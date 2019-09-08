Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Eddie Murphy confirms Sexual Chocolate will return in ‘Coming to America’ sequel

Eddie Murphy confirms Sexual Chocolate will return in ‘Coming to America’ sequel
By Jen YamatoStaff Writer 
Sep. 8, 2019
10:04 AM
Share

Let’s hear it for the band: Randy Watson and his band Sexual Chocolate will be back in the sequel to “Coming to America,” Eddie Murphy confirmed at the Toronto International Film Festival, where his Netflix biopic “Dolemite Is My Name” premiered Saturday. And they won’t be alone.

You’ll see even more familiar faces in the sequel, titled “Coming 2 America,” which reunites Murphy with “Dolemite Is My Name” director Craig Brewer.

The two collaborated on the 1970s-set “Dolemite,” the true story of comedian, actor and filmmaker Rudy Ray Moore, who carved out the iconic titular character and became a blaxploitation star. Wesley Snipes also stars alongside Murphy in both “Dolemite Is My Name” as real life actor-turned-director D’Urville Martin, and as Murphy’s nemesis in “Coming 2 America.”

Netflix will release “Dolemite” in theaters on Oct. 4 ahead of an Oct. 25 streaming debut. “Coming 2 America” is due next summer from Paramount.

MoviesFilm Festivals
Newsletters
Get our weekly Indie Focus newsletter
Jen Yamato
Follow Us
Jen Yamato is a film reporter for the Los Angeles Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement