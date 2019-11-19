New ‘Cats’ trailer is a little less of a head-scratcher

Brace yourselves, horrified viewers of the first “Cats” trailer: Universal Pictures dropped a new one Tuesday, and it’s even cattier than — and perhaps not as bewildering as — the debut teaser.

The second sneak preview of the hotly anticipated musical film features more dancing scenes from the superstar cast, which includes Taylor Swift, James Corden, Idris Elba, Judi Dench and Jennifer Hudson as the feline-human hybrids. This time, the CGI is improved and the cast is more easily identified.

The trailer opens with the ever-wise voice of Dench proclaiming: “Tonight is a magical night, where I choose the cat that deserves a new life,” and the ominous voice of Elba warning of the dangers of going to the ball.

The second trailer for the upcoming “Cats” movie was released Tuesday. (Universal Pictures)

The new clip also offers more drama and theatrics and shows the swishy-tailed cats preparing for the fateful event where “the most deserving cat will be reborn to another life so they could be who they always dreamed of being.”

It also showcases a brand new song, “Beautiful Ghosts,” by Swift and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, which dropped Thursday, and will follow the heart-wrenching ballad “Memory,” sung by Hudson.

Collaborating with the highly esteemed composer was a dream come true for Swift, who told Apple Music’s Beats 1 host Zane Lowe in October that the two became “bros immediately.” The “Lovers” singer even went to “cat school” to prepare for her role as Bombalurina in the film.

When the first trailer for Tom Hooper’s adaptation of the hit Broadway musical dropped in July, it sparked an online storm of reaction videos and memes.

“Cats” pounces into theaters Dec. 20.