Tom Hanks to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2020 Golden Globes

Tom Hanks will be the recipient of the 2020 Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. announced Tuesday that the eight-time Golden Globe winning actor will be honored at its 2020 Golden Globes ceremony in January.

“For more than three decades, he’s captivated audiences with rich and playful characters that we’ve grown to love and admire,” said HFPA President Lorenzo Soria in a statement. “As compelling as he is on the silver screen, he’s equally so behind the camera as a writer, producer and director.”

A 15-time Golden Globe nominee, Hanks was previously recognized for his work in films including “Big,” “Philadelphia,” “Forrest Gump” and “Cast Away.” His most recent nomination was for his performance in “The Post” at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

In addition to the career recognition, the two-time Oscar-winning actor could also be among the contenders in this year’s acting race for his critically acclaimed portrayal of Mister Rogers in the upcoming “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

Hanks has also been an executive producer on Golden Globe-winning projects such as “Game Change” and “John Adams.”

The Cecil B. DeMille Award honors those who the HFPA have recognized as leaving a lasting impact on the film industry. Previous honorees include Jeff Bridges, Oprah Winfrey and Meryl Streep.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards will be held Jan. 5.