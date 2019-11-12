Chill: ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ looks like a normal extraterrestrial blue critter once again

The first line of the new “Sonic the Hedgehog” trailer? “I’m Sonic, a little ball of super-energy in an extremely handsome package.”

Emphasis on “extremely handsome package,” because Paramount’s folks have gone back and fixed Sonic’s absolutely dreadful look from the first peek at the movie.

It’s not a dramatic change in the trailer that dropped Tuesday, but it’s a tweak that will allow audiences to sleep at night.

Back in April, the internet lost its collective mind when the superfast Sega character showed up sporting bright, shiny, in-your-face human teeth. In what universe does a hedgehog have human teeth — much less, big, huge, my-agent-made-me-get-these teeth? Not this one, that’s for sure.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at the old Sonic, whose debut teeth out-pearlied the choppers of costars James Marsden as Tom Wachowski and Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik:

Therapist: Sonic with human teeth isn't real, he can't hurt you



Sonic with human teeth: pic.twitter.com/hOBy6QFLVK — murphy, ☃️ (@sunyshorecity) April 30, 2019

Truth be told, Sonic 2.0’s teeth are essentially the same — they’re just a little more hidden and a lot less shiny. Sometimes a bit of discretion is all it takes (plus the first trailer has been removed from YouTube).

What the switch has done is taken the focus off Sonic’s choppers and put it back on the movie, which from the trailer looks as if it has a chance to be pretty entertaining.

Advertisement

The hedgehog has been having fun hanging out on Earth, you see, having fled his own planet to safeguard his powers. But now he’s been found out by the government.

“They’re coming for me,” Sonic explains to a shocked Wachowski, the rural cop who becomes the blue critter’s reluctant road buddy. “If they steal my power, they could conquer the universe.”

And for a movie about a supersonic hedgehog, that’s about all the plot you need — if you add a whacked-out performance by Carrey, who may be the first movie villain to mimic a stripper’s pole dance.

“Sonic the Hedgehog,” which is not yet rated, is expected in theaters on Valentine’s Day.