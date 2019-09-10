Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Don and Dakota Johnson had a ‘magical’ father-daughter meet-up at Toronto Film Festival

By Christina SchoellkopfStaff Writer 
Sep. 10, 2019
7:03 AM
Share
TORONTO — 

Don Johnson and his daughter Dakota didn’t think they would see each other at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Both in Canada for different movies, Don for “Knives Out” and Dakota for “The Friend,” their schedules were too crazy to coordinate a time to meet.

Dakota Johnson poses in a black skirt and blazer at the Toronto Film Festival
Actor Dakota Johnson, from the film "The Friend," photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times )

But to Don’s surprise, he spotted one of his five children at a crowded press event.

Advertisement

“I hear ... ‘Dad!’ I turn around and there she was,” he told The Times. “It’s life throwing these wonderful surprises at you. That my daughter’s in the same business, and we happen to have different movies in the same festival.

“It’s magical. Really magical.”

“Knives Out” opens in the U.S. on Nov. 27, while “The Friend” has yet to announce a theatrical release.

Advertisement

MoviesFilm Festivals
Newsletters
Get our weekly Indie Focus newsletter
Christina Schoellkopf
Follow Us
Christina Schoellkopf is assistant editor of social media for the Los Angeles Times entertainment team.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement