‘Clueless’ star Stacey Dash arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

Stacey Dash, the actress best known for her starring role in “Clueless,” was arrested Sunday on suspicion of domestic violence in Florida — after telling a 911 operator that she’d been assaulted by her husband.

According to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Dash got in a verbal argument around 7:45 p.m., then allegedly pushed her victim and slapped him in the face. He had scratch marks on his upper left arm from being pushed, the report said. Florida law does not allow the release of a victim’s name.

Clad in what appeared to be a nightshirt, the former Fox News contributor was handcuffed and taken into custody without further incident, according to body-cam footage released by the sheriff’s department.

Dash, who is married to attorney Jeffrey Marty, had called 911 herself, saying she’d been assaulted by her husband.

Advertisement

“We were all arguing. I asked his daughter to get out of my face, ‘cause she was in my face. He put me into a chokehold,” she said in a recording obtained by TMZ.

Stacey Dash in a booking photo taken Sunday night. (Pasco Sheriff’s Office)

A phone call and email from The Times to Dash’s manager were not immediately returned Monday.

A source close to Dash, however, told TMZ that the 52-year-old actress was acting in self-defense. She was arrested, the source said, because Marty had marks on him and she didn’t.

Advertisement

Dash and Marty were married on April 6, 2018, shortly after the conservative actress withdrew from the race for California’s 44th congressional district. It is her fourth marriage.