Movies

Israel Film Festival winds down with ‘Incitement’ and ‘Forgiveness’ encores

Yehuda Nahari Halevi in the movie ‘Incitement’
Yehuda Nahari Halevi in the movie “Incitement.”
(Israel Film Festival)
By Kenneth TuranFilm Critic 
Nov. 21, 2019
1:13 PM
If you’ve been too busy this past week to take advantage of the 33rd Israel Film Festival, the largest such showcase in North America, despair not. Two of the fest’s marquee offerings will get repeat showings this weekend.

On Saturday at 5 p.m., Yaron Zilberman’s “Incitement” screens. Winner of the Ophir Award for Israel’s
best feature and that country’s official Oscar selection, this drama tells the story of the 1995 assassination of Yitzhak Rabin through the lens of the man who pulled the trigger.

Screening on Sunday, also at 5 p.m. is “Forgiveness,” a buddy comedy directed by and starring Guy Amir and Hanan Savyon cited by the Jerusalem Post as “one of the most commercially successful films in Israeli history.”

Both pictures are playing at the Fine Arts Theatre, 8556 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills.

Movies
Kenneth Turan
Kenneth Turan is film critic for the Los Angeles Times and National Public Radio’s Morning Edition as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes.
