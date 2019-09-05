Critic’s Choice: Revisiting Krzysztof Kieslowski’s ‘Three Colors’ trilogy

On a recent transatlantic flight, I made the decision — either very foolish or very wise — to rewatch the Polish director Krzysztof Kieslowski’s masterly “Three Colors” trilogy in its entirety. It would be hard to imagine worse viewing conditions, given the size of the in-flight screen, the fuzziness of the image and the desaturation of the, well, colors.

Still, there are never truly wrong conditions under which to experience the piercing tragedy of “Blue” (1993), the sharp comedy of “White” (1994) or the lasting resonance of “Red” (1994), much less the cumulative emotional power of letting their dazzlingly interconnected stories and ideas wash over you in rapid succession. L.A. cinephiles have the opportunity to see the trilogy under vastly superior circumstances Sunday courtesy of the American Cinematheque, which will screen the films (with 35-millimeter prints for “Blue” and “White”) at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.