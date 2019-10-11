Kevin Hart crash report reveals reckless driving, no seat belts

Last month’s car crash in Calabasas that left comedian Kevin Hart with major back injuries involved reckless driving and no seat belt use, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP accident report, released Thursday and obtained by the Associated Press, also contained additional information regarding the state of Hart’s souped-up 1970 Plymouth Barracuda and more specifics about the nature of the accident.

The driver, Jared Black, was turning on to Mulholland Highway near Malibu before accelerating and losing control of the vehicle, which then veered down an embankment and collided with a tree, the report says.

The car reportedly crossed the oncoming lane of traffic and descended down the embankment, hitting a vinyl fence and also the tree with enough force to uproot it, sending it rolling down the hill. The back of the vehicle catapulted skyward while its roof also hit the tree, resulting in a smashed top and sides and rendering some of the doors unable to open.

The “Jumanji” star has also spoken out about the incident, finally, offering words of support for Black, 28, and Black’s fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman, 31, who was seated in the rear of the car during the crash but sustained less serious injuries than the other two.

“I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery,” Hart said in a statement provided to The Times on Friday via his attorney.

Hart’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, also gave an update on the 40-year-old comic’s condition, revealing that he is scaling down his professional commitments while he recovers from his injuries and does physical therapy. The actor has recently been working at a limited capacity while promoting his upcoming film, “Jumanji: The Next Level,” though he isn’t expected to return at 100% until next year.

The “Night School” producer and star left the scene of the crash after he exited the car, which had recently undergone some snazzy alterations, including the addition of a 6.4 Liter Hemi V-8 supercharged engine. First responders had to remove Black and Broxterman, who were trapped inside. According to the CHP’s investigators, further evidence collected from the Plymouth indicated no one had been wearing a seat belt.

The report also concluded that Black had violated the law, though he was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs while operating the vehicle. It’s unclear whether charges will be brought.

Soon after news broke that Hart had been rushed to Northridge Hospital Medical Center with major injuries, Hollywood sent its love and well wishes to him via social media. Some of the funnyman’s current and former costars, including Nicole Kidman, Dwayne Johnson and Bryan Cranston, posted photos with their friend, accompanied by emotional captions.

“Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real ,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong.”

The CHP did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for records.