Convery, Finley Rose Slater. Written by Dan Ewen, Matt Lieberman. Directed by Andy Fickman. Paramount

Primal

Action-crime thriller with Nicolas Cage, Famke Janssen, Kevin Durand, Michael Imperioli. Written by Richard Leder. Directed by Nick Powell. Saban Films

Fall TBD

Downtown 81

Revival of 1981 film on NYC music scene with Jean Michel Basquiat, Kid Creole and the Coconuts, DNA, James White and the Blacks. Written by Glenn O’Brien. Directed by Edo Bertoglio. Metrograph Pictures

Seberg

American actress Jean Seberg is targeted by the FBI’s Counter Intelligence Program because of her political and romantic involvement with civil rights activist Hakim Jamal. With Kristen Stewart, Anthony Mackie, Jack O’Connell, Margaret Qualley, Zazie Beetz, Vince Vaughn. Written by Joe Shrapnel, Anna Waterhouse. Directed by Benedict Andrews. Amazon Studios

Send Me to the Clouds

Comedy-drama with Yao Chen. Directed by Teng Congcong. Cheng Cheng