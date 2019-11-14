Oscar loves a diva. Is Renée Zellweger next in line for ‘Judy’?

Oscar loves a good diva. Barbra Streisand won her first Academy Award for playing vaudeville singer-comedian Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl.” Half a century later, “Judy” star Renée Zellweger seems virtually certain to earn a 2019 lead actress nomination for her heart-rending portrayal of Judy Garland in all her ragged late-career glory. In the intervening years, Oscar voters have regularly heaped praise on great actresses playing great singers saddled with great big dramatic problems. Here’s a musical biopic roundup recapping Hollywood’s most lauded big-screen divas and dames.

Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland in “Judy” (2019)

Face of adversity: Amphetamines, booze, custody battle, child-star trauma.

Voice: Zellweger did her own singing live on set after training with L.A. vocal coach Eric Vetro.

Showstopper: “The Trolley Song,” “Over the Rainbow.”

Stage presence: Deeply sincere, arms akimbo.

To wig or not to wig: Wig. Designed by Jeremy Woodhead (“Stan & Ollie”) to mimic Garland’s ’60s-era short-cropped cut.

Signature look: Pantsuit and scarf.

Telling line: “I just want what everybody wants. I seem to have a harder time getting it.”

Oscar nod: A nomination seems assured.

Marion Cotillard as Edith Piaf in “La Vie en Rose” (2007)

Face of adversity: Alcoholism.

Voice: Cotillard lip-synced to original Edith Piaf recordings.

Showstopper: “Non, Je ne regrette rien.”

Stage presence: Intense, feet planted.

To wig or not to wig: Wig. Cotillard had her head shaved and wore a wig modeled on the chanteuse’s wavy tresses.

Signature look: Fur-collared shift and short heels.

Telling line: “I’m not the Parisian bombshell [Americans] expected. Can you see me as a chorus girl?”

Oscar nod: Winner, lead actress.

Angela Bassett as Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” (1993)

Face of adversity: Beaten by bandleader husband Ike Turner (Laurence Fishburne).

Voice: Bassett lip-synced to Turner recordings.

Stage presence: Hyperkinetic, strutting and shaking.

Showstoppers: “Proud Mary,” “River Deep, Mountain High.”

To wig or not to wig: Wig. Bassett wore wigs similar to the ones Turner wore when she performed.

Signature look: Sparkly mini-skirt.

Telling line: “We never do nothin’ nice and easy.”

Oscar nod: Nominee, lead actress.

Reese Witherspoon as June Carter Cash in “Walk the Line” (2005)

Face of adversity: Dealing with husband Johnny Cash’s self-destructive habits.

Voice: Witherspoon did her own singing in the June Carter style, coached by producer T Bone Burnett.

Showstopper: “Juke Box Blues.”

Stage presence: Cheerful, dancing a jig.

To wig or not to wig: No wig. Witherspoon went from blond to brunet to match the singer’s brown locks.

Signature look: Scoop-neck party dress.

Telling line: “If y‘all sit down, squat down or lie down but make yourselves at home because here’s the one and only, Mr. Johnny Cash!”

Oscar nod: Winner, lead actress.

Sissy Spacek as Loretta Lynn in “Coal Miner’s Daughter” (1980)

Face of adversity: Four kids by age 18, pressures of show business.

Voice: Spacek did her own singing, emulating Lynn’s catch-in-the-throat style.

Showstoppers: “There He Goes” and the Lynn-penned “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

Stage presence: Guitar strumming and a big smile.

To wig or not to wig: Natural early on; later Spacek, like Lynn, wore big bouffant wigs onstage.

Signature look: Cowboy hat at first; later, frilly floor-length gowns.

Telling line: “I done wrote me a song, Betty Sue. Your mama’s a daggone songwriter now.”

Oscar nod: Winner, lead actress.

Diana Ross as Billie Holiday in “Lady Sings the Blues” (1972)

Face of adversity: Heroin, racism.

Voice: Ross did her own singing.

Showstoppers: “Good Morning Heartache,” “Ain’t Nobody’s Business if I Do.”

Stage presence: Moody.

Signature look: Bob Mackie-designed gown, boa, white gardenia in her hair.

Telling line: “Sure, I’ve taken a few shots but only when I needed it. I’m not hooked, Louis, I’m not.”

Oscar nod: Nominee, lead actress. (Notably, she lost to Liza Minnelli as fictitious singer Sally Bowles in “Cabaret.”)