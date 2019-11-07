Helen Mirren thinks Keanu Reeves is lovely, but no, she’s not his girlfriend

Helen Mirren, who’s been married to someone who’s not Keanu Reeves for 22 years, says she was quite flattered earlier this week when people thought she was the “John Wick” star’s girlfriend.

Though decades apart in age, she and L.A. artist Alexandra Grant could almost be sisters — with the same silver hair, almond eyes and calm smiles — which was enough to trick some folks who glanced at buzzed-about red carpet photos of Reeves and his lady friend at a weekend event.

“That was very flattering on me, you know, because she’s obviously lovely,” Mirren, 74, said of Grant, 46, speaking with ET at the New York City premiere of “The Good Liar” on Wednesday night.

The actress, who is married to director Taylor Hackford, spoke fondly of “adorable, lovely” Reeves, whom she knows from when he and her husband did “The Devil’s Advocate” in the late 1990s.

Grant and the internet’s newest boyfriend have been business partners for years, but earlier this year started suavely showing up on red carpets holding hands. The hand-holding had to mean something, as Reeves has been well-known for his “no touch” style when he poses for photos with women. (He also had his arm around Grant on a red carpet in 2016, and she was on his arm in another photo taken that same year, but we digress.)

They wanted to keep their relationship quiet, a People source said Tuesday, but “Keanu wants to openly share his life with her.”

Mirren appears to fully support that idea, judging by what she said Wednesday night.

“She’s a lucky girl,” she told ET, “and I’m sure that he’s a lucky boy.”