Lifetime’s ‘College Admissions Scandal’ movie trailer is as melodramatic as you’d expect

The trailer for the “College Admissions Scandal” Lifetime movie is here, and it’s even more over the top than you thought it would be.

On Friday, the network released its first look at the film, which centers on two wealthy mothers desperate to send their kids to prestigious universities at any cost. The trailer follows the women — who are unofficially but almost certainly based on actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin , the two most famous poster moms for Operation Varsity Blues — as they cheat, cry and scream to get their children to the top.

“We did this because we thought we were helping you,” one distressed mother says in a voice-over as she’s taken away in handcuffs.

The film comes less than a year after The Times reported that 50 people, including athletic faculty, educational professionals and wealthy parents, were charged with allegedly paving the way for their kids to get into elite universities such as UCLA, USC, Stanford, Yale and Georgetown through fraud, bribes and lies.

“Full House” alum Loughlin and former “Desperate Housewives” star Huffman are both currently ensnared in legal battles for their alleged involvement in the scheme helmed by William Rick Singer.

“I know what schools are looking for and how to get you to check those boxes,” a Singer-esque character tells a crowd of eager parents in Lifetime’s trailer.

The remainder of the footage is anything but subtle, mimicking a number of the alleged offenses outlined in court documents. A test proctor clandestinely erases test answers; a teen girl in full fake uniform kicks a soccer ball in front of a Photoshop-able blue screen. All that’s missing is an impersonator of Loughlin’s influencer daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli re-creating her now-infamous anti-school vlog posts.

“You are worth every penny of the half-million dollars that we paid you,” one of the moms says in a phone recording.

“The College Admissions Scandal,” starring Mia Kirshner and Penelope Ann Miller, premieres on Lifetime on Oct. 12.