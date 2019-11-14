Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Italian drama ‘Martin Eden’ breathes new life into Jack London

Carlo Cecchi and Luca Marinelli in the movie “Martin Eden.”
Carlo Cecchi, center, and Luca Marinelli, right, in “Martin Eden.”
(Francesca Errichiello / Kino Lorber)
By Justin ChangFilm Critic 
Nov. 14, 2019
10:07 AM
Share

The American Cinematheque is presenting an early look at Pietro Marcello’s “Martin Eden,” a highlight of the fall festival circuit that will be released next year by Kino Lorber Films.

A richly involving character portrait and a sprawling intellectual and aesthetic feast, “Martin Eden” transplants Jack London’s 1909 Oakland-set novel to Italy at an unspecified moment during the 20th century. Luca Marinelli gives a star-making turn as London’s semi-autobiographical alter ego, an uneducated sailor who falls hard for the daughter of a wealthy Neapolitan family, sets out to become a writer and experiences a political awakening.

Marcello’s film won the Platform competition award at the Toronto International Film Festival and earned a best actor prize for Marinelli at Venice. It will have its Los Angeles premiere Nov. 22 at the Aero Theatre, on a double bill with Edoardo De Angelis’ “The Vice of Hope.”

'Martin Eden' and 'The Vice of Hope'
When: Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

Tickets: $12 ($8 members)

Info: American Cinematheque calendar





Movies
Newsletter
Get our weekly Indie Focus newsletter
Justin Chang
Follow Us
Justin Chang has been a film critic for the Los Angeles Times since 2016. He is the author of the book “FilmCraft: Editing” and serves as chair of the National Society of Film Critics and secretary of the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement