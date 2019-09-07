Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Social media has made fame ‘disgusting,’ say ‘Seberg’ stars Kristen Stewart and Anthony Mackie

By Amy KaufmanStaff Writer 
Sep. 7, 2019
1:13 PM
Share

Kristen Stewart is good at faking it.

Since “Twilight” threw her into the spotlight over a decade ago, the actress said she has become adept at putting on a happy public face in the midst of personal turmoil.

“I definitely know what it feels like to have a bad day and have to come out and have people think that you haven’t,” Stewart said Saturday at the Toronto International Film Festival, where she was promoting her new movie “Seberg.”

Kristen Stewart poses with her hand on her cheek at the Toronto Film Festival in front of a red and gray backdrop
Kristen Stewart, from the film "Seberg," in the L.A. Times studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

More TIFF coverage

In the movie, which will be released by Amazon this fall, Stewart plays Old Hollywood starlet Jean Seberg, who was trailed by the FBI after she became romantically involved with civil rights activist Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie.) Stewart and Mackie said they reflected on their own experiences with celebrity while preparing for the film.

“Because of the internet, there’s a cynicism and a hatred towards fame and people in the limelight,” Mackie said. "[Back then] there was this imaginary idea of how great their life was and how we wanted that. Whereas now, we can see your every minute of your life ... I don’t care if you’re having a bad day. Your day is still my day, because I have this on my phone and I own you.”

“I put you there,” Stewart added.

Advertisement

“And that,” Mackie continued, “is what’s so disgusting about today.”

MoviesFilm Festivals
Newsletters
Get our weekly Indie Focus newsletter
Amy Kaufman
Follow Us
Amy Kaufman is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, where she has covered film, celebrity and pop culture since 2009. On the beat, she reports from industry events like the Academy Awards, the Sundance Film Festival and the Golden Globes. In addition to profiling hundreds of stars – Lady Gaga, Carly Simon, Jane Goodall – she has broken major investigative stories on sexual harassment in Hollywood. She is also the author of the New York Times best-selling book “Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure,” a behind-the-scenes look at the reality television franchise “The Bachelor." 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement