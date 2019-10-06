Box office: ‘Joker’ surpasses all expectations, posting best-ever October debut

Warner Bros.’ “Joker” — despite controversy surrounding the film for weeks — is laughing all the way to the bank with a stellar $93.5-million opening, replacing “Venom” as the best-ever October debut and the fourth-best R-rated opener ever, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore. Analysts initially projected the film to earn about $80 million.

The film grossed $140.5 million in 73 international territories, far exceeding analyst projections of $75 million, for a global cumulative total of $234 million, easily topping “Venom’s” $205 million last year.

Written and directed by Todd Phillips, the latest DC Comics entry is a relentlessly dark origin story about a man who goes on to become one of the most infamous comic-book villains in history.

In “Joker,” which draws distinct inspiration from Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver” and “The King of Comedy,” Joaquin Phoenix plays a failed stand-up comedian named Arthur Fleck who is as much a product of Gotham as his frequent nemesis Batman.

The film and its star are already considered to be awards contenders despite the controversy surrounding the film’s tone and its graphic depictions of violence. When it premiered at the Venice Film Festival a month ago, it won the top honor, the Golden Lion.

Fear that the film could inspire an Aurora, Colo.-style mass shooting led the L.A. Police Department to say it would increase “visibility” of law enforcement during the movie’s opening weekend.

The $60-million film divided critics but was received well overall with a B+ CinemaScore (a rarity for a film so dark in tone) and a 70% “fresh” rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

This is a career-best opening for both Phoenix and Phillips. Phillips’ previous best opening was for 2011’s “The Hangover Part II,” with $85.9 million, while Phoenix’s previous record was for 2002’s “Signs.” The actor had not been in a movie that opened in wide release since 2007’s “We Own the Night.” The majority of his films since then have finished under $5 million total at the domestic box office.

Moviegoers have consistently proven that there is an appetite for R-rated comics-inspired movies. The comedy-inflected “Deadpool” opened with $132.4 million in 2016 on its way to $783.1 million globally while 2017’s “Logan” opened with $88.4 million before earning $619 million globally during its theatrical run.

In second place, Universal’s “Abominable” added $12 million in its second weekend (a 42% drop) for a cumulative $37.8 million.

At No. 3, Focus Features’ “Downton Abbey” added $8 million in its third weekend for a cumulative $73.6 million.

In fourth place, STX Entertainment’s “Hustlers” added $6.3 million in its fourth weekend for a cumulative $91.3 million.

Rounding out the top five, Warner Bros.’ “It Chapter Two” added $5.4 million in its fifth weekend for a cumulative $202.2 million.

In sixth place, Fox’s “Ad Astra” added $4.6 million in its third weekend for a cumulative $43.7 million.

At No. 7, Roadside Attractions’ “Judy” added 997 locations and $4.4 million in its second weekend (a 52% increase) for a cumulative $8.9 million.

In eighth place, Lionsgate’s “Rambo: Last Blood” added $3.6 million in its third weekend for a cumulative $39.8 million.

At No. 9, Yash Raj’s action thriller “War” opened with $1.5 million across 304 screens over the weekend for a cumulative $2 million since its debut on Wednesday.

Rounding out the top 10, Universal’s “Good Boys” added $900,000 in its eighth weekend for a cumulative $82 million.

In limited release, Fox Searchlight opened “Lucy in the Sky” in 37 theaters to $55,000 for a per-screen average of $1,486. It earned an abysmal 28% “rotten” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix released the Eddie Murphy comedy “Dolomite Is My Name” theatrically ahead of its run on the streaming service, but the company does not release opening-week grosses. It earned a 98% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sony Classics released the drama “Pain and Glory” in four locations to $160,087 for a solid per-screen average of $40,022. It earned a 96% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

This week, United Artists Releasing unveils the animated “The Addams Family”, Paramount opens the Will Smith-led “Gemini Man,” and Lionsgate debuts the comedy “Jexi.” Neon premieres the drama “Parasite” in limited release.