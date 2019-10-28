Francis Ford Coppola and others salute Robert Evans — for better and worse

Legendary Hollywood producer Robert Evans was saluted Monday by his contemporaries and fans as word of his death went public. And the “Chinatown” and “Love Story” producer, who died Saturday at 89, had a checkered past that did not go unnoticed in death.

In fact, the former Paramount Pictures chief’s contributions and contentious relationship with “The Godfather” director Francis Ford Coppola were sometimes eclipsed by recollections of his notorious life as a playboy, cocaine-buying bust and involvement in the “Cotton Club” murder case.

In a statement to The Times, Coppola cited Evans’ influence on his films, recalling his specific notes on the “Godfather” movies but glossing over their infamous relationship on 1984’s “The Cotton Club.”

“I remember Bob Evans‘ charm, good looks, enthusiasm, style and sense of humor. He had strong instincts as evidenced by the long list of great films in his career,” the five-time Oscar winner said in a statement to The Times.

“When I worked with Bob, some of his helpful ideas included suggesting John Marley as [movie producer] Woltz and Sterling Hayden as the Police Captain, and his ultimate realization that ‘The Godfather’ could be 2 hours and 45 minutes in length; also, making a movie out of ‘The Cotton Club’ — casting Richard Gere and Gregory Hines, and bringing Milena Canonero, George Faison, Richard Sylbert and many other talented people to work on the film. May the kid always stay in the picture.”

Filmmaker Brett Morgen, who directed and produced Evans’ 2002 film-memoir, “The Kid Stays in the Picture,” and Comedy Central series “Kid Notorious,” tweeted that Evans’ life was the movie titan’s “greatest production of all.”

Bob Evans produced some of the greatest films of all time, but the greatest production of all, was his life.



When you were with Bob, there was nowhere else on Earth you’d rather be.



He was funnier, sweeter and more charming than the character he created. pic.twitter.com/aO7BjnayVp — Brett Morgen (@brettmorgen) October 28, 2019

Paramount Pictures recently announced that it would be dedicating its executive screening room in the Redstone Building on the Paramount lot to the producer, dubbing the theater the Robert Evans Screening Room, so that “many more generations of film lovers could share his passion for great cinema.”

“Hollywood has lost one of its most influential and iconic figures in the inimitable Bob Evans,” the studio said in a statement Monday. “He was a valued and beloved partner to Paramount Pictures for over half a century, and his contributions to our organization and the entertainment industry are innumerable and far-reaching. As an actor, a producer and a leader, he has left an indelible mark on our studio and the world of film. His influence will be felt for generations to come.”

Here’s a sampling of other Evans musings and tributes:

One of the more unusual gigs I had as a kid was being companion to Bob Evans' son while Bob and Ali shot a movie in Mexico. To say he was larger than life is an understatement https://t.co/gXIxTTrU8d — David Lazarus (@Davidlaz) October 28, 2019

seems like a fair time to remind that robert evans reading "the kid stays in the picture" is why audiobooks were invented — Steve Kandell (@SteveKandell) October 28, 2019

Rest In Peace Robert Evans, he produced some of the best films of the 70's. Some of the best films ever made. A dude who took chances on storytelling. If you love this decade of films check out the doc on him 'The kid stays in the picture', if you've never seen it. — Sasha Grey (@SashaGrey) October 28, 2019

One of the first anti-drug ads/videos I ever saw was the star-studded "Get High on Yourself" clip. It was produced by Robert Evans as part of his plea bargain for cocaine trafficking in 1980. In case you thought cynicism was invented recently. https://t.co/uByXoGeG0V — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) October 28, 2019

Listening to Patton Oswalt's Robert Evans piece in celebration of this uniquely weird character. RIP. https://t.co/U1Z6BNMr4s — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) October 28, 2019

Robert Evans’ final tweet should be on his tombstone. RIP. https://t.co/4cN1jJadpE — Brian Tallerico (@Brian_Tallerico) October 28, 2019

Uncountable secrets die with him. RIP. https://t.co/rVIXG1F0MB — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) October 28, 2019

“Did it help catapult my newfound career? You bet your ass it didn’t.” Robert Evans was the master of the end-of-sentence fakeout. — Jon Wurster (@jonwurster) October 28, 2019

The Kid Stays in the Picture... iconic words that changed #RobertEvans’ life and probably the course of cinema.



Evans went on to produce ‘The Godfather’, ‘Love Story’ and ‘Chinatown’ amongst others.



Do read Evans’s autobiography to get shocked.



RIP. pic.twitter.com/U8UWvyvo73 — Gautam Chintamani (@GChintamani) October 28, 2019