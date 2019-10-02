Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Critic’s Choice: Béla Tarr’s ‘The Turin Horse,’ ‘Sátántangó' are not to be missed

Erika Bók, ‘The Turin Horse’
Erika Bók in the movie “The Turin Horse.”
(Cinema Guild)
By Justin ChangFilm Critic 
Oct. 2, 2019
3:21 PM
Share

Hungarian master Béla Tarr announced his retirement from filmmaking in 2011, around the time his final narrative work was making its way along the festival circuit. He could hardly have gone out on a more fitting note: Set in a remote, wind-battered house at what feels like the end of the world, “The Turin Horse” is as complete a closing statement as any artist has made, a benediction not only for a great career but also perhaps for humanity itself.

It is also a pure distillation of the techniques that have made Tarr a pioneering figure in cinema: the magisterial long takes, the ritualistic rhythms, the spell that can take hold only within the confines of a movie theater. The American Cinematheque will screen “The Turin Horse” on Oct. 12, followed by two showings (Oct. 13 and Oct. 26) of Tarr’s legendary 7 1/2-hour tour de force, “Sátántangó,” in a new 4K restoration. Neither is to be missed: These are films that demand, and more than repay, your time and attention.

American Cinematheque: Béla Tarr Revisited
‘The Turin Horse’
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
Cost: $12 ($8 with membership)

‘Sátántangó'
When: 2 p.m. Oct. 13 (Santa Monica); 2 p.m. Oct. 26 (Hollywood)
Where: Aero Theatre; Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
Cost: $15 ($3 with membership)
Info: (323) 466-3456, www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/

------------

Movies
Newsletter
Get our weekly Indie Focus newsletter
Justin Chang
Follow Us
Justin Chang is a film critic for the Los Angeles Times and for NPR’s “Fresh Air,” and a regular contributor to KPCC’s “FilmWeek.” Before joining The Times, he was chief film critic at Variety. He is the author of the book “FilmCraft: Editing” and serves as chair of the National Society of Film Critics and secretary of the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. In 2014 he received the inaugural Roger Ebert Award from the African-American Film Critics Assn. A Southern California native and USC graduate, he lives with his wife and daughter in Pasadena.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement