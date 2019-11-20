Eddie Murphy and Adam Sandler: Serious awards contenders?

Potential Oscar nominees Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”) and Adam Sandler (December release “Uncut Gems”) share more than histories as “Saturday Night Live” cast members. Each has made gross-out comedies along with higher-brow films, the latter infrequent enough to seem like revelations each time out. But both have received plenty of previous awards attention.

Here’s a joint tally:

1 Oscar nomination: Murphy, for 2006’s “Dreamgirls”

5 & 1 Golden Globe nominations: for Murphy and Sandler, respectively. Murphy won for “Dreamgirls.” Sandler was nominated for “Punch-Drunk Love” (2002).

1 BAFTA nomination: for Murphy’s voice work in “Shrek” (2001)

4 & 5 Emmy nominations: including Sandler’s recent fifth nomination was for hosting “SNL” in May. (Murphy is scheduled to host in December for the first time in 35 years.)

3 Grammy nominations: for each. Murphy won for his 1983 comedy album “Comedian.”

1 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor: Murphy in 2015