Box office: ‘Angel Has Fallen’ maintains top spot

The long Labor Day weekend box office, historically one of the slowest periods of the year for cinemas, was notably devoid of new releases from the major studios.

Instead, OTL Releasing’s “Don’t Let Go,” Forrest Films’ “Bennett’s War” and Yash Raj Films’ “Saaho” all opened outside of the top 10 as the box office chart remained virtually unchanged.

Lionsgate and Millenium’s “Angel Has Fallen” maintained the No. 1 spot in its second weekend, adding $11.6 million — a 46% drop from its first weekend — for a cumulative $40.7 million through Sunday, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore. . The film is expected to take in $14.5 million over the four-day holiday weekend.

At No. 2, Universal’s “Good Boys” added $9.2 million in its third weekend (with $11.6 million projected through Monday) for a cumulative $56.2 million. Globally, the film stands at $70.3 million.

In third place, Disney’s “The Lion King” added $6.7 million in its seventh weekend (with $9.2 million expected through the holiday) for a cumulative $520.9 million. It is now at $1.562 billion globally and stands as the No. 7 movie of all time worldwide.

At No. 4, Universal’s “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” added $6.3 million in its fifth weekend (with $8 million expected through Monday) for a cumulative $157 million. It has grossed $684.2 million to date in global receipts.

Rounding out the top five, Sony’s “Overcomer” added $5.7 million in its second weekend, a 30% drop, for a cumulative $17.2 million. The film is expected to take in $7.9 million through the holiday,

At No. 6, Fox Searchlight’s “Ready or Not” added $5.6 million in its second weekend, a 30% drop, for a cumulative $20.1 million. Through the holiday, it’s expected to bring in $6.7 million.

In seventh place, Lionsgate’s “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” added $5 million in its fourth weekend for a cumulative $57.6 million.

At No. 8, Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” added $4.3 million in its ninth weekend for a cumulative $384.7 million.

The film was resurrected this weekend with the addition of four minutes of new footage as well as 2,154 more theaters for a total of 3,162. The film’s re-release came just before Sony and Marvel Studios decided to part ways, unceremoniously dumping the webslinger from future Avengers films.

Also back in theaters with an extended cut, A24’s “Midsommar” landed among the top 20, adding 632 theaters (up from 44) and $650,170 in its ninth weekend for a cumulative $26.7 million.

In ninth place, Paramount’s “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” added $4.1 million in its fourth weekend for a cumulative $49.6 million.

Rounding out the top 10, Sony’s “The Angry Birds Movie 2" added $4.1 million in its third weekend for a cumulative $33.9 million.

Among the newcomers, OTL Releasing, a sublabel of Universal, released the R-rated Blumhouse Tilt thriller “Don’t Let Go” to $2.4 million across 922 theaters, landing at No. 14.

The $5-million film, which stars David Oyelowo and “Euphoria” actress Storm Reid, was directed by Jacob Aaron Estes. It follows an uncle and his doomed niece trapped on different timelines. It earned a 42% “rotten” rating from review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

Faith-based motocross film “Bennett’s War” struggled, opening with $445,151 across 970 locations, a terrible $459 per theater average for the three days, and a projected $579,379 through the holiday, according to Box Office Mojo. It earned a 60% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Indian action thriller “Saaho” opened on 380 screens to $1.9 million, according to estimates from Box Office Mojo.

The $48-million film scored the second-highest opening day ever for an Indian movie in India, earning approximately $18 million. It earned a rare 0% “rotten” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Lionsgate opened the Spanish-language comedy “Tod@S Caen” in 371 locations to $1.1 million with a projected $1.3 million gross through the holiday.

IFC Films debuted “Official Secrets,” starring Keira Knightley, in four locations to $80,046 for a weekend-best per-screen average of $20,012. It earned an 80% “fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes.

Magnolia released “Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins” in 18 locations in Texas to $93,120 for a per-screen average of $5,173. It earned a 95% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

1091 premiered the dramedy “Before You Know It” in three locations to $27,000 for a per-screen average of $9,000. It earned an 86% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Roadside Attractions’ “The Peanut Butter Falcon” added $2.9 million and 253 locations in its fourth weekend (a minuscule 2% drop), for a per-screen average of $2,339 and a cumulative $7.9 million.

Sony Pictures Classics expanded “After the Wedding” into 428 locations (up from 81) to $445,452 for a per-screen average of $1,041 and a cumulative $862,813 through Sunday. The studio also expanded “Aquarela” into 35 locations (up from 13) to $42,120 for a per-screen average of $1,203 and a cumulative $122,583.

Amazon expanded “Brittany Runs a Marathon” into 44 additional locations (up from five) to $414,228 for a per-screen average of $8,454 and a cumulative $639,658.

Neon expanded “Honeyland” into 42 locations to $52,270 for a per-screen average of $1,245 and a cumulative $371,792.

This week, Warner Bros. opens the horror sequel “It: Chapter Two.” In limited release, Greenwich releases the documentary “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice.”