Former ‘Little Women’ director campaigns for Greta Gerwig’s Oscar

Filmmaker Gillian Armstrong is all about women supporting women — and getting them more Oscars.

On Tuesday the erstwhile “Little Women” director, who helmed the 1994 adaptation of the empowering novel, praised filmmaker Greta Gerwig on her reimagining of the Louisa May Alcott classic “for this generation.”

Armstrong’s film, which starred Susan Sarandon, Winona Ryder, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes and Christian Bale, has long been beloved by fans and critics and earned three Academy Award nominations. But on Tuesday the filmmaker stepped aside to give credit to Gerwig, taking the plaudits even further by launching the “Lady Bird” director onto the Academy Awards circuit with her very own hashtag: #gretaforoscar.

“Plucked up courage and saw the new Little Women. And loved it. Very different! Brave new structure. Fantastic cast. And yes the message sadly needs to be stronger for this generation. Hopefully now men will see and vote. #gretaforoscar,” the Aussie director tweeted Tuesday.

Gerwig’s new film, set for release on Christmas, also boasts a star-studded cast headlined by Saorise Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep. The modern feminist take has already generated plenty of positive reviews and awards buzz, and Armstrong built on that by congratulating Gerwig and her team. She also shared her thoughts on the historically male-crowded directing category for awards season and how Gerwig can disrupt it.

“In this so far very male lineup for Oscars she has to [be] a contender. And the never a foot wrong Saorise. A brilliant match for Laura Dern.LW for this generation. #gretaforoscar #littlewomen,” she added.

In 2018, after being snubbed for directing by the Golden Globes, Gerwig became only the fifth woman to be nominated in the film academy’s directing category for her mother-daughter story “Lady Bird.”