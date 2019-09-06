Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Scarlett Johansson has a lot to learn about sexual abuse, Dylan Farrow says

Woody Allen and Scarlett Johansson
Woody Allen and Scarlett Johansson see each other often, she says.
(Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Sep. 6, 2019
9:43 AM
Dylan Farrow, who has alleged for years that Woody Allen molested her when she was 7 years old, thinks Scarlett Johansson has “a long way to go” in understanding sexual abuse.

Farrow, 34, commented Wednesday on Twitter after Johansson continued to stand by director Woody Allen, who acted as Farrow’s father when he was with actress Mia Farrow in the 1980s and early ‘90s.

“Because if we’ve learned anything from the past two years it’s that you definitely should believe male predators who ‘maintain their innocence’ without question,” Dylan Farrow tweeted, referencing the #MeToo movement. “Scarlett has a long way to go in understanding the issue she claims to champion.”

Johansson told the Hollywood Reporter in an interview that ran earlier this week that she wholeheartedly supports Allen, a director she has worked with on multiple films despite the abuse allegations that have dogged him for years.

“I believe him, and I would work with him anytime,” Johansson said, adding that she sees the director often and has had conversations with him about the allegations.

“I have been very direct with him, and he’s very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him,” she said.

Op-Ed: Dylan Farrow: Why has the #MeToo revolution spared Woody Allen?
Editor’s Note: Woody Allen, who declined to comment prior to publication, has long denied the allegations described in this Op-Ed.

Meanwhile, in France, Allen — who has never been charged with a crime — continued to stand up for himself.

“I’ve worked with hundreds of actresses, not one of them has ever complained about me; not a single complaint. I’ve employed women in the top capacity for years and we’ve always paid them the equal of men,” Allen told reporters (via the Guardian) Friday before the French premiere of his movie “A Rainy Day in New York.”

“I’ve done everything the MeToo movement would love to achieve,” he added.

On Thursday, Dylan Farrow also called out the hosts of “The View” for their discussion of Johansson and Allen. On the show, Joy Behar cited expert investigators as having cleared the director, while the rest of the panel took the conversation elsewhere.

Citing Johansson’s other cultural dust-ups with “Ghost in the Shell” and “Rub & Tug,” “View” panelist Meghan McCain said of the actress, “She clearly doesn’t care about the cultural backlash.”

Farrow tweeted Thursday, "[S]urprising that in discussing my case this morning no one mentioned that the prosecutor in my case, after evaluating ALL the evidence, found probable cause to press criminal charges against Woody. He chose not to only in order to spare me further trauma.

"[Behar] saying that the experts have exonerated Woody Allen is utterly false and a truly abhorrent mischaracterization. Thank you to [Sunny Hostin] for pushing back on the false narrative Woody Allen has tried so hard to perpetuate.”

Christie D'Zurilla
Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A graduate of USC, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 as a copy editor and has more than 25 years of journalism experience in Southern California. As befits her beat, she has a high tolerance for inappropriate behavior.
